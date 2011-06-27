Used 1999 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews

Civic LX best engineered car I have ever seen. hans_pcguy , 06/29/2014 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I was a mechanic previously. I bought a 1999 Civic new when I worked as a process server in Boston MA. I drove 200 mi per day for the first year. I got in a total accident with 2,400 miles on the car and the insurance wouldn't replace it. They paid more than new car price fixing it. I kept it. It now has 230k mi. Not only have I never had problems with it, as a mechanic I do my own maintenance. It is the easiest car I have ever worked on. Front brakes take me 15 minutes. The only work that was at all difficult for me was timing belt (the crank pulley bolt is hard to get loose.) With 230k miles I still only have to change oil (synthetic every 5 to 8k miles) never need to add oil! Report Abuse

I Love Everything About This Car maddogca , 01/03/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful It was my very first car in high school and it has been in the family since my dad bought it brand new. This car was probably the best car I have ever owned! The vehicle is so reliable that you have to try really hard to destroy these things. The seats are so plush and so comfortable, if I ever buy a car with cloth seating, it would be that car! The gas mileage is also quite impressive on these cars. Why I ever got rid of it, I will never know. Report Abuse

Most reliable car I've had Ellery , 06/23/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Purchased my 99 Civic EX with 60,000 miles from a dealership in 2003. Over 7 years later she's still running like a champ at 190,000 miles. I've only had to replace the belts once and have the routine oil changes and fluid flushes. She has survived three minor accidents without damaging anything mechanical - just the window controls/trunk seals aren't up to snuff now. Hoping she makes another 100,000! You can't beat the value/longevity of this vehicle! Report Abuse

excellent car Mark , 08/06/2005 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Honda is an amazing automobile. I will only buy Honda vehicles. I have owned and had American made cars and none outperformed Honda. I used to be a Nissan mechanic and always said a car is a car and as long as you give regular maintenance the car will perform like any other. I was wrong! After owning 10 american and foreign made cars and trucks and bought my 11th car (Honda Civic) I knew I had a great car. After driving almost seven years I can say besides normal wear and tear like brakes, oil change, coolant, timing belt, wiper blades, tires, etc... I have never had any other problems except for 02 sensor. Report Abuse