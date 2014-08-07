Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida

Navigation System Comfort Plus Pkg Convenience Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Starfire Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2013 Lexus GX 460 is AN Certified which is a 125 point Inspection which comes with a 90 day or 4000 Mile Limited WARRANTY. Whichever one comes first!! Every Purchase is WORRY FREE at AUTONATION TOYOTA WINTER PARK This 2013 Lexus GX 460 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Off-road or on the street, this Lexus GX 460 handles with ease. This Lexus GX 460 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Lexus GX 460 , include superior traction and stability. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus GX 460 . The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Lexus GX 460 is so immaculate it is practically new. More information about the 2013 Lexus GX 460: The GX 460 is a truck, rather than a car-like crossover utility vehicle-- and it's closely related to the Toyota 4Runner--so it has body-on-frame construction, an asset for anyone who tows regularly. The GX otherwise stands out for being especially well-equipped with both luxury-car comforts as well as useful off-road aids and safety-tech features. It might also prove more maneuverable and manageable versus a full-size luxury SUV such as a Cadillac Escalade or Lincoln Navigator. This model sets itself apart with comfortable seating, towing ability, Rugged body-on-frame construction, luxurious interior, available tech and safety features, and strong powertrain All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJBM7FX4D5051162

Stock: D5051162

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020