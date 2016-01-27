Used 2015 Jaguar XF for Sale Near Me
- 73,994 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995$3,575 Below Market
Wheels in Motion - Tempe / Arizona
JUST REDUCED TO OVER $4500 BELOW KBB RETAIL VALUE !!!!Clean CARFAX. Ultimate Black Metallic 2015 Jaguar XF Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic V6 SuperchargedLUXURY PACKAGE, Power Package, Multimedia Package, Premium Sound, Rear Climate Package, Premium Wheels, Safety Package, Security Package, Technology Package, BLUETOOTH, Burl Walnut Veneer, Heated Front Windshield.17/27 City/Highway MPGWheels In Motion Auto Sales is an Independently family owned dealership that place our customers first when shopping for their new vehicle. My name is Tim Zarbock and I'm the owner here at Wheels In Motion Auto Sales. I am almost always here at the store personally to make sure you have the finest possible shopping experience as you look over our inventory of some of the finest pre-owned vehicles available anywhere. I pick out every single vehicle available here myself so that I can offer great vehicle to you and your family. Wheels In Motion is a Carfax Advantage dealer and that means that every vehicle comes with a free Carfax Report for your viewing. Wheels In Motion offers a relaxed pressure free shopping experience in the comfort of our air-conditioned indoor showroom.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ0FF6F8U70936
Stock: U70936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 45,087 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,643
Patterson Volkswagen Tyler - Tyler / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0F75F8U72525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,183 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,888$1,123 Below Market
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2015 Jaguar XF Premium will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545.19/30 City/Highway MPG 19/30 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0FS4FPU64474
Stock: U64474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 37,833 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,488$5,983 Below Market
Downtown Motorsports - Pensacola / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0F7XF8U64579
Stock: 1535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,887 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Burl Walnut Veneer Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Ebony Warm Charcoal W/Ivory; Soft Grain Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces Wheel Lock Package Wheels: 19" Aquila-Style 5 V-Spoke Alloy This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The XF V6 Portfolio has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 48,887mi put on this Jaguar. More information about the 2015 Jaguar XF: With sporty and economical powertrains, an 8-speed automatic transmission and available all-wheel drive, the 2015 Jaguar XF lineup is no longer just a niche luxury car-- it now applies to a much wider swath of upscale sedan shoppers. The base 2.0 model and its 30-mpg highway rating is surprisingly fuel-efficient, while the high-performance XFR-S at the top end of the lineup offers blistering acceleration, with its 550-hp rating. In addition to its graceful-yet-aggressive look and strong performance, the XF's opulent cabin appointments remain a standout. Strengths of this model include excellent ride and handling, improved tech features, available all-wheel drive, Strong yet economical powertrains, glamorous cabin, and graceful, athletic look AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0F74F8U54887
Stock: F8U54887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 46,461 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$17,988$488 Below Market
Haron Jaguar - Fresno / California
Haron Jaguar Land Rover has been a family owned and operated business since 1945. We are proud to offer the following vehicle: Silver 2015 Jaguar XF Premium Clean CARFAX. RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L GTDi IMPORTANT VEHICLE INFO: Very clean showing pride of ownership. -NEW Tires -Brakes are in good condition
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0FS9FPU67421
Stock: 8967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 82,529 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$18,436$751 Below Market
Jaguar Annapolis - Annapolis / Maryland
Clean CARFAX. Recent trade in with all services up-to-date. In order to protect our inventory from theft, pre-owned vehicles over $10K come installed with Lojack, add $795 for LoJack. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Sport with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ0FF7F8U57287
Stock: L20274B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 64,713 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,000$618 Below Market
Lexus of Highland Park - Highland Park / Illinois
Lexus Complete Haggle Free Pricing- No Haggling, No Pressure!...Period! Our one price, one point of contact delivers competitive upfront pricing in an easy, transparent way to help you make the best well informed decision on your next vehicle purchase.Take Advantage of this GREAT Jaguar XF 3.0 AWD. We price all of our vehicles based on Market, Miles, and Condition.If a few scuffs and scratches don't bother you this JAG's for you!!!2015 Jaguar XF Portfolio AWD British Racing Green AWD V6 SuperchargedSun Roof/Moon Roof, Rear Back Up Camera, Navigation/Navi/GPS, Heated Steering Wheel, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Meridian 825W 7.1 Channel Surround Sound, Remote keyless entry, Soft Grain Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces, Traction control, Ventilated front seats.Lexus of Highland Park is a truly family-owned and operated business. We are value-oriented, customer focused, and ready to serve your car buying needs. Call today for an appointment and let us show you how we work!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ0FF5F8U72936
Stock: P6526A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 28,749 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,957$1,694 Below Market
Bickford Ford - Snohomish / Washington
Contact Sales Department at 425-334-4045 or sales@bickford.net for more information. - This one. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ0FF0F8U70916
Stock: D4367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 33,418 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,683$920 Below Market
Wilson Auto Group - Flowood / Mississippi
This 2015 Jaguar XF in Black features: AWD LOCAL TRADE!, Buy Happy!...its the Wilson Way!.17/27 City/Highway MPGCome look it over in person at Wilson Auto Group on Lakeland Drive in Rankin County near Dogwood Festival Mall. Go to our website at https://www.wilsonautogroup.com Or call us right now at (601)914-4200 Buy HAPPY...its the Wilson Way!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Sport with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ0FF2F8U51042
