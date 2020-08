Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Miami Lakes - Hialeah / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Crystal Black Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX Buy Back Guarantee got you covered. We at AutoNation Honda Miami Lakes are very meticulous. This hand-selected Certified Pre-Owned vehicle has surpassed our own standards and requirements. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid. A Honda with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Accord Hybrid EX-L was gently driven and it shows. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L. he Honda Accord is very popular in the mid-size segment, continually selling at the top of a very competitive class.The Accord is a solid value, even in its humblest configuration. With its capable and sophisticated chassis, the Accord can feel quite luxurious when properly optioned. This versatility allows it to be either a spacious alternative to many economy cars or a less expensive alternative to many luxury cars. There is even a stylish coupe available with performance to match its already stellar platform. Better Price Better Warranty than New! Honda Certified Vehicle comes with an additional 7 year 100,000 mile warranty backed by the strength of American Honda. This vehicle has 1 owner with a clean car fax. Honda's Certification gives you more warranty than available on any new vehicle. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

48 Combined MPG ( 49 City/ 47 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JHMCR6F52HC004567

Stock: HC004567

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 05-26-2020