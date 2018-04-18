  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(73)
2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Suite of newly available tech and safety features
  • Cabin has plenty of room for adults
  • High fuel economy
  • No loss of cargo space over traditional Accord
  • The powertrain makes irritating noises at low and high speeds
  • Low seating position slightly hampers entry and exit
  • The throttle can be touchy at high speeds
  • Braking distances in panic stops are unusually long
Honda Accord Hybrid for Sale
List Price Range
$21,500 - $27,441
Used Accord Hybrid for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Which Accord Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

Even the base Accord Hybrid gets adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and forward collision mitigation this year. But we'd upgrade just a bit and go with the EX. The EX gets you a larger touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, an upgraded eight-speaker stereo, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. It's quite a bit of equipment for only a marginal jump in price.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.8 / 10

The Honda Accord Hybrid has been a class leader for some time thanks to its excellent fuel economy, roomy interior, and above-average handling and acceleration. For 2018, the Accord Hybrid gets even better. Like the regular Accord, it's fully redesigned and has even more interior space, plus a sharp, new look and new technology and safety features.

Now standard safety features such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning add quite a bit of value to the base Accord Hybrid. The new Accord Hybrid also gets an upgrade to cargo capacity thanks to a repackaged hybrid battery. Previously, the Accord Hybrid's battery pack kept you from folding down the rear seat, but no more. The Hybrid now gets the same 60/40-split folding rear seat and the same cargo space as the standard Accord: 16.7 cubic feet.

Underneath the hood, the 2018 Accord Hybrid has the same powertrain as last year's model: a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a pair of electric motors. The hybrid system has lost a step in the changeover, even if it is a tiny one, going from an EPA-estimated 48 mpg combined in 2017 to 47 mpg combined this year. Still, it's an impressive number for a car this size.

In short, one of the best hybrid sedans just got better. If you're looking for a practical hybrid with enough space in the back seat for adults, the 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid should be at the top of your list.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid Cars for this year.

2018 Honda Accord Hybrid models

The 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid comes in five trim levels: base, EX, EX-L, EX-L w/Navi and Touring. Powering every 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine hitched up to a pair of electric motors that are fed by a lithium-ion battery pack. Total system power is 212 horsepower.

Standard equipment for the base Hybrid includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED taillights, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a manually adjustable driver's seat, a 7-inch central display, active noise cancellation, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and a four-speaker sound system with a USB port. Adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist are also standard.

Going with the EX gets you the above, plus a sunroof, LED foglights, heated mirrors, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, an 8-inch touchscreen with upgraded smartphone integration (via HondaLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), and an upgraded sound system with eight speakers, satellite and HD radio and an additional USB port. Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert is also standard on the EX.

Move up to the EX-L for an auto-dimming rearview mirror, driver memory settings, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, leather upholstery, and a 10-speaker stereo. The EX-L w/Navi is equipped like an EX-L but with the added benefit of a navigation system.

Lastly, the Touring adds adaptive suspension dampers, LED headlights with automatic high-beam control, front and rear parking sensors, wireless smartphone charging, a driver head-up display, ventilated front seats and heated rear seats.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Honda Accord Hybrid Touring (2.0L 4-cyl hybrid).

Driving

7.5
The Accord Hybrid accelerates well around city streets but lacks merging power at freeway speeds. The braking feels natural in typical driving, but the Hybrid took longer than average to stop in our testing. Power delivery is immediate, but there's also a surginess in certain cruising conditions.

Acceleration

8.0
The hybrid powertrain feels torquey and strong off the line, but power is less abundant at highway speeds. As you ask for more power, the engine's steady, strained growl makes max acceleration unpleasant. We clocked the Hybrid's 0-60 mph run at 7.2 seconds, which is quick for its class.

Braking

5.5
The transition between regenerative and standard braking is smooth, and the pedal feels natural to use in typical driving. In emergency stops, the pedal travels to the floor and is devoid of feedback. This hybrid required 135 feet to stop from 60 mph, 13 feet more than the standard Accord, and poor overall.

