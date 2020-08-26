Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt for Sale Near Me

International Motor Productions - Carrollton / Texas

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Direct_drive

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1RD6S52GU140909

Stock: 140909

Certified Pre-Owned: No

