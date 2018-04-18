2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Review
Pros & Cons
- Suite of newly available tech and safety features
- Cabin has plenty of room for adults
- High fuel economy
- No loss of cargo space over traditional Accord
- The powertrain makes irritating noises at low and high speeds
- Low seating position slightly hampers entry and exit
- The throttle can be touchy at high speeds
- Braking distances in panic stops are unusually long
Which Accord Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
The Honda Accord Hybrid has been a class leader for some time thanks to its excellent fuel economy, roomy interior, and above-average handling and acceleration. For 2018, the Accord Hybrid gets even better. Like the regular Accord, it's fully redesigned and has even more interior space, plus a sharp, new look and new technology and safety features.
Now standard safety features such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning add quite a bit of value to the base Accord Hybrid. The new Accord Hybrid also gets an upgrade to cargo capacity thanks to a repackaged hybrid battery. Previously, the Accord Hybrid's battery pack kept you from folding down the rear seat, but no more. The Hybrid now gets the same 60/40-split folding rear seat and the same cargo space as the standard Accord: 16.7 cubic feet.
Underneath the hood, the 2018 Accord Hybrid has the same powertrain as last year's model: a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a pair of electric motors. The hybrid system has lost a step in the changeover, even if it is a tiny one, going from an EPA-estimated 48 mpg combined in 2017 to 47 mpg combined this year. Still, it's an impressive number for a car this size.
In short, one of the best hybrid sedans just got better. If you're looking for a practical hybrid with enough space in the back seat for adults, the 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid should be at the top of your list.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid Cars for this year.
2018 Honda Accord Hybrid models
The 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid comes in five trim levels: base, EX, EX-L, EX-L w/Navi and Touring. Powering every 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine hitched up to a pair of electric motors that are fed by a lithium-ion battery pack. Total system power is 212 horsepower.
Standard equipment for the base Hybrid includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED taillights, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a manually adjustable driver's seat, a 7-inch central display, active noise cancellation, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and a four-speaker sound system with a USB port. Adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist are also standard.
Going with the EX gets you the above, plus a sunroof, LED foglights, heated mirrors, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, an 8-inch touchscreen with upgraded smartphone integration (via HondaLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), and an upgraded sound system with eight speakers, satellite and HD radio and an additional USB port. Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert is also standard on the EX.
Move up to the EX-L for an auto-dimming rearview mirror, driver memory settings, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, leather upholstery, and a 10-speaker stereo. The EX-L w/Navi is equipped like an EX-L but with the added benefit of a navigation system.
Lastly, the Touring adds adaptive suspension dampers, LED headlights with automatic high-beam control, front and rear parking sensors, wireless smartphone charging, a driver head-up display, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.
Trim tested
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility9.0
Technology8.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Accord Hybrid models:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Maintains a preset following distance on the freeway by monitoring the speed of the vehicle in front of you and keeping pace.
- Lane Departure Mitigation
- Warns the driver of lane departures when a turn signal isn't used. Can automatically steer to maintain lane position.
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Monitors forward traffic, alerting driver of obstacles or stopped cars ahead. Can automatically apply the brakes in emergencies.
