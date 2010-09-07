Used 1992 Lexus LS 400 for Sale Near Me
2 listings
- 105,397 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500
- 237,817 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,992
Tadashi Davis,07/09/2010
After reading the reviews on the Lexus LS400, we found one with 97K miles in good condition. The car run smoother than many new vehicle I have driven! The car if maintained well is very dependable and will last for 300k miles I am sure. I will say this: if you are buying a used one especially the 1992, make sure the timing belt service has been done to it (think it is the 60K or 100K service) it is pretty pricey. I have had it since Feb 10 and it looks brand new. The cars lines are ahead of its time, straight and classy. The interior it nice and comfortable, The factory sound system is very nice. I do suggest tinting the windows cause the leather gets hot during the summer.
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News