Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 for Sale Near Me
- 106,450 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,588$3,626 Below Market
Jaguar Monmouth - Ocean / New Jersey
2013 Lexus GX 460 NAVIGATION GPS NAV, REAR VIEW CAMERA, POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front wheel independent suspension, Knee airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Power moonroof, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control.Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.We are proud to be a part of Penske Automotive Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX3D5061794
Stock: 5061794A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 101,903 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,499
Signature Autos - Austin / Texas
* NAVIGATION.. * BACK UP CAMERA.. * HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS.. * POWER 3RD SEAT.. * VENTILATED FRONT SEAT.. * 3 ZONE AC.. * SUROOF.. * POWER FOLDING 3RD ROW SEATS.. * BLUETOOTH.. * 4X4..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX0D5062482
Stock: 12335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 132,992 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,995
Sport Motor Cars - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX9D5054215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,509 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,998
Bayway Cadillac of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2013 Lexus GX 460 Premium 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT 4.6L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V NON-SMOKER, PUSH BUTTON START, FULLY DETAILED, LOCAL TRADE.THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS : 18 x 7.5 6-Spoke Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3.909 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Illuminated running boards, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Lexus Premium Audio, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX7D5061969
Stock: CK1965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,787 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,953$317 Below Market
AutoNation Hyundai Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Navigation System Comfort Plus Pkg Convenience Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black Onyx Ecru; Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX5D5057651
Stock: D5057651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 119,682 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,975$1,750 Below Market
Hagan Automotive - Chatham / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX3D5057692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,033 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,998
Audi Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Navigation System Convenience Pkg Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Wood & Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black Onyx Black; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX0D5063485
Stock: D5063485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 133,821 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,989
Music City Honda - Mt. Juliet / Tennessee
2013 Lexus GX 460 LOCAL TRADE IN, Sunroof/Moonroof, Navigation / GPS, heated seats, Leather Seating, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, GX 460.6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECTRecent Arrival!The Music City Advantage is a 10 year/150,000 mile Engine Limited Warranty that is being provided to you at NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE. At Music City Honda, we have Nashville’s finest New Honda products, Used cars, trucks and SUV ready for financing. Have peace of mind knowing you have the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee! Asking yourself what is near me? We have a huge selection of Certified Pre-Owned vehicles and would love to have the opportunity to answer what is my trade worth. Visit us at www.musiccityhonda.com today or come see us!****Price Includes $950 Finance Coupon****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX2D5061107
Stock: H12808A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 114,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,998
Hendrick Lexus - Charlotte / North Carolina
NAVIGATION W/ MARK LEVINSON AUDIO, 4X4, SUNROOF, PARKING ASSIST, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TOW HITCH, F SPORT WHEELS, F SPORT GRILL, ROOF RAILS. HENDRICK AFFORDABLE WARRANTY. Superb Condition, Hendrick Affordable. Starfire Pearl exterior and Sepia interior.ENJOY THESE LUXURY FEATURESHeated Seats, 4x4, Satellite RadioOPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON AUDIO PKG AM/FM stereo w/DVD/CD-changer, DVD audio/video, HDD navigation system, (17) speakers, Lexus Enform w/destination assist, eDestination, Lexus Insider, voice command, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather, XM Sports & Stocks, DUAL-SCREEN REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM wireless headphones, audio/video inputs, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST, REMOTE ENGINE START, TOW-HITCH RECEIVER W/BALL MOUNT. OUR PRODUCT Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks.BUY WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty "The 2013 Lexus GX 460 is not only very capable off-road, but also manages to coddle its occupants on pavement." -Edmunds.com. Lexus Premium with Starfire Pearl exterior and Sepia interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 301 HP at 5500 RPM*.WE WILL BUY YOUR CURRENT VEHICLE TODAYOur team of certified appraisers will give the most for your vehicle based on current market conditions. CALL US NOW 704-532-4833! Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/hendricklexus or Follow us on Twitter: www.twiter.com/hendricklexus : @hendricklexusA Dealer Admin. Fee is charged by Hendrick Lexus Charlotte, 6025 East Independence, Charlotte, NC 28212. Please note that options may differ from what is shown. Please consult dealer for complete details.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FXXD5058998
