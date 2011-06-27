Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,421
|$22,215
|$24,363
|Clean
|$19,968
|$21,731
|$23,804
|Average
|$19,063
|$20,765
|$22,685
|Rough
|$18,158
|$19,798
|$21,567
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,698
|$19,557
|$21,765
|Clean
|$17,305
|$19,132
|$21,266
|Average
|$16,521
|$18,281
|$20,267
|Rough
|$15,736
|$17,430
|$19,268
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,885
|$25,697
|$27,884
|Clean
|$23,356
|$25,138
|$27,244
|Average
|$22,297
|$24,020
|$25,964
|Rough
|$21,238
|$22,902
|$24,684
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,843
|$23,698
|$25,924
|Clean
|$21,359
|$23,182
|$25,329
|Average
|$20,390
|$22,151
|$24,139
|Rough
|$19,422
|$21,120
|$22,949
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navi (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,207
|$24,174
|$26,528
|Clean
|$21,714
|$23,648
|$25,920
|Average
|$20,730
|$22,596
|$24,702
|Rough
|$19,745
|$21,544
|$23,484