Steering

7.0
The steering is accurate, but while it makes the Accord easy to point, it's also a bit artificial. There's a lack of feedback from the front wheels, and resistance doesn't noticeably build through turns — it's either there or it isn't. There's also a little vagueness in where the true on-center is.

Handling

8.0
The Accord Hybrid's added weight and eco-minded tires limit the car's capabilities compared to the non-hybrid version, but not enough to bother most drivers. Body roll is still well-controlled, and the car feels confident on its feet. Only near its limits will the differences become noticeable.

Drivability

7.5
There's a surginess to the powertrain that makes steady-state cruising a bit annoying, requiring more throttle adjustment than feels natural. Luckily, adaptive cruise solves that issue. Otherwise, the lack of any need to shift makes the hybrid drive smoothly at all times.

Comfort

7.5
The Accord Hybrid offers decent overall comfort. It insulates against traffic noise particularly well, though there are a number of unpleasant drivetrain noises. The ride is smooth albeit a bit bouncy over bigger bumps. The seats are accommodating, even if the cushions feel a little flat.

Seat comfort

7.5
Overall seat comfort is good, with well-placed headrests and nice back support, especially with the adjustable lumbar. The leather-wrapped seat cushions don't feel as if they offer a lot of padding, so finding the right adjustment is important to staying comfortable on longer drives.

Ride comfort

8.0
Adjusting for the extra weight of the hybrid system has altered the car's ride a bit. On the positive side, the added weight makes the Hybrid ride smoother over busy pavement. The downside is that there's more pronounced bounciness over larger bumps.

Noise & vibration

6.0
At low speed, there are some high-pitched noises from the drivetrain that make their way into the cabin. Unless you're very sensitive, though, they're not loud enough to be troublesome. At freeway speeds, the gas engine emits a constant unpleasant note, although it's also not particularly loud.

Climate control

8.0
All climate settings can be adjusted with straightforward and clearly labeled manual controls, and the system regulates cabin temperature easily. The temperature knob lights change colors as you adjust up or down, which is a fun touch. Seat cooling in the Touring trim is only moderately effective.

Interior

8.0
Some small points aside, the interior of the Accord offers modern design, quality soft-touch materials, lots of room, and a user-friendly infotainment system and control layout. But taller drivers will want to test the seating position since their knees may rub on a piece of hard plastic trim.

Ease of use

7.5
This infotainment system is clean, crisp and user-friendly, and basic functions are easy to navigate thanks to physical buttons. Most controls are easy to find and recognize. However, the media and information-display controls on the wheel aren't intuitively laid out and take getting used to.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The doorsills are high and wide, creating a noticeable stepover, but otherwise access is easy. The rear doors open wide, and access is good even in tight spaces. The low seats mean you have further to stand up than with competitors, and taller passengers will have to duck while exiting the back seat.

Driving position

7.0
You can sit low, ensconced in the car, making it feel sportier and more luxurious. There's plenty of adjustability for those who want to sit closer, higher or more upright. Taller drivers will wish for more steering wheel telescope and may find their right knee bumps against some hard plastic trim.

Roominess

8.5
The interior feels large, which makes sense because, by EPA interior-volume measurements, this is a full-size car. Long-legged drivers may feel cramped by the kneeroom, but otherwise the cabin feels airy and open. Rear legroom is excellent, though taller passengers will run out of headroom.

Visibility

9.0
Forward visibility is excellent, and well-placed windows in the rear roof pillars mean there's an excellent rear three-quarter view. The view out the large rear window is good on the road, though the high decklid means you'll rely on the camera when reversing in tight spaces. We found no serious blind spots.

Quality

8.0
The Accord's interior design is modern and upscale. The touchpoints are covered in soft-touch materials and the fit tolerances are tight. Only a few of the textured surfaces reveal themselves to be somewhat tacky-feeling hard plastics. We had some glitches in our tire-pressure monitoring system and in the infotainment system.

Utility

9.0
The Accord offers about as much utility as is possible for a sedan, with best-in-class trunk volume, plenty of spots for small items in the cabin, and generally more space than you'll know what to do with.