Stock: GX2196A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 124,954 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,871
Fields BMW of Daytona - Daytona Beach / Florida
This vehicle can be purchased online with home or office delivery using Fields Exclusive Concierge Purchasing Program.Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Onboard Communications System. WHY BUY FROM FIELDS BMW? There are many reasons why people visit Fields BMW of Daytona from the Daytona Beach, Ormond Beach, Port Orange, Palm Coast, Deland, Jacksonville and St Augustine Florida areas for a pre owned car in Daytona Beach. One reason is our selection of quality sought-after pre-owned vehicles. The second is our commitment to our customers. At Fields BMW of Daytona we don't believe in gimmicks, just good cars and great people. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com's review says 'The 2013 Lexus GX 460 is not only very capable off-road, but also manages to coddle its occupants on pavement.'.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FXXD5055538
Stock: DP5541A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 119,982 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,900$626 Below Market
Foxboro Auto Gallery - Foxboro / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX8D5053884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,085 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,070
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City North - Kansas City / Missouri
3 month / 3k mile Hendrick Affordable Warranty, Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it! Just trades back in for another new Lexus, they loved this one so much. Hendrick Affordable, Superb Condition. GX 460 trim, STARFIRE PEARL exterior and SEPIA interior. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, CONVENIENCE PKG, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, COMFORT PLUS PKG.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry.OPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM: HDD navigation system, Lexus Enform w/destination assist, eDestination, Lexus Insider, voice command, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather, XM Sports & Stocks, COMFORT PLUS PKG: semi-aniline leather-trimmed interior, wood/leather trimmed steering wheel & shift knob, tri-zone automatic climate control, interior air filter, smog sensor, automatic recirculation mode, heated middle row outboard seats, CONVENIENCE PKG: electrochromic pwr-folding outside mirrors, intuitive parking assist. Lexus GX 460 with STARFIRE PEARL exterior and SEPIA interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 301 HP at 5500 RPM*.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspectionOUR OFFERINGSA recipient of the 2018 Elite of Lexus award for providing an exceptional sales and service experience. We invite you to stop by our Dealership and experience why Hendrick Lexus Kansas City North is one of the most highly recommended dealerships in the area! Call us to see the difference 888-236-1932Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX9D5051786
Stock: P6065A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 106,559 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,468
Hendrick Lexus Kansas City North - Kansas City / Missouri
3 month / 3k mile Hendrick Affordable Warranty, Very well maintained, we have the records to prove it! Just trades back in for another new Lexus, they loved this one so much. Superb Condition, Hendrick Affordable. Tungsten Pearl exterior and Ecru interior, Premium trim. Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, 4x4, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, NAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON AUD. INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST, REMOTE ENGINE START.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry.OPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM W/MARK LEVINSON AUDIO PKG AM/FM stereo w/DVD/CD-changer, DVD audio/video, HDD navigation system, (17) speakers, Lexus Enform w/destination assist, eDestination, Lexus Insider, voice command, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather, XM Sports & Stocks, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST Lexus Premium with Tungsten Pearl exterior and Ecru interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 301 HP at 5500 RPM*.BUY WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence , 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERA recipient of the 2018 Elite of Lexus award for providing an exceptional sales and service experience. We invite you to stop by our Dealership and experience why Hendrick Lexus Kansas City North is one of the most highly recommended dealerships in the area! Call us to see the difference 888-236-1932Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX6D5059551
