I love driving this car. I had a BMW 3 series convertible before my Lexus, which I loved up until I sold it at 168,000. I didn't think I'd love another car like my BMW. But, I do! I love my Lexus hybrid even more. It's so comfortable. It handles beautifully. I commute over 100 miles a day, so comfort, reliability, gas mileage were my primary concerns this go around. I have to say, I enjoy my car so much I look forward to driving it. I don't mind my commute at all. I like the mouse feature for the navigation system. After a month or two I feel very comfortable using it. The car has everything, so I am never bored with music. Between my Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Pandora, and CD (which I've never had to use, yet) I am always singing in the car I haven't used the enform representative feature that comes free for a year as I feel like I am bugging someone if I ring them for questions. It's just me, I know that's their job. Be careful eating in the car as crumbs can fall into the the little holes in the upholstery that heat and cool your seats, otherwise it's perfect to me. Update : My car was totaled in an accident. The safety of my Lexus was beyond comparison to the other vehicle. The Lexus protected my occupants where they hardly believed they were in an accident! What car did I replace my Lexus Es 300 hybrid with? Another Lexus ES 300 hybrid just newer!! That's how much I love this car. Update: 2019 still love it!

