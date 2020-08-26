Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 40,231 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,350$2,428 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1053290 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shiftâ s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S59GU123902
Stock: c168709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 61,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,995$2,252 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Modesto - Modesto / California
Excellent Condition. REDUCED FROM $16,950!, EPA 42 MPG Hwy/43 MPG City! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System. Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE includes (UKC) Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert and (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, DRIVER CONFIDENCE II PACKAGE includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, (UHX) Lane Keep Assist, (UHY) Front Automatic Braking, (UE4) Following Distance Indicator and (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION and 8" diagonal color touch-screen, AM/FM stereo, seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone, ENGINE, RANGE EXTENDER, 1.5L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING, DI, DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD). Chevrolet Premier with Mosaic Black Metallic exterior and Jet Black/Jet Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com's review says "Around town, it feels responsive and quick, and it tackles rough roads with admirable smoothness. It's also quiet.". Great Gas Mileage: 43 MPG City. EXCELLENT VALUE: Was $16,950. This Volt is priced $3,800 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US: Mercedes-Benz of Modesto in Modesto, CA treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6S51GU115919
Stock: 1891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 66,239 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,250$737 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California
Lpo; Charge Cord; 110/120V - Standard Leather Seats Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With Navigation Driver Confidence Ii Package Driver Confidence Package Navigation System Lpo; Illuminated Charge Port Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Lpo; Cargo Net Bluetooth Connection Electric Drive Engine; Range Extender; 1.5L Variable Valve Timing; Di; Dohc 4-Cylinder Forward Collision Alert Front Automatic Braking; Low Speed Headlamps; Intellibeam; Automatic High-Beam Heather Gray Metallic Jet Black/Jet Black; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Lane Keep Assist; Helps Keep Vehicle Centered In Sensed Lane Preferred Equipment Group Rear Cross-Traffic Alert; Sensor Indicator Seats; Front Bucket With Reclining Seatbacks And Adjustable Head Restraints Sensor Indicator; Following Distance Side Blind Zone Alert This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER AND VERY WELL MAINTAINED CAR. This 2016 Chevrolet Volt comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Volt Premier. More information about the 2016 Chevrolet Volt: The Chevrolet Volt starts at around $33,000 and competes in the mid-sized sedan segment, however it's somewhat unique status as a plug-in hybrid sets itself apart from much of the market. With over 50 miles of electric range, it's likely that most owners will get around purely on electric power most of the time they're driving the Volt. However, range anxiety should be non-existent as the Volt does have a gasoline engine available to recharge the batteries when needed. Chevrolet estimates a total range of about 420 miles if the Volt is not recharged via an external source. Strengths of this model include bigger than expected interior, excellent smartphone integration, and Electric car economy with traditional car range All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6S56GU114359
Stock: GU114359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 39,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$15,998$570 Below Market
CarMax Phoenix-Gilbert - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Gilbert / Arizona
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AZ, and excludes tax, title, tags and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S53GU139013
Stock: 19155081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,312 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$12,994$604 Below Market
Sheehy Ford of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia
2016 CHEVROLET VOLT LT HATCHBACK. FRESH LOCAL TRADE IN, CLEAN CARFAX, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, MYLINK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, GREAT ON GAS.Sheehy Value Car located at Sheehy Ford of Warrenton only!All our Sheehy Value Cars come with a 30 Day/1,000-mile warranty, upfront clear and Sheehy- It's Easy Pricing, Carfax history report, backed by our 3 day money-back guarantee and pass Virginia State inspection. See Sheehy Ford of Warrenton for details. This vehicle is non-transferable to other Sheehy Locations.Call 540-347-1234 and ask for Brad or Mike to find out more about this car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RA6S50GU103060
Stock: YC42574A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 41,762 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$15,988$1,409 Below Market
Diamond Auto Sales - Alameda / California
