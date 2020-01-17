Used 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 40,977 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,690$1,664 Below Market
- 42,913 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,995$1,766 Below Market
- 15,018 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,477
- 40,912 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,277
- 5,206 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,497
- certified
2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring24,401 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,441$1,316 Below Market
- 33,114 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,477
- 34,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,719
- 23,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,998$938 Below Market
- certified
2018 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid25,212 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,998
- 29,257 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,998$1,138 Below Market
- 34,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,787$1,675 Below Market
- 84,260 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,000$1,199 Below Market
- 10,341 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,400
- 41,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$25,986
- 27,642 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,768
- certified
2018 Honda Accord Hybrid EX31,189 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,995
- 11,191 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,998
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Accord Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating4.373 Reviews
Report abuse
Jim W,07/31/2018
EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Got rid of my 8 year old Audi A4 after looking at a large potential engine repair. Looked at new Audi's, BMW's, Acura's, Toyota's, and Genesis. Liked the fit, finish, and quality of the interior of the Accord just as much as the luxury brands. Actually preferred the cockpit and control layout in the Accord compared to all of the other cars I looked at. I drove all of the variants of the Accord, from the 1.5T and Sport Manual to the 2.0T 10A. The power of the 2.0T is great, the 1.5T is fun in the manual and adequate with the CVT ... but I had to be honest about the kind of driving I do which is a mixture of city and highway driving with a fair bit of traffic thrown in. For that, the Hybrid made a lot of sense and cut my fuel costs in half compared to the Audi. The hybrid is quiet, smooth as silk, and unless you are pushing it hard is completely unobtrusive; the shift from electric to gas power is almost imperceptible. It really is an electric car that just happens to have a gasoline generator for power with a battery to smooth things out. It is a different driving experience to be sure with the pedal being quite linear and the engine revs being somewhat disconnected from the speed of the car. Despite it being a 'hybrid' which is usually not associated with performance, if you tromp on the pedal, it will go in a hurry particularly if you have Sport mode engaged. The overall performance of the hybrid is in between that of the 1.5T and the 2.0T. Unlike a gas car, in around-town driving situations, if you need a quick burst of power, the torque is available RIGHT NOW because of the battery / electric motor; low speed pick-up is better than a gas car since there is no need for the engine to down-shift or wait for revs to build ... I really like that part. Yes, if you are going up a long steep hill, the engine will get buzzy, but that's about the only time; in normal driving situations, the engine is barely noticeable. I'm seeing mid 40's MPG around town and 48-52 MPG in mostly highway driving (55-70MPH). If you go 75MPH+ mileage will suffer, but not that much. I've averaged a bit over 47MPG for the first 2K miles, so pretty much just as advertised. Actually really like the electronics and use Apple car play pretty much every day to anticipate the urban traffic in the Baltimore/DC metro area. The adaptive cruise control works great; lane keeping assist is a bit lazy and I would not count on it in areas with substantial curves, but for keeping the car in the lane of a fairly straight highway while you fiddle with the radio or deal with a momentary distraction it works just fine. Overall my wife an I love the car and are looking forward to a long an happy relationship with our new Accord. It's the same a the regular Accord, just quieter and with better gas mileage.
