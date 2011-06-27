Used 1999 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$2,695
1999 Honda Civic EX250,637 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Page Honda of Bloomfield - Bloomfield Hills / Michigan
Honda 1999 Civic EX, Taffeta White with Gray Cloth Interior. 1.6L I4 SMPI 5-Speed Manual.This Vehicle is Being Offered As-Is.CARFAX One-Owner.Recent Arrival!.''All vehicles have a $795 finance discount included. Add $795 for Cash or outside finance''
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Honda Civic EX.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGEJ8148XL033454
Stock: D3011B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $2,900
1999 Honda Civic EX205,652 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cars on Rayford - Spring / Texas
Call 281-419-1498 to view now....Call or Text 713 962 0822 or 713 962 4335 1430 Rayford Road, Spring, TexasWebsite www.carsonrayford.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Honda Civic EX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGEJ8240XL022592
Stock: 022592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,597
1999 Honda Civic LX176,599 milesDelivery available*
Haselwood Chevrolet Buick GMC - Bremerton / Washington
Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Easily set your speed in the Honda Civic with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. This vehicle has a 1.6 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on the vehicle. This model is equipped with front air bags. This model is equipped with front side curtain airbags. Front wheel drive on the Honda Civic gives you better traction and better fuel economy. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this Honda Civic. This small car contains elegant lines finished with an exquisite green color. This Honda Civic comes with a manual transmission. Small and nimble it scoots through traffic. It offers great fuel mileage and ease of parking.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Honda Civic LX.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGEJ6571XH561925
Stock: EH8137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $1,499
1999 Honda Civic DX132,803 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS This Honda Civic comes equipped with: Clock, Power Steering, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Off Road Tires, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Body Side Moldings Power Steering, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Body Side Moldings, Off Road Tires, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Honda Civic DX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGEJ6222XL056553
Stock: 121785
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $2,494
1999 Honda Civic LX245,597 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
21st Century Auto Sales - Blackfoot / Idaho
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Honda Civic LX.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGEJ6579XH551076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,999
2000 Honda Civic EX250,625 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
This vehicle is sold AS IS. It has been inspected and the report can be provided to you. Kendall Toyota of Bend has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2000 Honda Civic. This 2000 Honda Civic comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Honda Civic EX is the one! You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Honda Civic EX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGEJ8243YL071108
Stock: XZ38210A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- $3,500
2000 Honda Civic EX136,565 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Bradley Hubler Chevrolet - Franklin / Indiana
: Vogue Silver Metallic exterior and Dark Gray interior, EX trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Sunroof, CD Player. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. Honda EX with Vogue Silver Metallic exterior and Dark Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 127 HP at 6600 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Small Coupe. "Thanks to its frugal and clean engines, spunky performance and reputation for excellent reliability and durability, the Honda Civic has been a consistent benchmark for the economy car class ever since its introduction." -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 35 MPG Hwy. OUR OFFERINGS: After more than 50 years in business, The Hubler Auto Group, through the power of ten central Indiana locations, has literally sold hundreds of thousands of vehicles. When buying at Bradley Hubler Chevrolet you will recieve One free carwash a month for as long as you own the car. First oil change is always on us. You will be entered into the customer for life program, which provide many valuable discount. Come see us in Franklin IN and see why NOBODY BEATS A BRADLEY DEAL! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Honda Civic EX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGEJ8243YL009336
Stock: 20377B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- Price Drop$19,900
2000 Honda Civic Si80,343 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2000 Honda Civic Si for your consideration. The Civic Si is powered by a DOHC 1.4L inline-4 VTEC motor which is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The motor produces 160 horsepower and has been left in a stock configuration. The exterior is finished in a very clean Flamenco Black Pearl. Complementing the black paint is 15-inch brushed alloy wheels. The Civic Si gained some exterior features that separated it from the base model Civic. These include a front chin spoiler, lower side sills, sport mesh grille, and VTEC decals. Inside the vehicle is finished in dark grey cloth with stock graphics in the seats. As with the drivetrain and exterior, the interior has been kept stock. It is a comfortable, yet sporty, place to be and the shifter feel is great. All power windows, power locks, power sunroof, and radio work as they should. This car was originally sold new to Duthler Honda of Grand Rapids, MI, and has been kept here its whole life. It comes with a folder full of receipts of maintenance completed by various Honda dealers and respectable repair shops. Also featured in the folder is the original window sticker. The selling owner notes that the timing belt has been changed twice ensuring that this sweet little sports car is ready to keep motoring along. Please call or email today with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Honda Civic Si.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGEM1159YL112009
