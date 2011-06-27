Vehicle overview

The 2014 Lexus ES 300h brings hybrid technology to the popular ES entry-level luxury sedan. The ES 300h has the same large, luxurious interior and pleasant ride quality as the standard ES 350. But instead of the usual V6 engine, the hybrid ES gets a four-cylinder hybrid powertrain to maximize fuel economy.

With an EPA combined rating of 40 mpg, the Lexus ES 300h will likely measure up to most buyers' expectations on paper, and based on our testing, owners should get pretty close to that in real-world driving. Equally important, there's little sacrifice involved in driving the 2014 ES 300h. It's acceptably quick in most normal driving situations, and apart from its exceptionally serene demeanor in city traffic (made possible by its electric-only operation at low speeds), it steers, brakes and rides just like the ES 350. And of course you can equip it with all the same high-end features, including leather upholstery, sustainable bamboo interior trim and a Mark Levinson surround-sound audio system.

However, the 2014 Lexus ES 300h is not your only option for a spacious hybrid sedan with high-end trimmings. The 2014 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid can't quite match the ES 300h's rich interior appointments, but its EPA fuel economy ratings are higher, and depending on your driving habits, you might very well get better mpg. If you have an eye on the bottom line, you'll find that loaded versions of Toyota's very similar Avalon Hybrid and the 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid will give you much the same fuel economy fix at a significantly lower cost. All that said, we like the Lexus ES 300h quite a bit, and it's a fine choice if you want both the comforts of an entry-level luxury sedan and the fuel economy that only a hybrid car can deliver.