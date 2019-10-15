2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
What’s new
- The Toyota Avalon Hybrid returns unchanged for 2020
- Part of the fifth Avalon generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Lots of standard advanced safety features
- Efficient hybrid powertrain with little sacrifice
- Upscale cabin is quiet and roomy
- Comfortable ride quality
- No Android Auto integration
- Limited headroom front and rear
2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Review
Traditionally, there have been some significant downsides to picking a hybrid version of a regular sedan. The hybrid is usually slower, less practical because of a smaller trunk (need to stick that big old battery pack somewhere) and styled with dorky-looking wheels and blue, green or teal accents.
But the 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid flips that script.. While still slow — nearly 1.5 seconds slower than the non-hybrid Toyota Avalon V6 in 0-60 mph acceleration — the hybrid generates quick and satisfying low-end torque for daily driving and returns up to 44 mpg combined while doing it. The hybrid also only costs $1,000 more than the standard Avalon. Given what you'd likely end up saving on gas, you'll probably recoup that difference in just a couple of years.
The Avalon Hybrid is also surprisingly enjoyable to drive. You can guide it into turns with confidence since the suspension feels stable and body roll is well-controlled. Swap out the low-friction tires for some proper all-season rubber and the Avalon might show some real swagger.
And that battery pack? Toyota found a way to package it without compromising utility. The hybrid offers the same 16.1 cubic feet of trunk space as its non-hybrid counterpart, and the rear seats can also fold flat.
Like the regular Toyota Avalon, the hybrid offers levels of comfort and convenience that blur the line between Toyota and its Lexus luxury brand. In fact, the Avalon Hybrid's fiercest competitor might just be from across the hall. Stretch your budget just a little further and you're in the Lexus ES 300h.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
Braking feels natural in most situations thanks to an imperceptible transition from regenerative to regular brakes. We measured a panic-stop performance from 60 mph in 126 feet, which is around the class average, though the sounds our test car made in the process were a bit more alarming than usual. Despite its luxury cruiser attitude, the Avalon Hybrid is surprisingly fun to drive around tight corners and maintains its composure surprisingly well.
How comfortable is it?8.5
Like most hybrids, the Avalon isn't immune to the shudder that passes through the cabin as the gasoline engine fires up. The hybrid system can also produce some low-volume but high-pitched whirring noises while the car is stopped.
How’s the interior?7.5
Otherwise, the Avalon's cabin is quite nice. Most drivers will find an agreeable position, as the steering wheel and driver's seat both offer a useful range of travel. Rear visibility is good overall, though the rear shelf is high.
How’s the tech?8.0
The touchscreen has a bright, attractive display and an easy-to-use integrated navigation system. As with most systems, you cannot enter a new address while moving. For that, you have to use the voice command system, which is frequently confused and has limited point-of-interest search.
Most of the Avalon's driving aids are standard and work well, though adaptive cruise control has a tendency to leave a large gap between you and the car in front.
How’s the storage?8.0
Interior storage is similarly generous, at least for those in front. The center armrest has room similar to what you'd find in an SUV, and there's a nicely sized bin in front of the shifter, which also houses the wireless charging pad. The door pockets aren't large, which limits storage in the back, but overall it's quite good.
The car-seat anchors and generous interior space make loading a child seat a breeze.
How economical is it?8.5
Is it a good value?8.0
The Avalon Hybrid is only marginally more expensive than an identically equipped Avalon, though a similarly equipped Lexus ES 300h doesn't cost too much more. The basic and powertrain coverage is average for the class. Toyota also offers free scheduled maintenance for your first two visits.
Wildcard7.5
Is there personality here? No, not really. Other than the oversized front grille, the Avalon is conservatively styled and accomplishes exactly what you'd expect.
Which Avalon Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota Avalon Hybrid models
The 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is classified as a midsize sedan by the EPA, but we consider it more of a full-size sedan. It's available in XLE, Limited and XSE trims, and it's helpful to think about these as base, luxury and sport trims.
