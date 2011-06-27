2022 BMW ALPINA B7
MSRP range: $143,200
FAQ
Is the BMW ALPINA B7 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 ALPINA B7 both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the ALPINA B7 has 18.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW ALPINA B7. Learn more
Is the BMW ALPINA B7 reliable?
To determine whether the BMW ALPINA B7 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the ALPINA B7. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the ALPINA B7's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 BMW ALPINA B7 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW ALPINA B7 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 ALPINA B7 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW ALPINA B7?
The least-expensive 2022 BMW ALPINA B7 is the 2022 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $143,200.
Other versions include:
- xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $143,200
What are the different models of BMW ALPINA B7?
If you're interested in the BMW ALPINA B7, the next question is, which ALPINA B7 model is right for you? ALPINA B7 variants include xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of ALPINA B7 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
