2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
What’s new
- A new system notifies you if the car is damaged while parked
- Some previously optional features are now standard
- Part of the third CLS generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Powerful engines deliver decisive acceleration
- Pleasing balance of handling performance and comfort
- Long list of available advanced safety features
- Sleek exterior and impeccable interior
- Interior and trunk space are compromised by styling
- Significantly more expensive than the E-Class sedan
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Review
With its CLS, Mercedes-Benz asks customers to give up practicality (space) in exchange for a shapely four-door body with a low roof and high waistline. Think of the CLS as a more sharply styled alternative to the practical E-Class sedan upon which it's based. As it has done since its 2005 debut, the CLS gives up headroom and trunk room but gains the striking lines of a four-door coupe.
The latest generation CLS, which Mercedes redesigned just last year, uses one of two six-cylinder engines that are either turbocharged or turbocharged and supercharged. Both engines are assisted by a mild hybrid system that uses an electric motor-generator to add torque to the wheels, recharge the relatively small hybrid system battery, and restart the gas engine during stop-start operation.
As of last year, all CLS models come with five-passenger seating, which was not available in the two previous generations. The CLS is extremely well equipped with tech and safety features. A standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen is now supported by the Mercedes-Benz COMAND infotainment system with navigation. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard as are a variety of driver-assist safety systems.
The end result is a highly impressive sedan. You do
Our verdict8.4 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
The CLS' handling is capable and secure, and it's overall a more rewarding car to drive than the lower-trim E-Class sedans. Precise steering gives you a clear sense of the on-center position. Even if you're just cruising around town, the CLS provides a sporty and refined driving experience.
How comfortable is it?9.0
At highway speeds, the CLS provides exceptional isolation from wind noise. There's little engine noise aside from a muted growl during hard acceleration. Engine vibration is nearly nonexistent. The only minor demerit is that tire noise over seamed or ridged pavement is more noticeable than we expect for a car like this.
How’s the interior?8.0
As for interior space, the CLS provides plenty of elbow room and legroom in front. But headroom is compromised a bit compared to the related E-Class. That's especially true in the back seat because of the sloped roofline.
How’s the tech?8.5
The driver aids constitute a long list and work quite well. Our test car was equipped with the optional Driver Assistance package that includes every assist feature imaginable. All are extremely well calibrated, and false positives are rare.
How’s the storage?8.0
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard8.5
Which CLS-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class models
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS is a five-passenger four-door sedan, though Mercedes markets it as a coupe. Two versions are available: the CLS 450 and the AMG CLS 53.
The base CLS 450 comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine good for 362 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. An all-wheel-drive version called the CLS 450 4Matic is also available. More power and torque are on tap in the form of the AMG CLS 53, which produces 429 hp and 384 lb-ft and comes standard with 4Matic. Both CLS models use a nine-speed automatic transmission.
The CLS 450 is so well equipped that many buyers might choose to forgo options. Inside there are leather seats in every position (heated up front), and several varieties of wood trim are offered as standard equipment. Also included are keyless entry and start, remote start, and a power-operated trunk with hands-free access. A 12.3-inch infotainment screen with navigation comes in every CLS.
Many driver-assist systems are standard in the CLS, including automated emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and cross-wind assist. Seven airbags are included.
If you're going to load a CLS with options, consider the Premium package that adds a bigger digital instrument cluster display with configurable gauges and graphics, a 13-speaker Burmester audio system and wireless device charging. The Air Body Control package adds air springs, enhancing ride comfort and performance. Several driver-assist features, including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and pedestrian avoidance, are included in the Driver Assistance package.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- driving experience
- road noise
- maintenance & parts
- oil
- interior
- comfort
Most helpful consumer reviews
I went from a 2016 cla 45 to a 2020 cls 53 amg and couldn’t be happier. I weighed all of my options before upgrading between many amg models 53, 63, the GT etc. I needed a daily driver but like my cla one that was still quick, fun to be in, all wheel drive/4 matic (I live in New York, winter can be tuff lol), stylish with coupe like features and just an overall joy to own and be in. The 2020 CLS hits all those markers half coupe half sedan with an attitude; she’s fun drive, quick from the start and can also be comfortable and quite (dynamic select). I’ve had nothing but amazing experiences with Mercedes and worked hard to earn every dollar to be able to afford in my opinion such a luxury. Can you put your 6 foot friend in the back seat yeah is it a tight fit yeah but I don’t buy my cars for the comfort of others. I buy them for me! Take care of your car and she’ll take care of you (service appointments, oil changes, etc). If you want the best of both worlds; power, performance, luxury, comfort, speed, 4 matic, daily driving but totally worthy of bringing her to the track for a little fun then the CLS is for you. Fast enough to get in trouble, comfortable enough to drive daily or support your family yet not to fast your life insurance policy goes up lol then the CLS is a no brainer. This is obviously my opinion but I’ve been a proud and happy Mercedes Benz owner now for 5 years and smile every-time i open the man-door to my garage and see my beautiful 2020 cls 53 waiting for me :) life is great work hard play harder. Many best wishes to health, success and happiness to all.
If you are looking for a car that brings a bit of excitement to you every time you approach it, this is your type of vehicle. Aside from great lines and looks, it is smooth, quiet, luxurious and sporty at the same time! A pleasure to drive!
Features & Specs
|CLS 450 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A
|MSRP
|$69,950
|MPG
|24 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 5500 rpm
|AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A
|MSRP
|$81,200
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|429 hp @ 6100 rpm
|CLS 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A
|MSRP
|$72,450
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|362 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite CLS-Class safety features:
- Active Brake Assist
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Alerts you if a vehicle is in your blind spot and beeps if you signal in that direction. It also steers you away if you drift toward it.
- Car-to-X Communication
- Automatically transmits and receives safety updates to and from other appropriately equipped vehicles, then alerts drivers about hazards they can't yet see.
Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class vs. Audi A7
On paper, the Audi A7 and Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 are remarkably similar cars. Both were designed to be swoopier-looking versions of their respective brand's mainstream luxury sedans. Both offer all-wheel drive (though that's optional on the CLS), and both compromise space relative to their conventional counterparts, the A6 sedan and the E-Class sedan.
Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class vs. BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
The 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is an all-new model that's designed to go head to head with the Mercedes-Benz CLS. It offers two engines, though its top engine, a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, is more powerful than the CLS 53's inline six-cylinder. All-wheel drive is optional on the Gran Coupe.
Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
With more passenger and cargo space than the CLS 450, Mercedes-Benz's E 450 sedan is a more pragmatic choice. Both are offered in all-wheel drive and with more than one engine. But the E-Class sedan has become a far more shapely car than it was when the curvy CLS was first offered as its stylish alternative back in 2005.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class:
- A new system notifies you if the car is damaged while parked
- Some previously optional features are now standard
- Part of the third CLS generation introduced for 2019
Is the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class reliable?
Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?
The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 450 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $69,950.
Other versions include:
- CLS 450 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $69,950
- AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $81,200
- CLS 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $72,450
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?
More about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Overview
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class is offered in the following submodels: CLS-Class Sedan, CLS-Class AMG CLS 53. Available styles include CLS 450 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A), AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A), and CLS 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 CLS-Class 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 CLS-Class.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 CLS-Class featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $82,195. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) is trending $6,239 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,239 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $75,956.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) is 7.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AMG CLS 53 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $73,445. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) is trending $6,984 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,984 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $66,461.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) is 9.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class CLS 450 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Classes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for sale near. There are currently 6 new 2020 CLS-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $80,815 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class.
Can't find a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,031.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,452.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class info