Power comes from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine augmented with two electric motors. Combined output is 215 horsepower channeled through a continuously variable automatic transmission to drive the front wheels.
The base XLE satisfies most buyers with features, such as LED headlights, keyless entry and ignition, heated and power-adjustable front seats, simulated leather upholstery, and 60/40-split folding rear seats.
Tech features include Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay, a 9-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, a Wi-Fi hotspot, the Toyota Entune system with smartphone-based navigation, four USB ports, and an eight-speaker audio system with satellite radio.
A nice complement of driver safety aids also comes standard: forward collision warning with automatic braking, blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams.
The Limited trim adds premium touches such as a sunroof, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, a wireless charging pad, a head-up display, and a 14-speaker premium JBL audio system.
The sporty XSE trim builds on the XLE's features with larger wheels, the sunroof, aluminum interior accents and suede-trimmed seats.
An Advanced Safety package with rear parking sensors and surround-view parking camera is also available for the Limited.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- ride quality
- driving experience
- technology
- fuel efficiency
- dashboard
- road noise
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- acceleration
- infotainment system
- handling & steering
- spaciousness
- seats
- maintenance & parts
- interior
Most helpful consumer reviews
The Avalon is elegant, fast, the comfort is crazy,many technology gadgets, but above all the fuel efficiency with this hybrid vehicle is superb. I wish it was Android Auto friendly as the Camry and other sedans in competition.
At 69 years young, I've owned many vehicles over my life. Two corvettes, five Mercedes, and three Lexus...among many others. I love nice vehicles. This is our second Avalon, and it has not disappointed. At this point in our lives, this is the perfect vehicle for me and my wife. The quality is exceptional, the layout is extremely functional, the technology is outstanding, and the ride...exceeds our expectations. Overall - the Avalon is equal to any Lexus or Mercedes we've owned. We want our vehicle to be 1) dependable, 2) comfortable, 3) enjoyable to use & fun to drive. This Avalon is all that...and more. My wife and I are extremely happy with our Avalon Hybrid Limited.
Excellent car, great features, comfortable, and well worth the price.
The comfort and smooth ride is next to none. Love the technology and MPG. If there was one downfall it would be the front seat room side to side (I'm 6'5"). Gorgeous car!
Features & Specs
|Limited 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$43,300
|MPG
|43 city / 43 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 5700 rpm
|XLE 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$37,000
|MPG
|43 city / 44 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 5700 rpm
|XSE 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$39,500
|MPG
|43 city / 43 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Avalon Hybrid safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and will apply the brakes automatically if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Lane Departure with Steering Assist
- Alerts the driver if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane and steers the car back if no action is taken.
- Intelligent Clearance Sonar
- Indicates how close the rear bumper may be to objects and applies the brakes automatically if a collision is imminent.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.5%
Toyota Avalon Hybrid vs. the competition
Toyota Avalon Hybrid vs. Honda Clarity
You can get a Honda Clarity in three flavors: full electric, hydrogen fuel cell (if you're in California) and plug-in hybrid. The EV-only model has a limiting 89-mile range, which makes the plug-in hybrid the best Clarity to take on the Avalon Hybrid. Unlike the Avalon, the Clarity can travel up to 48 miles under electric-only propulsion, which could make fuel stops rare for the right commute.
Toyota Avalon Hybrid vs. Lexus ES 300h
Ironically, the Avalon Hybrid's toughest competitor might be from within its own family. The Lexus ES 300h is priced comparably to the Avalon Hybrid and offers more luxury features. However, the Lexus' infotainment system is abysmal. The Avalon's isn't great, but at least it's better. Fortunately, Apple CarPlay is now available on both models.
Toyota Avalon Hybrid vs. Honda Accord Hybrid
The Accord is less a competitor to the Avalon Hybrid than it is to the smaller Camry Hybrid, but many shoppers considering the Avalon will likely also have the Accord on their radar. While the Accord Hybrid is shorter in length than the Avalon, its cabin is as roomy as the Toyota's on just about every measurement, including headroom and legroom. It's also got a slightly larger trunk.