Stock: K085007A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 25,896 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,900
Porsche North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
CARFAX One-Owner. 12 Speakers, 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Bond Grain Leather Seating Surfaces, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Meridian 380W Premium Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 22092 miles below market average! 19/30 City/Highway MPG Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats, Bond Grain Leather Seating Surfaces, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Steering wheel memory, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Blind Spot Sensor, Compass, Door mirrors: body-color, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0FS5FPU50227
Stock: P11006A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 34,345 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,795
Holman INFINITI - Maple Shade / New Jersey
Ivory w/Soft Grain Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System.Don't be fooled by inferior Certifications. Each Holman Certified Pre-Owned vehicle receives a comprehensive 156-point inspection from one of our expert INFINITI certified technicians to ensure the vehicle is ready for the long road ahead. Our detail department then meticulously cleans each vehicle from front-to-back to ensure the Holman-Certified Pre-Owned vehicle with which you are presented is in peak cosmetic condition. Holman Certified Vehicles can each receive an optional Used Vehicle Limited Warranty 6 months/6,000 miles (whichever comes first). These warranties include roadside assistance, emergency travel expense reimbursement, destination assistance, and rental car reimbursement. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 12901 miles below market average! Ebony 2015 Jaguar XF 3.0 SportRecent Arrival! 17/27 City/Highway MPGCome in and see this beautiful 2015 Jaguar XF today before it's gone! Only at Holman INFINITI!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ0FF6F8U72136
Stock: F8U72136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 60,594 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,995
Grand Motors - National City / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0FS4FPU55550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,919 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,984
Haron Jaguar - Fresno / California
Haron Jaguar Land Rover has been a family owned and operated business since 1945. We are proud to offer the following vehicle: Black 2015 Jaguar XF Premium IMPORTANT VEHICLE INFORMATION: -NEW Tires -NEW Wiper Blades -Brakes are in good condition RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L GTDi Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Warm Charcoal w/Bond Grain Leather Seating Surfaces, Navigation System.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0FS3FPU86739
Stock: 8947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2020
- 74,207 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,998
Jaguar Wichita - Wichita / Kansas
2015 Jaguar XF Premium, located at Jaguar of Wichita. Original MSRP $51,538. Polaris White, Barley interior. This local FX is equipped with Blind spot sensor, Navigation with a rearview camera, Meridian surround sound system, Moonroof, Heated front seats, and SiriusXM radio. (subscription required)Wheel Lock Pack (originally: $138.00)Chrome wheel locks; License plate frame with Jaguar logoKS Test Drive Delivery– All Walser Auto Campus dealerships located in Wichita KS offer a FREE new or used vehicle test drive delivery option for customers located in the greater Wichita metropolitan area and beyond. Test drive delivery based on schedule availability and distance. Some exclusions apply. Message dealer for details. KS Purchase Delivery – All Walser Auto Campus dealerships located in Wichita KS offer a FREE new or used vehicle home delivery option for customers located up to 120 miles of the selling dealership. Nationwide home delivery is available, please contact dealer for a personalized quote. Delivery availability may vary, some exclusions apply. Message dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0FS4FPU73966
Stock: 52AB631T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 71,408 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,600$1,047 Below Market
Car Pros Renton Hyundai - Renton / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0FS4FPU72848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,397 miles
$21,990
Wilde Jaguar Land Rover of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
**DRIVEN LESS THAN 11,700 MILES PER YEAR!** **PORTFOLIO PACKAGE** **GORGEOUS STRATUS GREY JAGUAR XF V6 SPORT!** V6 Sport trim. **BEST OF THE BEST! ULTRA PREMIUM PORTFOLIO PACKAGE!** **CALL NOW!**. **NAV** **SUNROOF** **HEATED AND COOLED LONDON TAN LEATHER SEATS** **19 AQUILA WHEELS** **Jaguar Certified** Non-Smoker vehicle, DRIVEN LESS THAN 15K MILES PER YEAR! CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: STRATUS GRAY METALLIC. Jaguar V6 Sport with Stratus Gray Metallic exterior and Warm Charcoal/London Tan interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 340 HP at 6500 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, DRIVEN LESS THAN 15K MILES PER YEAR! VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains Driven briskly around turns, the Jaguar XF has considerable grip and surprisingly high limits. All models provide a quiet cabin on the highway, with wind and tire noise quelled to near silence.. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: The Jaguar CPO warranty has $0 deductible, Up to a 7-year/100,000-mile Premium Limited Warranty, Every Jaguar CPO vehicle must pass a rigorous road test, Jaguar Assistance provides 24/7 Roadside Assistance, The Jaguar warranty is transferable should you choose to sell your Jaguar BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Our Sarasota Wilde Jaguar-Land Rover Internet Staff allows us to serve as your New and Used Venice, Bradenton, and Tampa dealership resource. It is the policy of this dealership that prices are plus tax, tag, title, Private Tag Agency Fee/EFF of $148, and Predelivery Service Fee of $799 (which fees represent cost and profits to the dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting vehicl
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA0F79F8U49605
Stock: JP8937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 65,515 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,000
ODaniel Ford - New Haven / Indiana
Proud to be 2020 Indiana Dealer of the Year and 2020 Consumer Satisfaction award winner.2015 Jaguar XF 3.0 Sport Ultimate Black Metallic AWD V6 SuperchargedLocal Trade, XF 3.0 Sport, 4D Sedan, V6 Supercharged, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD.Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this Vehicle is correct, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Advertised price does not include tax, title, license or $149.00 dealer fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ0FFXF8U84922
Stock: F20713A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
