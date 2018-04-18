Why five stars when not all of the areas above are five stars? Simply, it's the overall car I like so much ( so far, I have only owned and driven if a couple of days ). I drove the Camry, Fusion, and Optima hybrids. None felt as solid as the Accord, although I liked how the Optima drove. But the Accord drives even better IMHO. The CVT makes itself known on long uphill grades but is otherwise unobtrusive and works fine. It's plenty powerful - My ride home 65 miles from the dealer includes a long 6% uphill grade. The only potential comfort issue is getting in and out of the driver's seat - It's a little bit lower than the others and there is a bit of "drop" into the seat and pull up from it. The technology is comprehensive in the Touring ( top of line ) model I bought but from what I read good throughout the line. Touring has about everything you can imagine and lots you didn't that is useful or helpful The head up display is a favorite. The navigation is quick to accept entries and find what I am looking for. My Android phone hooked right up to Bluetooth. The Android and Apple apps for use in the car are both available. The drive is quiet and comfortable. You can use the paddle shifters to decelerate and get extra energy to the battery, especially useful on long downhills although the adaptive cruise control will brake to maintain speed and thus also store energy. The front seats are heated and ventilated, the rear heated. ( No heated steering wheel except in Canada, darnit. ) The automatic high beams work nicely, as I found on a dark highway drive home. I am guessing at some of the Value items as my ownership is short term for now. I am not filing in a mileage as too few miles driven so far to make a good estimate. Just driving home from the dealer, the first 15 miles in traffic and lights, averaged 49 MPG ( city ). UPDATE: Now over 14,000 miles and counting! Rating reduced to FOUR STARS. Why? 1) I am not getting the 47 MPG / 47 MPG rated mileage, although doing better now than when new. I know, "your mileage may vary". Started out averaging 40 - 41 MPG, now averaging 43 - 44 MPG per tank fill up although that's in "Eco Mode" ( which works fine in both daily driving and trips, no drawbacks ) and usually driving conservatively to hypermiling. 2) The electronics are proving a bit wonky. The infotainment system will shut down and eventually reset ( takes a few minutes ) while driving. This is very disturbing when navigating someplace strange. It happens more on trips than local driving and is averaging two to three times a month. The adaptive cruise control does NOT hold / limit speed on downhill sections like I originally thought. You have to "do it yourself" unless someone in front of you is going slowly and setting off the radar system to brake. The ( Garmin ) navigation system is poorly configured for route selection. It has sent me on some strange, longer, and less attractive roads for no apparent reason on trips. Locally, it selects routes, then, when I use local knowledge and go a different way, the estimated driving time goes down several minutes. Since I have it set for fastest time, why does it take me a slower route when it seems to know other routes are faster? ( Note - I have NOT set it for "shortest route". ) 3) The seat ventilation doesn't provide much volume or cooling. ( This was over the long, hot summer in Southern Nevada ). I had the dealership check it out. They reported it was working the same as other examples on the lot. Which IMHO doesn't mean strongly, means this car is weak in general, not broken or malfunctioning. This is IMHO the infamous "performing as designed" excuse common to most manufacturers when they don't get it right in the first place. All of this said, I still like this car. A lot. It's pretty comfortable, performs reasonably, and economical, although IMHO not as economical as it should be. I am going in to the dealer this morning to get the recall done for the rear view camera, which seems to me to be working just fine