Small-item storage

8.5
The center-console armrest bin is generously sized, and the front charging ports and wireless charging pad (if equipped) are in a cubby with room for more than one phone. The door pockets have space for water bottles, while the cupholders are large and have an anti-tip design. Only the glovebox is a little shallow.

Cargo space

9.5
The Accord's trunk is absolutely huge. In fact, at 16.7 cubic feet, it's the biggest trunk in the segment (at least for now). The opening is wide, if a little foreshortened, but it's easy to maneuver objects in and out. The 60/40-split folding rear seats open up even more room for long objects.

Child safety seat accommodation

9.0
LATCH anchors are located under clearly marked flaps and are close to the surface with no seating material impinging on access. Considering how large the rear seat is, even bulky car seats shouldn't pose a problem. The new, lower roofline might require more bending over to situate seats and kids.

Technology

8.0
Honda's new infotainment system is a huge step up from the last generation, and it's integrated nicely with the gauge-cluster screen and head-up display. A lot of active safety and driver aids come standard, and they work well. Voice commands fall short, and we generally relied on manual controls.

Audio & navigation

8.0
The premium audio system in our tester can produce a lot of volume without distortion, but sound quality is unexceptional for an upgraded system. The navigation system has a robust feature set that's easy to operate, the graphics are clean, and instructions easy to follow.

Smartphone integration

9.0
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay work well and are integrated with the infotainment system, so smartphone navigation appears in the head-up display and music appears in the media screen. The near-field Bluetooth pairing is a neat trick, but setting up a standard connection is easy enough that it's mostly a novelty.

Driver aids

8.0
Only blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert aren't standard on lower trims. Otherwise, you get a lot of aids. Adaptive cruise mostly works well, but sometimes picks up adjacent lanes in curves. Forward collision alert doesn't deliver false alerts but is very sensitive.

Voice control

6.5
Voice commands are a mixed bag. While not prone to misunderstanding, specific phrasing is required, and often multiple steps are involved. Luckily there are on-screen prompts. You can't switch to Bluetooth audio streaming with a voice command, but there are extensive USB music and navigation commands.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.8 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior8.0
Utility9.0
Technology8.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid.

