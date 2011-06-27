Used 1999 Honda Civic for Sale

  • Price Drop
    $2,695

    1999 Honda Civic EX

    250,637 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Page Honda of Bloomfield - Bloomfield Hills / Michigan

    Honda 1999 Civic EX, Taffeta White with Gray Cloth Interior. 1.6L I4 SMPI 5-Speed Manual.This Vehicle is Being Offered As-Is.CARFAX One-Owner.Recent Arrival!.''All vehicles have a $795 finance discount included. Add $795 for Cash or outside finance''

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Honda Civic EX.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1HGEJ8148XL033454
    Stock: D3011B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2020

  • $2,900

    1999 Honda Civic EX

    205,652 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Cars on Rayford - Spring / Texas

    Call 281-419-1498 to view now....Call or Text 713 962 0822 or 713 962 4335 1430 Rayford Road, Spring, TexasWebsite www.carsonrayford.com

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Honda Civic EX.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1HGEJ8240XL022592
    Stock: 022592
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,597

    1999 Honda Civic LX

    176,599 miles
    Delivery available*

    Haselwood Chevrolet Buick GMC - Bremerton / Washington

    Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Easily set your speed in the Honda Civic with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. This vehicle has a 1.6 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on the vehicle. This model is equipped with front air bags. This model is equipped with front side curtain airbags. Front wheel drive on the Honda Civic gives you better traction and better fuel economy. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this Honda Civic. This small car contains elegant lines finished with an exquisite green color. This Honda Civic comes with a manual transmission. Small and nimble it scoots through traffic. It offers great fuel mileage and ease of parking.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Honda Civic LX.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2HGEJ6571XH561925
    Stock: EH8137
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • $1,499

    1999 Honda Civic DX

    132,803 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia

    KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS This Honda Civic comes equipped with: Clock, Power Steering, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Off Road Tires, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Body Side Moldings Power Steering, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Body Side Moldings, Off Road Tires, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Honda Civic DX.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1HGEJ6222XL056553
    Stock: 121785
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-23-2020

  • $2,494

    1999 Honda Civic LX

    245,597 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    21st Century Auto Sales - Blackfoot / Idaho

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Honda Civic LX.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2HGEJ6579XH551076
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $1,999

    2000 Honda Civic EX

    250,625 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon

    This vehicle is sold AS IS. It has been inspected and the report can be provided to you. Kendall Toyota of Bend has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2000 Honda Civic. This 2000 Honda Civic comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Honda Civic EX is the one! You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Honda Civic EX.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1HGEJ8243YL071108
    Stock: XZ38210A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-06-2020

  • $3,500

    2000 Honda Civic EX

    136,565 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bradley Hubler Chevrolet - Franklin / Indiana

    : Vogue Silver Metallic exterior and Dark Gray interior, EX trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Sunroof, CD Player. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. Honda EX with Vogue Silver Metallic exterior and Dark Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 127 HP at 6600 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Small Coupe. "Thanks to its frugal and clean engines, spunky performance and reputation for excellent reliability and durability, the Honda Civic has been a consistent benchmark for the economy car class ever since its introduction." -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 35 MPG Hwy. OUR OFFERINGS: After more than 50 years in business, The Hubler Auto Group, through the power of ten central Indiana locations, has literally sold hundreds of thousands of vehicles. When buying at Bradley Hubler Chevrolet you will recieve One free carwash a month for as long as you own the car. First oil change is always on us. You will be entered into the customer for life program, which provide many valuable discount. Come see us in Franklin IN and see why NOBODY BEATS A BRADLEY DEAL! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Honda Civic EX.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1HGEJ8243YL009336
    Stock: 20377B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2020

  • Price Drop
    $19,900

    2000 Honda Civic Si

    80,343 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

    GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2000 Honda Civic Si for your consideration. The Civic Si is powered by a DOHC 1.4L inline-4 VTEC motor which is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The motor produces 160 horsepower and has been left in a stock configuration. The exterior is finished in a very clean Flamenco Black Pearl. Complementing the black paint is 15-inch brushed alloy wheels. The Civic Si gained some exterior features that separated it from the base model Civic. These include a front chin spoiler, lower side sills, sport mesh grille, and VTEC decals. Inside the vehicle is finished in dark grey cloth with stock graphics in the seats. As with the drivetrain and exterior, the interior has been kept stock. It is a comfortable, yet sporty, place to be and the shifter feel is great. All power windows, power locks, power sunroof, and radio work as they should. This car was originally sold new to Duthler Honda of Grand Rapids, MI, and has been kept here its whole life. It comes with a folder full of receipts of maintenance completed by various Honda dealers and respectable repair shops. Also featured in the folder is the original window sticker. The selling owner notes that the timing belt has been changed twice ensuring that this sweet little sports car is ready to keep motoring along. Please call or email today with any questions or for additional information.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Honda Civic Si.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1HGEM1159YL112009
    Stock: B3206 L
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,500

