Estimated values
1999 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,155
|$1,937
|$2,356
|Clean
|$1,020
|$1,713
|$2,087
|Average
|$748
|$1,267
|$1,547
|Rough
|$477
|$820
|$1,008
Estimated values
1999 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,276
|$2,288
|$2,829
|Clean
|$1,126
|$2,024
|$2,505
|Average
|$826
|$1,496
|$1,858
|Rough
|$527
|$969
|$1,210
Estimated values
1999 Honda Civic VP 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,250
|$2,212
|$2,726
|Clean
|$1,103
|$1,957
|$2,414
|Average
|$809
|$1,447
|$1,790
|Rough
|$516
|$936
|$1,166
Estimated values
1999 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,255
|$2,187
|$2,686
|Clean
|$1,108
|$1,935
|$2,378
|Average
|$813
|$1,431
|$1,764
|Rough
|$518
|$926
|$1,149
Estimated values
1999 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,558
|$3,277
|$4,195
|Clean
|$1,375
|$2,899
|$3,715
|Average
|$1,009
|$2,143
|$2,755
|Rough
|$643
|$1,387
|$1,794
Estimated values
1999 Honda Civic CX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,052
|$2,074
|$2,620
|Clean
|$928
|$1,834
|$2,320
|Average
|$681
|$1,356
|$1,720
|Rough
|$434
|$878
|$1,121
Estimated values
1999 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,414
|$2,461
|$3,021
|Clean
|$1,248
|$2,177
|$2,675
|Average
|$916
|$1,609
|$1,984
|Rough
|$584
|$1,042
|$1,292
Estimated values
1999 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,296
|$2,033
|$2,429
|Clean
|$1,144
|$1,799
|$2,151
|Average
|$840
|$1,330
|$1,595
|Rough
|$535
|$861
|$1,039
Estimated values
1999 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,579
|$2,594
|$3,136
|Clean
|$1,394
|$2,295
|$2,777
|Average
|$1,023
|$1,696
|$2,059
|Rough
|$652
|$1,098
|$1,341
Estimated values
1999 Honda Civic DX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,119
|$1,899
|$2,318
|Clean
|$987
|$1,680
|$2,052
|Average
|$725
|$1,242
|$1,522
|Rough
|$462
|$804
|$991