5(54%)
4(23%)
3(19%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.3
73 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Everything you expect, and more
Jim W,07/31/2018
EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Got rid of my 8 year old Audi A4 after looking at a large potential engine repair. Looked at new Audi's, BMW's, Acura's, Toyota's, and Genesis. Liked the fit, finish, and quality of the interior of the Accord just as much as the luxury brands. Actually preferred the cockpit and control layout in the Accord compared to all of the other cars I looked at. I drove all of the variants of the Accord, from the 1.5T and Sport Manual to the 2.0T 10A. The power of the 2.0T is great, the 1.5T is fun in the manual and adequate with the CVT ... but I had to be honest about the kind of driving I do which is a mixture of city and highway driving with a fair bit of traffic thrown in. For that, the Hybrid made a lot of sense and cut my fuel costs in half compared to the Audi. The hybrid is quiet, smooth as silk, and unless you are pushing it hard is completely unobtrusive; the shift from electric to gas power is almost imperceptible. It really is an electric car that just happens to have a gasoline generator for power with a battery to smooth things out. It is a different driving experience to be sure with the pedal being quite linear and the engine revs being somewhat disconnected from the speed of the car. Despite it being a 'hybrid' which is usually not associated with performance, if you tromp on the pedal, it will go in a hurry particularly if you have Sport mode engaged. The overall performance of the hybrid is in between that of the 1.5T and the 2.0T. Unlike a gas car, in around-town driving situations, if you need a quick burst of power, the torque is available RIGHT NOW because of the battery / electric motor; low speed pick-up is better than a gas car since there is no need for the engine to down-shift or wait for revs to build ... I really like that part. Yes, if you are going up a long steep hill, the engine will get buzzy, but that's about the only time; in normal driving situations, the engine is barely noticeable. I'm seeing mid 40's MPG around town and 48-52 MPG in mostly highway driving (55-70MPH). If you go 75MPH+ mileage will suffer, but not that much. I've averaged a bit over 47MPG for the first 2K miles, so pretty much just as advertised. Actually really like the electronics and use Apple car play pretty much every day to anticipate the urban traffic in the Baltimore/DC metro area. The adaptive cruise control works great; lane keeping assist is a bit lazy and I would not count on it in areas with substantial curves, but for keeping the car in the lane of a fairly straight highway while you fiddle with the radio or deal with a momentary distraction it works just fine. Overall my wife an I love the car and are looking forward to a long an happy relationship with our new Accord. It's the same a the regular Accord, just quieter and with better gas mileage.
Five Stars? Yes.
Saul Weinstein,05/07/2018
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Why five stars when not all of the areas above are five stars? Simply, it's the overall car I like so much ( so far, I have only owned and driven if a couple of days ). I drove the Camry, Fusion, and Optima hybrids. None felt as solid as the Accord, although I liked how the Optima drove. But the Accord drives even better IMHO. The CVT makes itself known on long uphill grades but is otherwise unobtrusive and works fine. It's plenty powerful - My ride home 65 miles from the dealer includes a long 6% uphill grade. The only potential comfort issue is getting in and out of the driver's seat - It's a little bit lower than the others and there is a bit of "drop" into the seat and pull up from it. The technology is comprehensive in the Touring ( top of line ) model I bought but from what I read good throughout the line. Touring has about everything you can imagine and lots you didn't that is useful or helpful The head up display is a favorite. The navigation is quick to accept entries and find what I am looking for. My Android phone hooked right up to Bluetooth. The Android and Apple apps for use in the car are both available. The drive is quiet and comfortable. You can use the paddle shifters to decelerate and get extra energy to the battery, especially useful on long downhills although the adaptive cruise control will brake to maintain speed and thus also store energy. The front seats are heated and ventilated, the rear heated. ( No heated steering wheel except in Canada, darnit. ) The automatic high beams work nicely, as I found on a dark highway drive home. I am guessing at some of the Value items as my ownership is short term for now. I am not filing in a mileage as too few miles driven so far to make a good estimate. Just driving home from the dealer, the first 15 miles in traffic and lights, averaged 49 MPG ( city ). UPDATE: Now over 14,000 miles and counting! Rating reduced to FOUR STARS. Why? 1) I am not getting the 47 MPG / 47 MPG rated mileage, although doing better now than when new. I know, "your mileage may vary". Started out averaging 40 - 41 MPG, now averaging 43 - 44 MPG per tank fill up although that's in "Eco Mode" ( which works fine in both daily driving and trips, no drawbacks ) and usually driving conservatively to hypermiling. 2) The electronics are proving a bit wonky. The infotainment system will shut down and eventually reset ( takes a few minutes ) while driving. This is very disturbing when navigating someplace strange. It happens more on trips than local driving and is averaging two to three times a month. The adaptive cruise control does NOT hold / limit speed on downhill sections like I originally thought. You have to "do it yourself" unless someone in front of you is going slowly and setting off the radar system to brake. The ( Garmin ) navigation system is poorly configured for route selection. It has sent me on some strange, longer, and less attractive roads for no apparent reason on trips. Locally, it selects routes, then, when I use local knowledge and go a different way, the estimated driving time goes down several minutes. Since I have it set for fastest time, why does it take me a slower route when it seems to know other routes are faster? ( Note - I have NOT set it for "shortest route". ) 3) The seat ventilation doesn't provide much volume or cooling. ( This was over the long, hot summer in Southern Nevada ). I had the dealership check it out. They reported it was working the same as other examples on the lot. Which IMHO doesn't mean strongly, means this car is weak in general, not broken or malfunctioning. This is IMHO the infamous "performing as designed" excuse common to most manufacturers when they don't get it right in the first place. All of this said, I still like this car. A lot. It's pretty comfortable, performs reasonably, and economical, although IMHO not as economical as it should be. I am going in to the dealer this morning to get the recall done for the rear view camera, which seems to me to be working just fine
