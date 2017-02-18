Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid for Sale Near Me

488 listings
Accord Hybrid Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 488 listings
  • 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L in Black
    certified

    2017 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L

    47,333 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,490

    $3,764 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring

    14,708 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,949

    $2,249 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring in Dark Red
    certified

    2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring

    62,867 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,800

    $3,516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L in Light Blue
    certified

    2017 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L

    30,212 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,324

    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring in White
    used

    2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring

    61,300 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,995

    $3,784 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring in White
    certified

    2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring

    50,873 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,771

    $2,416 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring

    67,098 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,999

    $3,354 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid in White
    certified

    2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid

    36,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,167

    $1,454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid in White
    used

    2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid

    44,776 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,699

    $2,152 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid in Black
    used

    2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid

    39,625 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,343

    $1,414 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L in Gray
    used

    2017 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L

    106,088 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,390

    $1,613 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring in Gold
    used

    2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring

    75,401 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    $1,618 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid in Gold
    used

    2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid

    37,301 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,999

    $1,353 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L in Gray
    used

    2017 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L

    68,750 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $18,000

    $1,365 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L in Gray
    certified

    2017 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L

    49,836 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,000

    $1,579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid in Black
    used

    2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid

    26,932 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,190

    $1,943 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring in Black
    certified

    2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring

    34,738 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,459

    $1,866 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid in Silver
    certified

    2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid

    73,473 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,595

    $1,351 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 488 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Accord Hybrid

Overall Consumer Rating
4.279 Reviews
  • 5
    (61%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (6%)
The Honda Unicorn
Sid,08/29/2016
EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
To get the best MPG out of this car, just drive it normally as you would any other car. I'm averaging 46.5 per the computer over the first 2300 miles, but going by my gas fill ups, i'm getting 48.0 MPG driving around in Orange County with a 70/30 highway/city mix. Over my 60 mile daily commute, I've seen a best of ~ 63 MPG in slow I-5 traffic and a worst of 41 MPG driving on the 133/241 toll roads through the mountains, low 50s are very common. It can average ~60 MPG if driven at 55 - 60 mph over mostly flat, smooth roads. Bumpy/rough roads seem to lower the mileage significantly. ECON mode also lowers MPG, yes lowers! The power delivery is strong and linear, car is very responsive (esp in Sport mode) the car is also very quiet on the highway (except when going uphill) with hardly any wind/tire noise. Handling is crisp, nimble and secure for my driving style, ride is comfortable but slightly on the stiff side - the chassis has a solid, well integrated feel. Braking feels a tiny bit weaker than my excellent 2016 CR-V but very normal. To maximize engine efficiency Honda seems to have cleverly programmed it to rev the engine up/down constantly instead of keeping it a steady light load (bad for efficiency) - whenever the engine runs it's mostly under higher-loads and wider throttle - any excess energy is stored in the battery for later use when cruising. Also they smartly use battery power to cruise rather than accelerate - that way the battery energy logs more miles - the engine does the acceleration duties because it can do so with higher efficiency. Therefore, to maximize MPG, I accelerate to cruising speed quickly using the engine and then stay in EV while cruising. I've seen better MPG if I climb uphill stretches briskly spending the battery and then coast downhill to recover the energy. The AC controls are very frustrating - no knobs, no touch bumps - so you have to take your eyes off the road to set fan speed or vent direction (a very inconsiderate design decision by Honda's engineers), also the vent direction control display scrolls from right to left as you keep pressing the button, instead of left to right as you'd intuitively expect it (again thoughtless decision by Honda's engineers). This is my only negative so far. I am very happy with this car. Oh and yes the trip computer consistently underestimates MPG by ~ 1.3 which was pleasantly surprising.
