Vehicle overview

Not long ago, if you wanted hybrid-grade fuel efficiency -- i.e., 40-plus miles per gallon in combined fuel economy -- you had to make some substantial sacrifices in the size, comfort or power of your vehicle. Honda has made those trade-offs a thing of the past. With the 2015 Honda Accord Hybrid, you give up virtually nothing in return for its outstanding fuel economy rating of 47 mpg. The Accord Hybrid doesn't even cost that much more than the gasoline-only model.

First and foremost, you don't have to jam the family into some too-small or goofy-looking hatchback. The 2015 Accord Hybrid is a ridiculously roomy midsize sedan in which five people can comfortably travel. And should you not necessarily want a lot of undue attention, the Accord Hybrid is just as discreetly handsome as every other Accord in the lineup.

There's pretty substantial power available when the gasoline engine and electric motor team up to deal out 196 horsepower, yet if you drive a lot in the city or suburbs, you can attain well in excess of 50 mpg; our own testing eked out slightly more than 55 mpg in suburban driving. Apart from the rare times when you demand everything its 2.0-liter gasoline engine and electric drive motor have to give, the Accord Hybrid is also as refined and peaceful inside as any well-insulated family sedan.

The Edmunds.com top "A" rated Accord Hybrid also happens to be one of two superior midsize sedan hybrids on the market for 2015. The other is the 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid. It is impressively refined and more stylish than the Accord, but it doesn't quite put up the big mpg numbers of Honda's hybrid. You might also want to check out the 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid if you happen to like its updated styling this year but, again, its fuel economy isn't quite as good. Also capable but not quite as desirable are the 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, 2015 Kia Optima Hybrid and 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid.

Ultimately, you're just not going to go wrong with a car that's the most efficient hybrid midsize sedan out there and the best by most other measures, too. Welcome to the 2015 Honda Accord Hybrid.