Meet our 2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier Hybrid sedan that radiates premium good looks inside and out in Silver Ice Metallic. Powered by a 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder combined with 2 Electric Motors to deliver 149hp, and paired with a 1 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive offers near 42mpg and runs 53 miles of pure electric range before getting additional electric power through the gas-powered generator when the battery runs out. With a range of up to 420 miles with a full charge and full tank of gas, most owners will drive 1,000 miles between fill-ups by charging regularly! Our Volt Premier cabin is full of comfort amenities to make every ride an enjoyable one. Keyless ignition and entry, remote start, automatic climate control, wireless cell phone charging, heated front seats, and split-folding rear seatbacks ensure your passengers are as happy in your car as you are. You'll stay seamlessly connected thanks to Bluetooth, full-color navigation, available OnStar with WiFi, Chevrolet MyLink with a touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and an impressive Bose sound system with available satellite radio. Drive with confidence in your Chevrolet Volt as you'll be surrounded by innovative safety systems and cutting-edge response technology. Parking assist, multiple airbags, brake assist, and stability control are all included to give you peace of mind. Offering style, comfort, efficiency and so much more...you'll want to see this extraordinary car for yourself to see how it can be a game-changer for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! . -WE ARE A CARFAX CERTIFIED DEALER!-.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RB6S52GU101887
Stock: D3744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,391 milesFair Deal
$16,321$283 Below Market
BMW of Fremont - Fremont / California
Lpo; 17" (43.2 Cm) Split 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels; Ultra-Bright Machined Finish With Painted Gloss Black Pockets Comfort Package Kinetic Blue Metallic Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio Electric Drive Engine; Range Extender; 1.5L Variable Valve Timing; Di; Dohc 4-Cylinder Light Ash/Dark Ash; Cloth Seat Trim Mirrors; Heated; Outside Power-Adjustable; Body-Color; Manual-Folding Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket With Reclining Seatbacks And Adjustable Head Restraints Seats; Heated Driver And Front Passenger Steering Wheel; Heated This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. AutoNation Honda Roseville is pleased to be currently offering this 2016 Chevrolet Volt LT with 45,379mi. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, RANGE EXTENDER, 1.5L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING, DI, DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine Plug-In Electric/Gas *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Chevrolet Volt. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2016 Chevrolet Volt: The Chevrolet Volt starts at around $33,000 and competes in the mid-sized sedan segment, however it's somewhat unique status as a plug-in hybrid sets itself apart from much of the market. With over 50 miles of electric range, it's likely that most owners will get around purely on electric power most of the time they're driving the Volt. However, range anxiety should be non-existent as the Volt does have a gasoline engine available to recharge the batteries when needed. Chevrolet estimates a total range of about 420 miles if the Volt is not recharged via an external source. Interesting features of this model are bigger than expected interior, excellent smartphone integration, and Electric car economy with traditional car range *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S52GU120257
Stock: GU120257
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 66,094 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$15,298$255 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Irvine - Irvine / California
Leather Seats Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With Navigation Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Electric Drive Engine; Range Extender; 1.5L Variable Valve Timing; Di; Dohc 4-Cylinder Jet Black/Jet Black; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Mosaic Black Metallic Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket With Reclining Seatbacks And Adjustable Head Restraints This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. * At AutoNation Toyota Irvine we have over 1000 vehicles to choose from on both New and Used vehicles that are backed by the LARGEST dealership group in the United States. Our sales professionals will ensure that you have a great buying experience along with answering all of your questions along the way, CALL NOW (949) 585-6801!!!!! * Passed rigorous 125 Multi-point Inspection * Replaced Cabin and Air Filter * Performed Oil and Filter Change * AUTONATION TOYOTA IRVINE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE REGARDLESS IF YOU PURCHASE ONE FROM US OR NOT!!! CALL NOW (949)585-6801 PAYING TOP DOLLAR AND PROVIDING A CHECK TO YOU IMMEDIATELY!! 9101 RESEARCH DRIVE IRVINE, CA 92618 (CORNER OF BAKE PKWY AND RESEARCH DRIVE, WHERE THE 5 FWY AND 405 FWY MEET). We look forward to serving you soon. THANKS!!! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6S59GU114209
Stock: GU114209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 42,464 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$16,695
Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
Seats; Leather-Appointed Audio System Feature; Bose Premium Speakers Leather Seats Comfort Package Lpo; Illuminated Charge Port Lpo; All-Weather Cargo Mat Keyless Start Lpo; Cargo Net Bluetooth Connection Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio Electric Drive Engine; Range Extender; 1.5L Variable Valve Timing; Di; Dohc 4-Cylinder Jet Black/Jet Black; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Mirrors; Heated; Outside Power-Adjustable; Body-Color; Manual-Folding Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket With Reclining Seatbacks And Adjustable Head Restraints Seats; Heated Driver And Front Passenger Silver Ice Metallic Steering Wheel; Heated This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek is pleased to be currently offering this 2016 Chevrolet Volt LT with 42,459mi. