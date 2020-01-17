Used 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring in White
    used

    2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring

    40,977 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,690

    $1,664 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring in Black
    used

    2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring

    42,913 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,995

    $1,766 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX

    15,018 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,477

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L in Gray
    used

    2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L

    40,912 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,277

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L in Gray
    used

    2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L

    5,206 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,497

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring in Gray
    certified

    2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring

    24,401 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,441

    $1,316 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring

    33,114 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,477

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L in Gray
    used

    2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L

    34,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,719

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L in White
    used

    2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L

    23,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,998

    $938 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid in Black
    certified

    2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid

    25,212 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,998

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring in Gray
    used

    2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring

    29,257 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,998

    $1,138 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid in White
    used

    2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid

    34,790 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,787

    $1,675 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid

    84,260 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,000

    $1,199 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring in Gray
    used

    2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring

    10,341 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,400

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring in Silver
    used

    2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring

    41,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $25,986

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring in Black
    used

    2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring

    27,642 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,768

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX

    31,189 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L in White
    used

    2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L

    11,191 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,998

    Details

Got rid of my 8 year old Audi A4 after looking at a large potential engine repair. Looked at new Audi's, BMW's, Acura's, Toyota's, and Genesis. Liked the fit, finish, and quality of the interior of the Accord just as much as the luxury brands. Actually preferred the cockpit and control layout in the Accord compared to all of the other cars I looked at. I drove all of the variants of the Accord, from the 1.5T and Sport Manual to the 2.0T 10A. The power of the 2.0T is great, the 1.5T is fun in the manual and adequate with the CVT ... but I had to be honest about the kind of driving I do which is a mixture of city and highway driving with a fair bit of traffic thrown in. For that, the Hybrid made a lot of sense and cut my fuel costs in half compared to the Audi. The hybrid is quiet, smooth as silk, and unless you are pushing it hard is completely unobtrusive; the shift from electric to gas power is almost imperceptible. It really is an electric car that just happens to have a gasoline generator for power with a battery to smooth things out. It is a different driving experience to be sure with the pedal being quite linear and the engine revs being somewhat disconnected from the speed of the car. Despite it being a 'hybrid' which is usually not associated with performance, if you tromp on the pedal, it will go in a hurry particularly if you have Sport mode engaged. The overall performance of the hybrid is in between that of the 1.5T and the 2.0T. Unlike a gas car, in around-town driving situations, if you need a quick burst of power, the torque is available RIGHT NOW because of the battery / electric motor; low speed pick-up is better than a gas car since there is no need for the engine to down-shift or wait for revs to build ... I really like that part. Yes, if you are going up a long steep hill, the engine will get buzzy, but that's about the only time; in normal driving situations, the engine is barely noticeable. I'm seeing mid 40's MPG around town and 48-52 MPG in mostly highway driving (55-70MPH). If you go 75MPH+ mileage will suffer, but not that much. I've averaged a bit over 47MPG for the first 2K miles, so pretty much just as advertised. Actually really like the electronics and use Apple car play pretty much every day to anticipate the urban traffic in the Baltimore/DC metro area. The adaptive cruise control works great; lane keeping assist is a bit lazy and I would not count on it in areas with substantial curves, but for keeping the car in the lane of a fairly straight highway while you fiddle with the radio or deal with a momentary distraction it works just fine. Overall my wife an I love the car and are looking forward to a long an happy relationship with our new Accord. It's the same a the regular Accord, just quieter and with better gas mileage.
