Used 2015 Jaguar XF for Sale Near Me

Wheels in Motion - Tempe / Arizona

JUST REDUCED TO OVER $4500 BELOW KBB RETAIL VALUE !!!!Clean CARFAX. Ultimate Black Metallic 2015 Jaguar XF Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic V6 SuperchargedLUXURY PACKAGE, Power Package, Multimedia Package, Premium Sound, Rear Climate Package, Premium Wheels, Safety Package, Security Package, Technology Package, BLUETOOTH, Burl Walnut Veneer, Heated Front Windshield.17/27 City/Highway MPGWheels In Motion Auto Sales is an Independently family owned dealership that place our customers first when shopping for their new vehicle. My name is Tim Zarbock and I'm the owner here at Wheels In Motion Auto Sales. I am almost always here at the store personally to make sure you have the finest possible shopping experience as you look over our inventory of some of the finest pre-owned vehicles available anywhere. I pick out every single vehicle available here myself so that I can offer great vehicle to you and your family. Wheels In Motion is a Carfax Advantage dealer and that means that every vehicle comes with a free Carfax Report for your viewing. Wheels In Motion offers a relaxed pressure free shopping experience in the comfort of our air-conditioned indoor showroom.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWJ0FF6F8U70936

Stock: U70936

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-20-2020