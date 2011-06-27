  1. Home
Estimated values
1999 Honda Civic DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,155$1,937$2,356
Clean$1,020$1,713$2,087
Average$748$1,267$1,547
Rough$477$820$1,008
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,276$2,288$2,829
Clean$1,126$2,024$2,505
Average$826$1,496$1,858
Rough$527$969$1,210
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 Honda Civic VP 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,250$2,212$2,726
Clean$1,103$1,957$2,414
Average$809$1,447$1,790
Rough$516$936$1,166
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,255$2,187$2,686
Clean$1,108$1,935$2,378
Average$813$1,431$1,764
Rough$518$926$1,149
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 Honda Civic HX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,558$3,277$4,195
Clean$1,375$2,899$3,715
Average$1,009$2,143$2,755
Rough$643$1,387$1,794
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 Honda Civic CX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,052$2,074$2,620
Clean$928$1,834$2,320
Average$681$1,356$1,720
Rough$434$878$1,121
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,414$2,461$3,021
Clean$1,248$2,177$2,675
Average$916$1,609$1,984
Rough$584$1,042$1,292
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 Honda Civic DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,296$2,033$2,429
Clean$1,144$1,799$2,151
Average$840$1,330$1,595
Rough$535$861$1,039
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,579$2,594$3,136
Clean$1,394$2,295$2,777
Average$1,023$1,696$2,059
Rough$652$1,098$1,341
Estimated values
Estimated values
1999 Honda Civic DX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,119$1,899$2,318
Clean$987$1,680$2,052
Average$725$1,242$1,522
Rough$462$804$991
Sell my 1999 Honda Civic with EdmundsShop for a used Honda Civic near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Honda Civic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,126 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,024 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Civic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,126 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,024 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Honda Civic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,126 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,024 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Honda Civic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Honda Civic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Honda Civic ranges from $527 to $2,829, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Honda Civic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.