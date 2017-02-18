Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid for Sale Near Me

To get the best MPG out of this car, just drive it normally as you would any other car. I'm averaging 46.5 per the computer over the first 2300 miles, but going by my gas fill ups, i'm getting 48.0 MPG driving around in Orange County with a 70/30 highway/city mix. Over my 60 mile daily commute, I've seen a best of ~ 63 MPG in slow I-5 traffic and a worst of 41 MPG driving on the 133/241 toll roads through the mountains, low 50s are very common. It can average ~60 MPG if driven at 55 - 60 mph over mostly flat, smooth roads. Bumpy/rough roads seem to lower the mileage significantly. ECON mode also lowers MPG, yes lowers! The power delivery is strong and linear, car is very responsive (esp in Sport mode) the car is also very quiet on the highway (except when going uphill) with hardly any wind/tire noise. Handling is crisp, nimble and secure for my driving style, ride is comfortable but slightly on the stiff side - the chassis has a solid, well integrated feel. Braking feels a tiny bit weaker than my excellent 2016 CR-V but very normal. To maximize engine efficiency Honda seems to have cleverly programmed it to rev the engine up/down constantly instead of keeping it a steady light load (bad for efficiency) - whenever the engine runs it's mostly under higher-loads and wider throttle - any excess energy is stored in the battery for later use when cruising. Also they smartly use battery power to cruise rather than accelerate - that way the battery energy logs more miles - the engine does the acceleration duties because it can do so with higher efficiency. Therefore, to maximize MPG, I accelerate to cruising speed quickly using the engine and then stay in EV while cruising. I've seen better MPG if I climb uphill stretches briskly spending the battery and then coast downhill to recover the energy. The AC controls are very frustrating - no knobs, no touch bumps - so you have to take your eyes off the road to set fan speed or vent direction (a very inconsiderate design decision by Honda's engineers), also the vent direction control display scrolls from right to left as you keep pressing the button, instead of left to right as you'd intuitively expect it (again thoughtless decision by Honda's engineers). This is my only negative so far. I am very happy with this car. Oh and yes the trip computer consistently underestimates MPG by ~ 1.3 which was pleasantly surprising.

