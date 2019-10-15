2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Review

Traditionally, there have been some significant downsides to picking a hybrid version of a regular sedan. The hybrid is usually slower, less practical because of a smaller trunk (need to stick that big old battery pack somewhere) and styled with dorky-looking wheels and blue, green or teal accents. But the 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid flips that script.. While still slow — nearly 1.5 seconds slower than the non-hybrid Toyota Avalon V6 in 0-60 mph acceleration — the hybrid generates quick and satisfying low-end torque for daily driving and returns up to 44 mpg combined while doing it. The hybrid also only costs $1,000 more than the standard Avalon. Given what you'd likely end up saving on gas, you'll probably recoup that difference in just a couple of years. The Avalon Hybrid is also surprisingly enjoyable to drive. You can guide it into turns with confidence since the suspension feels stable and body roll is well-controlled. Swap out the low-friction tires for some proper all-season rubber and the Avalon might show some real swagger. And that battery pack? Toyota found a way to package it without compromising utility. The hybrid offers the same 16.1 cubic feet of trunk space as its non-hybrid counterpart, and the rear seats can also fold flat. Like the regular Toyota Avalon, the hybrid offers levels of comfort and convenience that blur the line between Toyota and its Lexus luxury brand. In fact, the Avalon Hybrid's fiercest competitor might just be from across the hall. Stretch your budget just a little further and you're in the Lexus ES 300h.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.9 / 10

The Toyota Avalon Hybrid is a cruiser that does exactly what you'd expect — provide a comfortable ride and sip fuel in the process. But it has a few tricks up its sleeve, too. It turns out to be surprisingly capable on twisty roads, and cabin materials are near-luxury. New for the redesigned model are folding rear seats and a cargo area that offers the same amount of room as the non-hybrid.

How does it drive? 7.5

The Avalon Hybrid makes the most of its available power. The CVT automatic is responsive when you step on the gas pedal, even when you select the Eco drive mode. We recorded a 0-60 mph time of 8.2 seconds in Edmunds testing. That's slower than V6-powered rivals, but we think most buyers will find this acceptable for the considerable gains in fuel economy.



Braking feels natural in most situations thanks to an imperceptible transition from regenerative to regular brakes. We measured a panic-stop performance from 60 mph in 126 feet, which is around the class average, though the sounds our test car made in the process were a bit more alarming than usual. Despite its luxury cruiser attitude, the Avalon Hybrid is surprisingly fun to drive around tight corners and maintains its composure surprisingly well.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

All-around comfort is the primary reason you'd consider a sedan like this, and the Avalon Hybrid delivers. The ride is cushy without feeling buoyant like some rivals. The seats are welcoming too, with soft leather and compliant cushions. Our Limited trim test vehicle had heated and ventilated seats and a heated steering wheel, all of which worked well. The rear outboard seats are also heated in the Limited.



Like most hybrids, the Avalon isn't immune to the shudder that passes through the cabin as the gasoline engine fires up. The hybrid system can also produce some low-volume but high-pitched whirring noises while the car is stopped.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The Avalon's interior is a pleasant place to spend time in, though there are some faults. Some controls and buttons are out of reach or hard to find, especially the ones near your left knee. The Avalon also sits rather low, which may present a problem to passengers who are less limber. We're also not enamored of its size. Despite being more expensive, the Avalon isn't much larger than a Toyota Camry, and there's less rear headroom due to the Avalon's raked roof.



Otherwise, the Avalon's cabin is quite nice. Most drivers will find an agreeable position, as the steering wheel and driver's seat both offer a useful range of travel. Rear visibility is good overall, though the rear shelf is high.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The redesigned Avalon gets Toyota's latest infotainment system, which now features Apple CarPlay. There are plenty of USB ports plus an optional wireless charging pad. Passengers jockeying for a free port is effectively a thing of the past.



The touchscreen has a bright, attractive display and an easy-to-use integrated navigation system. As with most systems, you cannot enter a new address while moving. For that, you have to use the voice command system, which is frequently confused and has limited point-of-interest search.



Most of the Avalon's driving aids are standard and work well, though adaptive cruise control has a tendency to leave a large gap between you and the car in front.

How’s the storage? 8.0

Most big sedans have a cavernous trunk, and the Avalon Hybrid is no exception. In fact, the trunk is the same size as the regular Avalon's — 16.1 cubic feet. While there's no longer a pass-through, the rear seats can fold down to increase cargo space.



Interior storage is similarly generous, at least for those in front. The center armrest has room similar to what you'd find in an SUV, and there's a nicely sized bin in front of the shifter, which also houses the wireless charging pad. The door pockets aren't large, which limits storage in the back, but overall it's quite good.



The car-seat anchors and generous interior space make loading a child seat a breeze.

How economical is it? 8.5

The Avalon Hybrid Limited is rated at 43 mpg combined (43 city/44 highway). It's a little thirstier than midsize sedans such as the Honda Accord Hybrid (48 mpg combined) and the Camry Hybrid (46 mpg combined), but it's far more efficient than the standard Avalon (26 mpg).

Is it a good value? 8.0

Though the Avalon Hybrid has some hard touch points, its interior materials are a clear step above those in the Camry. There are even a few surprises in the form of premium-looking quilted stitching on the seats and doors.



The Avalon Hybrid is only marginally more expensive than an identically equipped Avalon, though a similarly equipped Lexus ES 300h doesn't cost too much more. The basic and powertrain coverage is average for the class. Toyota also offers free scheduled maintenance for your first two visits.

Wildcard 7.5

You'll be impressed by how enjoyable the Avalon Hybrid is to drive. Handling is composed, even though grip is ultimately low, and body roll is well-controlled. The only real downside is the powertrain's slowish acceleration.



Is there personality here? No, not really. Other than the oversized front grille, the Avalon is conservatively styled and accomplishes exactly what you'd expect.

Which Avalon Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

The 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid in Limited trim should satisfy the typical large-sedan buyer. It forgoes the sporty touches of the XSE model in favor of more Lexus-like luxurious refinement. It's also the only trim eligible for rear parking sensors with cross-traffic braking and a surround-view camera.

Toyota Avalon Hybrid models

The 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid is classified as a midsize sedan by the EPA, but we consider it more of a full-size sedan. It's available in XLE, Limited and XSE trims, and it's helpful to think about these as base, luxury and sport trims.