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, RANGE EXTENDER, 1.5L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING, DI, DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine Plug-In Electric/Gas *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Why spend more money than you have to? This Chevrolet Volt will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. In addition to being well-cared for, this Chevrolet Volt has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2016 Chevrolet Volt: The Chevrolet Volt starts at around $33,000 and competes in the mid-sized sedan segment, however it's somewhat unique status as a plug-in hybrid sets itself apart from much of the market. With over 50 miles of electric range, it's likely that most owners will get around purely on electric power most of the time they're driving the Volt. However, range anxiety should be non-existent as the Volt does have a gasoline engine available to recharge the batteries when needed. Chevrolet estimates a total range of about 420 miles if the Volt is not recharged via an external source. This model sets itself apart with bigger than expected interior, excellent smartphone integration, and Electric car economy with traditional car range All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S56GU133593
Stock: GU133593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 43,624 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,998$239 Below Market
CarMax Gaithersburg - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Frederick / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6S51GU123647
Stock: 18986365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,965 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$14,000$992 Below Market
Genesis of Santa Rosa - Santa Rosa / California
LOW LOW MILES!!, NON SMOKER VEHICLE, BACKUP CAMERA, CRIUSE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE, MP3 PLAYER, Incredible Selection!!! Hassle Free Sales Process!!!, State of the Art Service and Sales Facilities, Factory Certified Technicians!!!, INCREDIBLE Financing for ALL Buyers - New and Used Vehicles...New Credit...Credit Recovery..., WE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE(S)!!!, SERVICE LOANERS AVAILABLE!!!. Manly Automotive is very proud to offer this wonderful-looking 2016 Chevrolet Volt LT in Siren Red Tintcoat. Unmatched Service, Selection and Upfront Hassle-Free Pricing...Every Day...The Manly Way!! ALL MANLY VEHICLES ARE CUSTOM DETAILED, FRESH OIL AND FILTER, AND PASS A COMPLETE DEALER INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 7 Day Money Back Guarantee* Vehicle must be returned in same condition 250 miles or less traveled Reasonable wear and tear accepted See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S50GU140328
Stock: 209327A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 25,668 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$18,995
International Motor Productions - Carrollton / Texas
WHY BUY FROM US? We have been in business for 26 years. We are not going anywhere. Each team member has 20+ years in the car business with most of those years here at Int'l Motor Productions; We are all working together to save our customers money and give them the best, no-pressure car buying experience ever! Our customers become part of our family. Truly. We actually make the car buying experience relaxing and fun for you! EVERY VEHICLE IS CARFAX CERTIFIED FOR YOUR PROTECTION! EVERY VEHICLE HAS A CLEAN / CLEAR TITLE!! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Our mission is to offer the highest quality vehicles, at the lowest possible price, and provide the best buying experience for our customers in the most efficient manner possible. We have been in business over 26 years and our customers are our #1 priority! Need to finance your next vehicle? We can help! We work with various lenders to assure you get the best possible terms! Need to protect your investment? No worries, we have several warranty options to help with costly repairs. We sell Total Exclusionary Warranties- which is what the franchised dealerships sell. We Provide Carfaxes and/or Autochecks on all of our vehicles. THIS VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE TO LOCAL AND OUT-OF-STATE CLIENTS. OUR VEHICLES SELL QUICKLY BECAUSE THEY ARE THE NICEST VEHICLES FOR THE BEST PRICE! IF YOU’RE INTERESTED PLEASE DON’T HESITATE TO CALL US DIRECTLY AT 972-478-7900 WITH ANY QUESTIONS. To get qualified for FINANCING fill out a credit application at www.internationalmotor.com. !!!! TRADES WELCOME !!!!! NOTE: In the EQUIPMENT section, in the description of the vehicles in our inventory, there is a list of everything that vehicle was equipped with when it was sold brand new. As a pre-owned vehicle, certain items such as floor mats, additional keys, fobs, manuals, etc might have been misplaced by previous owners. We have no control over this and apologize for any confusion this may cause when searching for your vehicle on our web site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6S52GU140909
Stock: 140909
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,041 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$14,290$627 Below Market
Nissan of Vacaville - Vacaville / California
New Price! 2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier HatchbackOur dealerships inventory over 1000 quality pre-owned vehicles for you to choose from. Call today for details (707)450-1522.1.5L DOHC.As your premier Solano CountyNissan dealer, we here at Nissan of Vacaville provide for every automotive need for drivers from Vacaville to Vallejo. Please feel free to explore our website to see our extensive inventory of new and used cars and SUVs. In addition to our friendly and knowledgeable sales staff, we also provide financing, service, and parts for drivers in the Vacaville, Sacramento, Vallejo, and Fairfield areas. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Vacaville of Nissan. Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. Contact dealer for most current information. Price may include Manufacturer Rebates and Incentives, please see dealer for details"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6S54GU141432
Stock: 120132A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 26,843 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$17,900
Parks Motor Sales - Columbia / Tennessee