    1998 Honda Civic LX

    184,781 miles
    Delivery available*

    Capitol Auto Sales - Lansing / Michigan

    Get approved Today !!! We offer Easy, Affordable, and Flexible Financing Options !!! CARFAX Available on all vehicles Extended Warranty available on most vehicles upon request. Trade-Ins Welcome ! We Buy Cars ! Address: 3021 S Cedar St Lansing, MI 48910 Website: www.capitolautosalesmi.com

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Honda Civic LX.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2HGEJ6673WH615951
    Stock: 4104
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,795

    2000 Honda Civic EX

    249,674 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California

    2000 Honda Civic EX 1.6 Liter SOHC 4 Cylinder, Automatic Transmission, Moon Roof, Power Windows And Door Locks, Power Steering, Tilt Wheel, Air Conditioning, Rated At 35 MPG Highway, Runs And Drives Great, Clean Vehicle, Priced At Only $2795 plus tax, license, Documentation and smog. Clean title. 925-455-6666 Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone, Let Them Help You Build your Credit! All You Need Is The Down Payment And Proof Of Income. Se Habla Espanol. Financiamiento Disponible. Visit our web site at WWW.perrymorganexpress.com . 10% Discount For CA$H!! 925-455-6666

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: Yes

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Honda Civic EX.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1HGEJ8644YL002941
    Stock: 002941
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 11-17-2019

  • Price Drop
    $6,900

    2000 Honda Civic DX

    129,933 miles
    Delivery available*

    Stingray Chevrolet Bartow - Bartow / Florida

    Red 2000 Honda Civic DX FWD 5-Speed Manual 1.6L I4 SMPI **RARE ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX** **FRESH JDM RESTORATION BUILD** **NEW OIL PAN GASGET, NEW AEM COLD AIR INTAKE, NEW SKUNK2 HEADER, NEW JDM HEADLIGHTS, JDM GRILL, JDM TYPE R LIP, JDM TYPE R SHIFT KNOB, NEW JDM TAILLIGHTS, JDM N1 STYLE EXHAUST, TEIN LOWERING SPRINGS, BRAND NEW STRUTS**, **YOU WONT FIND A NICER EK COUPE ANYWHERE ESPECIALLY WITH JDM MODS**, **BRAND NEW WHITE OZ WHEELS, BRAND NEW ADVAN TIRES**.Recent Arrival!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Honda Civic DX.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1HGEJ6123YL052580
    Stock: YL052580
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • Price Drop
    $5,999

    1998 Honda Civic DX

    41,355 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas

    4/18/2020 2:48:45 PM

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Honda Civic DX.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2HGEJ662XWH581110
    Stock: b5321
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $4,998

    2000 Honda Civic VP

    113,637 miles
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado

    Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Honda Civic VP.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2HGEJ661XYH577603
    Stock: YH577603
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-29-2020

  • $6,949

    1998 Honda Civic LX

    81,124 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sun City Motors - Albuquerque / New Mexico

    Visit Sun City Motors online at www.suncitymotorsnm.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 505-260-1200 today to schedule your test drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Honda Civic LX.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMEJ6670WS014910
    Stock: 11978
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,200

    2000 Honda Civic LX

    129,000 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Emory Street Auto Sales - Attleboro / Massachusetts

    2000 HONDA CIVIC 4D SEDAN LX ✅ 129k Miles Only ✅ Runs and drives beautifully ✅ Comes with Cloth interior, Power Windows, Power Steering, CD/DVD, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels , Radio, Ice Cold A/c, Heat and many more ✅ No Problems No issues ✅ Has Brand New Michelin tires all around ✅ Full Carfax report available ✅ Guarantee to Pass Inspection ✅ Fresh Oil, smooth engine, shifts good. ✅ We Service what we sell!! So buy with confidence. ✅30 Days Warranty On Engine and Transmission

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Honda Civic LX.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1HGEJ6677YL036290
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,895

    2000 Honda Civic EX

    155,737 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado

    Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean and fuel efficient 2000 Honda Civic EX! This fun to drive Civic is 4CYL, 1.6L, FWD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 13 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Honda Civic EX.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    28 Combined MPG (25 City/32 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1HGEJ814XYL061726
    Stock: c038541
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 12-12-2018

  • $1,900

    1998 Honda Civic LX

    181,232 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia

    LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Honda Civic also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Off Road Tires, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Off Road Tires, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Honda Civic LX.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (27 City/34 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2HGEJ6670WH623845
    Stock: 122582
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

  • $3,190

    2001 Honda Civic DX

    150,726 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

    PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST CARS HONDA EVER MADE - SIMPLE, RELIABLE, EFFICIENT, AS A HONDA SHOULD BE! - COLD AC - NOT THE BEST LOOKER OUTSIDE, BUT DECENTLY KEPT INSIDE - RUNS GREAT - THIS WOULD MAKE AN EXCELLENT COMMUTER OR FIRST CAR! - GREEN PAINT HAS ISSUES OUTSIDE, SEE PICS. THATS THE ONLY BAD PART IS THE BAD PAINT. - ROLL UP WINDOWS AND MANUAL LOCKS - CLEAN TITLE CLEAN CARFAX - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Honda Civic DX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    31 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2HGES16201H573302
    Stock: DF129242H
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