Wow!!!!! ...and others said it too
Karl Zack,06/18/2018
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I test drove Toyota and Kia Hybrids and was intrigued by the fuel economy but the style was blah. The I drove a Honda Accord Hybrid 2018 Touring and just went "WOW!!!!". First it looks nice and sleek on the outside (with out the Hybrid badge, you'd never know it was a hybrid). When you get in, your sitting in technology. All of the info that can be displayed on the windshield so your eyes still stay on the road. The wireless cell phone charging, The NFC just let me tap my phone on the dash and it married up to my phone. Android auto gives me access to Maps, Waze, pandora, TuneIn Radio,etc. The ventilated seats are so nice to have in the blazing hot Florida sun.I can remote start the car to have it cool off before I get into it.It is extremely quiet when driving (just hear the outside woosh). The different doing modes are so convenient, like to merge into fast 5 o'clock highway traffic, clicking on Sport Mode gives me tons of speed (plants me back into the seat). The paddles on the steering wheels, once I got used to them, are amazing. It is used with the brake regeneration which recharges the battery surprisingly fast. Now I can calculate how to use them when approaching a stop. On my first 100+ mile cruise, I played it light slow acceleration , ac at 76 and a mix of highway and city driving. I got 51 mpg. Next weekend I went the same route in reverse, ac at LOW (which is pretty cold), using sport mode occasionally, and getting unto speed normally from a dead stop. I got 46 mpg. I went one step further and installed 3m Crystalline Tint (look for it on YouTube). The car is literally and figuratively cool.
Best value mid size sedan
H-dub,06/18/2018
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Some serious research went into my ultimate decision to buy this car. My previous vehicles were mostly sports sedans (BMW 3, 5 and 6 series) interlaced with a couple of Acuras. After my last appointment for routine maintenance on my 3 series cost me nearly $1,000, I decided I was done with German cars. Furthermore, I was tired of losing a significant amount in depreciation on these BMWs after my typical 3 to 4 years of ownership. My purchase criteria this time was based on reliability, economy, resale value and fun to drive. I also wanted something more substantive than a basic compact car like a civic or corolla. I think the Accord hybrid provides the best combination of those characteristics. Furthermore, the interior has all the elements I consider as luxurious in the Touring trim that I purchased. As for fun to drive, this is definitely not a Prius. It has great low end torque and will accelerate very quickly, either from a stop or on the freeway ramp when I need the pick up (0 to 60 in 6.9 seconds is what I have read). I will never drive this in the ECO mode, but have a blast driving with an occasional heavy foot and still getting 40 mpg. I read in some reviews that the seats are too low and cause back pain. I am a senior that has a herniated disc and have dealt with back issues for the last 30 years. However, I don’t have any issues entering or exiting this vehicle and find the seating comfort to be just fine. The stereo system is fantastic. I also love the safety features that are all customizable to suit my driving style. I also love the brake regenerative paddle shifters that feel like the old days of downshifting to slow down in a manual shift car. Trunk space is huge. Still learning how to take full advantage of the Android Auto program. I do think Honda should have sold this car with a compact spare instead of the inflator kit that is provided. However, I will incur the expense and buy a spare and jack. I really think Honda has done an excellent job with this car and believe this is the best “value” in the mid size car segment.
See all 73 reviews of the 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid
Features & Specs

MPG
47 city / 47 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
212 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
47 city / 47 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
212 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
47 city / 47 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
212 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
47 city / 47 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
212 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Accord Hybrid models:

Adaptive Cruise Control
Maintains a preset following distance on the freeway by monitoring the speed of the vehicle in front of you and keeping pace.
Lane Departure Mitigation
Warns the driver of lane departures when a turn signal isn't used. Can automatically steer to maintain lane position.
Forward Collision Mitigation
Monitors forward traffic, alerting driver of obstacles or stopped cars ahead. Can automatically apply the brakes in emergencies.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Overview

The Used 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Accord Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navi (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring is priced between $25,500 and$27,441 with odometer readings between 10341 and63111 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L is priced between $26,977 and$26,977 with odometer readings between 16276 and16276 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid is priced between $21,500 and$21,500 with odometer readings between 14752 and14752 miles.

Which used 2018 Honda Accord Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2018 Accord Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,500 and mileage as low as 10341 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2018 Honda Accord Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Accord Hybrid for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,757.

Find a used Honda for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,145.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Accord Hybrid for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,884.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,137.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