2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier Iridescent Pearl Tricoat 1.5L DOHC.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner.Parks is the only place you want to do business with. Come by and find out why we were voted Maury County's Best New Car Dealership 3 Years in a row. It's because we do more to save you more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6S51GU131392
Stock: 131392M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 35,200 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$16,995
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! Previous corporate fleet vehicle. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6S52GU137461
Stock: 137461AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,559 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$16,799
Purifoy Chevrolet - Fort Lupton / Colorado
2016 Chevrolet Volt LT Heather Gray Metallic FWD 1.5L DOHC 1-Speed Automatic 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. Vehicle pricing includes all offers, incentives, delivery and a $499 D&H Fee which is charged to everybody by state and federal law and represents costs and additional profit to the dealer for items such as inspection, cleaning and adjusting vehicles plus preparing documents related to the sale. Rebate availability or other incentives are subject to restrictions, including without limitation, geographic limitations. Prices do not include government fees and taxes, finance charges, title, license, transportation costs, emissions testing fees or other fees unless itemized in math box. All payments and prices are subject to approved credit. Any monthly payment calculator which may be offered on this website is an estimate only. All prices, rebates, offers, specifications, photos, and availability are subject to change without notice. Contact us to confirm current information. MPG estimates on this website are EPA estimates for the vehicle when it was new. Every effort is made to ensure display of accurate data, however the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. If any vehicle has an unavailable photo, please contact us to obtain photos. Options, specifications, pricing, photos, and availability are subject to change without notice. Used vehicles may be subject to manufacturer recalls that have not been repaired. Please contact the manufacturer for recall information before purchasing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RA6S55GU102101
Stock: 20-P23TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 38,021 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,998
CarMax Santa Rosa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Santa Rosa / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6S51GU112227
Stock: 18122852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,278 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,500
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Santa Rosa - Santa Rosa / California
ONLY 51,278 Miles! PRICED TO MOVE $1,600 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 42 MPG Hwy/43 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Remote Engine Start, iPod/MP3 Input SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, WiFi Hotspot, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE includes (UKC) Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert and (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, DRIVER CONFIDENCE II PACKAGE includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, (UHX) Lane Keep Assist, (UHY) Front Automatic Braking, (UE4) Following Distance Indicator and (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION and 8" diagonal color touch-screen, AM/FM stereo, seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featuring Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone, ENGINE, RANGE EXTENDER, 1.5L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING, DI, DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD). Chevrolet Premier with SUMMIT WHITE exterior and JET BLACK W/ JET BLACK ACCENT interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: "Around town, it feels responsive and quick, and it tackles rough roads with admirable smoothness. It's also quiet." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 43 MPG City. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: This Volt is priced $1,600 below Kelley Blue Book. Plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. (Eff 7/1/12). Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6S58GU134418
Stock: GU134418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Volt searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Volt
- 5(60%)
- 4(21%)
- 3(7%)
- 2(5%)
- 1(7%)
Related Chevrolet Volt info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2010
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2010
- Used Audi S6 2014
- Used Mazda 5 2010
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2013
- Used Audi TT 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2012
- Used Audi Q7 2011
- Used Toyota Prius c 2018
- Used Genesis G80 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2014
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2014
- Used Audi S6 2016
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2012
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo Honolulu HI
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Boca Raton FL
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Garland TX
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Lafayette LA
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt Tampa FL
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Lansing MI
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Los Angeles CA
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt Alexandria VA
- Used Chevrolet Tracker Tacoma WA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Springfield MO
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2013 Durham NC
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2010 Bloomington IL
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2016 Orange CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020