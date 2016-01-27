Used 2015 Jaguar XF for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Burl Walnut Veneer Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Ebony Warm Charcoal W/Ivory; Soft Grain Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces Wheel Lock Package Wheels: 19" Aquila-Style 5 V-Spoke Alloy The XF V6 Portfolio has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 48,887mi put on this Jaguar. More information about the 2015 Jaguar XF: With sporty and economical powertrains, an 8-speed automatic transmission and available all-wheel drive, the 2015 Jaguar XF lineup is no longer just a niche luxury car-- it now applies to a much wider swath of upscale sedan shoppers. The base 2.0 model and its 30-mpg highway rating is surprisingly fuel-efficient, while the high-performance XFR-S at the top end of the lineup offers blistering acceleration, with its 550-hp rating. In addition to its graceful-yet-aggressive look and strong performance, the XF's opulent cabin appointments remain a standout. Strengths of this model include excellent ride and handling, improved tech features, available all-wheel drive, Strong yet economical powertrains, glamorous cabin, and graceful, athletic look

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Jaguar XF Portfolio with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWA0F74F8U54887

Stock: F8U54887

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020