Stock: L49213A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 94,156 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,999
Boulder Hyundai - Boulder / Colorado
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. GX 460 Premium, 4.6L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V, 3-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Comfort Plus Package, Convenience Package, Electrochromic Power-Folding Outside Mirrors, Heated Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seats, Intuitive Parking Assist, Power moonroof, Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Wood Leather-Trimmed Shift Knob, Wood Leather-Trimmed Steering Wheel, XM NavTraffic/XM NavWeather. Red Premium 4WD 4.6L V8 DOHC Dual VVT-i 32V 6-Speed Automatic with Sequential Shift ECT We are a smaller family owned Hyundai dealership. Smaller dealer, smaller prices, and we cover all of our pre-owned vehicles with a 60 day, 1000 mile limited powertrain warranty, regardless of age or miles, to make sure that you drive off of our lot with a safe and reliable vehicle! Contact Boulder Hyundai today for excellent offers and savings. View our dealership services online and contact any of our departments, via phone or online for assistance and or the latest specials to help save you money. At Boulder Hyundai, you will receive the top of the line customer service and you will appreciate and value. We look forward to earning your Hyundai business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX0D5056130
Stock: 6130A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 106,614 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,995
AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida
Navigation System Comfort Plus Pkg Convenience Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim Starfire Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2013 Lexus GX 460 is AN Certified which is a 125 point Inspection which comes with a 90 day or 4000 Mile Limited WARRANTY. Whichever one comes first!! Every Purchase is WORRY FREE at AUTONATION TOYOTA WINTER PARK This 2013 Lexus GX 460 comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Off-road or on the street, this Lexus GX 460 handles with ease. This Lexus GX 460 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Lexus GX 460 , include superior traction and stability. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lexus GX 460 . The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Lexus GX 460 is so immaculate it is practically new. More information about the 2013 Lexus GX 460: The GX 460 is a truck, rather than a car-like crossover utility vehicle-- and it's closely related to the Toyota 4Runner--so it has body-on-frame construction, an asset for anyone who tows regularly. The GX otherwise stands out for being especially well-equipped with both luxury-car comforts as well as useful off-road aids and safety-tech features. It might also prove more maneuverable and manageable versus a full-size luxury SUV such as a Cadillac Escalade or Lincoln Navigator. This model sets itself apart with comfortable seating, towing ability, Rugged body-on-frame construction, luxurious interior, available tech and safety features, and strong powertrain All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX4D5051162
Stock: D5051162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 91,973 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,891
Hendrick Lexus Northlake - Charlotte / North Carolina
Hendrick Affordable, CARFAX 1-Owner. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Rain Sensing Wipers, 4x4, CONVENIENCE PKGPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyKEY FEATURES INCLUDE4x4, Rain Sensing Wipers, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, Ventilated Driver Seat, Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, Running Boards, Keyless Start, Fog Lamps, Heated Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats Rear Spoiler, Third Row Seat, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM HDD navigation system, Lexus Enform w/destination assist, eDestination, Lexus Insider, voice command, XM NavTraffic, XM NavWeather, XM Sports & Stocks, COMFORT PLUS PKG semi-aniline leather-trimmed interior, wood/leather trimmed steering wheel & shift knob, tri-zone automatic climate control, interior air filter, smog sensor, automatic recirculation mode, heated middle row outboard seats, CONVENIENCE PKG electrochromic pwr-folding outside mirrors, intuitive parking assist, TOW-HITCH RECEIVER W/BALL MOUNT. Lexus GX 460 with Satin Cashmere Metallic exterior and Sepia interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 301 HP at 5500 RPM*. Serviced Here!EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains "The 2013 Lexus GX 460 is not only very capable off-road, but also manages to coddle its occupants on pavement.".Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX7D5060664
Stock: NRX3849A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 99,966 miles
$24,852
LAKES AREA AUTO SOLUTIONS - Baxter / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJJM7FX4D5057460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,888
Chicago Auto Place - Bensenville / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Lexus GX 460 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBM7FX0D5051286
Certified Pre-Owned: No