Stock: B3206 L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,500
1998 Honda Civic LX184,781 milesDelivery available*
Capitol Auto Sales - Lansing / Michigan
Get approved Today !!! We offer Easy, Affordable, and Flexible Financing Options !!! CARFAX Available on all vehicles Extended Warranty available on most vehicles upon request. Trade-Ins Welcome ! We Buy Cars ! Address: 3021 S Cedar St Lansing, MI 48910 Website: www.capitolautosalesmi.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Civic LX.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGEJ6673WH615951
Stock: 4104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,795
2000 Honda Civic EX249,674 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
2000 Honda Civic EX 1.6 Liter SOHC 4 Cylinder, Automatic Transmission, Moon Roof, Power Windows And Door Locks, Power Steering, Tilt Wheel, Air Conditioning, Rated At 35 MPG Highway, Runs And Drives Great, Clean Vehicle, Priced At Only $2795 plus tax, license, Documentation and smog. Clean title. 925-455-6666 Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone, Let Them Help You Build your Credit! All You Need Is The Down Payment And Proof Of Income. Se Habla Espanol. Financiamiento Disponible. Visit our web site at WWW.perrymorganexpress.com . 10% Discount For CA$H!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Honda Civic EX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGEJ8644YL002941
Stock: 002941
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-17-2019
- Price Drop$6,900
2000 Honda Civic DX129,933 milesDelivery available*
Stingray Chevrolet Bartow - Bartow / Florida
Red 2000 Honda Civic DX FWD 5-Speed Manual 1.6L I4 SMPI **RARE ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX** **FRESH JDM RESTORATION BUILD** **NEW OIL PAN GASGET, NEW AEM COLD AIR INTAKE, NEW SKUNK2 HEADER, NEW JDM HEADLIGHTS, JDM GRILL, JDM TYPE R LIP, JDM TYPE R SHIFT KNOB, NEW JDM TAILLIGHTS, JDM N1 STYLE EXHAUST, TEIN LOWERING SPRINGS, BRAND NEW STRUTS**, **YOU WONT FIND A NICER EK COUPE ANYWHERE ESPECIALLY WITH JDM MODS**, **BRAND NEW WHITE OZ WHEELS, BRAND NEW ADVAN TIRES**.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Honda Civic DX.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGEJ6123YL052580
Stock: YL052580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- Price Drop$5,999
1998 Honda Civic DX41,355 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Civic DX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGEJ662XWH581110
Stock: b5321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$4,998
2000 Honda Civic VP113,637 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Honda Civic VP.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGEJ661XYH577603
Stock: YH577603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- $6,949
1998 Honda Civic LX81,124 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sun City Motors - Albuquerque / New Mexico
Visit Sun City Motors online at www.suncitymotorsnm.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 505-260-1200 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Civic LX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMEJ6670WS014910
Stock: 11978
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,200
2000 Honda Civic LX129,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Emory Street Auto Sales - Attleboro / Massachusetts
2000 HONDA CIVIC 4D SEDAN LX ✅ 129k Miles Only ✅ Runs and drives beautifully ✅ Comes with Cloth interior, Power Windows, Power Steering, CD/DVD, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels , Radio, Ice Cold A/c, Heat and many more ✅ No Problems No issues ✅ Has Brand New Michelin tires all around ✅ Full Carfax report available ✅ Guarantee to Pass Inspection ✅ Fresh Oil, smooth engine, shifts good. ✅ We Service what we sell!! So buy with confidence. ✅30 Days Warranty On Engine and Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Honda Civic LX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGEJ6677YL036290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,895
2000 Honda Civic EX155,737 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean and fuel efficient 2000 Honda Civic EX! This fun to drive Civic is 4CYL, 1.6L, FWD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 13 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Honda Civic EX.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1HGEJ814XYL061726
Stock: c038541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-12-2018
- $1,900
1998 Honda Civic LX181,232 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Honda Civic also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Off Road Tires, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Off Road Tires, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Honda Civic LX.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGEJ6670WH623845
Stock: 122582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $3,190
2001 Honda Civic DX150,726 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST CARS HONDA EVER MADE - SIMPLE, RELIABLE, EFFICIENT, AS A HONDA SHOULD BE! - COLD AC - NOT THE BEST LOOKER OUTSIDE, BUT DECENTLY KEPT INSIDE - RUNS GREAT - THIS WOULD MAKE AN EXCELLENT COMMUTER OR FIRST CAR! - GREEN PAINT HAS ISSUES OUTSIDE, SEE PICS. THATS THE ONLY BAD PART IS THE BAD PAINT. - ROLL UP WINDOWS AND MANUAL LOCKS - CLEAN TITLE CLEAN CARFAX - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Honda Civic DX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGES16201H573302
Stock: DF129242H
Certified Pre-Owned: No