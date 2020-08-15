Used 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid for Sale Near Me

3,978 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Fusion Hybrid Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,978 listings
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in White
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    84,981 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,773

    $2,774 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in White
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    90,438 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

    $2,575 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    115,743 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $1,637 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium

    117,317 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,345

    $1,576 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid S in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid S

    109,581 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $7,999

    $791 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid S in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid S

    78,261 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,990

    $1,093 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Orange
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    117,172 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,750

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    121,244 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,797

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    80,556 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,988

    $1,027 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    129,801 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,500

    $757 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    88,769 miles

    $9,899

    $759 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium in Gray
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium

    99,280 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,990

    $632 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    27,448 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    76,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $684 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid S in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid S

    72,195 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,871

    $838 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium

    66,577 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $11,998

    $417 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid S in White
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid S

    64,603 miles
    1 Accident, Personal Use

    $11,895

    $370 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE

    71,075 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,587

    $632 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Fusion Hybrid searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,978 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Fusion Hybrid
  4. Used 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fusion Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the Ford Fusion Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
4.142 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 1
    (12%)
Only one problem....
yodibactum,07/07/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I purchased my 2014 model in March of 2014 and have now surpassed 20,000. I live in PA with many hills and valleys, hot, humid summers, and cold winters. Most of my mileage is local, although I do take many trips of 50 miles or more including a trip to Colorado, Georgia, and Canada. That said, the only times I got less then 50 mpg was the first two tanks of gas (47 and 49) and during the winter months because most of my driving was local and the car would take time to warm up. My overall mileage since owning the vehicle is better then 53 mpg and this last tank gave me 60 for the first time. The secret is in how you drive it. My car is no different then the ones claiming lower mileage Only ONE problem -- A driver cannot see the front of the vehicle -- this makes it very difficult to judge the distance of those pesky little parking stops in parking lots... I normally drive right up over them -- not to mention an awkward placed median strip on a side road in WV. I turned and never saw the median strip until I heard it going under my car -- needless to say, this removed the piece under the bumper... I realize the design of the car is to give it the best mileage but I also believe safety should be the first concern. This is dangerous... UPDATE! It is January 2018 and I have made the grave mistake of trading the Fusion for a Malibu Hybrid... I have only owned the Malibu for 8 months but it does not come close to the Fusion overall... With the exception of storage and maybe comfort the Malibu falls way short of the overall performance of the Fusion. Especially the mileage which averages about 14 mpg less...
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Fusion Hybrid
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford Fusion Hybrid info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings