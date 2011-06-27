  1. Home
2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Best-in-class fuel economy
  • Quick acceleration for a hybrid
  • Cabin has plenty of room for adults
  • Reassuring handling when going around turns
  • Touchscreen interface frequently frustrates
  • No fold-down rear seat or rear-seat pass-through
  • Overly vigilant nature of collision warning system can be annoying
  • Adaptive cruise control isn't the best at maintaining or regaining speed
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

There's an old saying that absence makes the heart grow fonder. Well, the Honda Accord Hybrid was gone for a year. Did you miss it? We certainly did, as it's one of the few genuinely enjoyable hybrid sedans on the market. But there was already so much to like about this midsize hybrid that it hardly needed to go on vacation for us to recommend it.

Honda pressed pause on the Accord Hybrid after 2015 due to a shift in production to Japan (regular Accords are still being built in Ohio). In the process, the 2017 Hybrid gained a variety of updates that should bolster the car's appeal. The revised gasoline-electric powertrain now generates a healthy 212 horsepower (an increase of 16 hp) and returns slightly better fuel economy, too, checking in at an estimated 48 mpg combined despite more stringent EPA guidelines for 2017. There's also a physically smaller battery pack this year that takes up less space in the trunk without compromising performance.

The 2017 Accord Hybrid further benefits from the updates Honda made to the regular Accord last year, including updated exterior styling, revised suspension tuning, new interior trim and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration for the optional touchscreen interface. Notably, all Hybrids come standard with the Accord's Honda Sensing package that includes a variety of driver assistance and safety features, such as lane departure intervention and automatic emergency braking. You do pay more for the Hybrid compared to a regular Accord, but if getting a car with a low carbon footprint is a priority, it's definitely a top choice.

Of course, it's not your only choice if you're shopping for a hybrid midsize sedan. The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and Toyota Camry Hybrid ride a bit more comfortably than the Accord does, and the Ford Fusion Hybrid is pretty similar to the Accord in the way it emphasizes sport and style. The reinvented Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid is another strong contender. These rivals typically have lower prices, too. All things considered, though, we think the Accord Hybrid is the most desirable hybrid midsize sedan this year. If your heart has grown fonder, we don't blame you.

Every 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid comes with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is also standard across the board.

Also standard on all Hybrids is passenger-side blind-spot monitoring (LaneWatch, which switches the 7.7-inch screen's display to a low and wide view of the car's passenger side when the right turn signal is engaged), lane departure warning, lane and road departure intervention, forward collision warning and forward collision intervention with automatic braking. Although the availability of these features across the lineup is rare and laudable, the systems themselves aren't as good as those of some rivals. The forward collision alert is hypersensitive, annoyingly and frequently setting off its "Brake!" alarm in instances where other such systems would not cry wolf. The adaptive cruise control is also too quick to apply the brakes, too slow to speed back up again and not the best at maintaining a constant speed.

In government crash testing, the Accord Hybrid received five out of five stars for overall protection, with four stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The coupe earned five stars across the board. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety hasn't specifically tested the Hybrid, but the regular Accord earned a best possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset impact tests, as well as a "Good" rating in the side-impact, roof-strength and seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. The Accord's frontal collision intervention system also earned a top IIHS rating of "Superior" for its effectiveness.

2017 Honda Accord Hybrid models

The 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid sedan comes in three trim levels: base, EX-L and Touring.

Standard equipment for the base Hybrid includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED taillights, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar), a 7.7-inch central dashboard infotainment display, active noise cancellation, Bluetooth, a rearview camera and a six-speaker sound system with a USB media interface, Pandora integration and an auxiliary audio jack. Additional safety-oriented features are noted in our review's Safety section.

Move up to the EX-L and you'll get an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a sunroof, driver memory settings, a four-way power front passenger seat, heated front seats and leather upholstery. On the tech front, this trim level also gains a 7-inch touchscreen (in addition to 7.7-inch infotainment display), robust smartphone integration (via Honda Link, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and an upgraded sound system with seven speakers, satellite and HD radio and an additional USB port.

Lastly, the Touring adds LED headlights (with automatic high-beam control), front and rear parking sensors, heated rear seats and a navigation system.

Powering every 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine hitched up to a pair of electric motors that are fed by a trunk-mounted lithium-ion battery pack. Total system output is 212 horsepower, and it's delivered to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission.

Official EPA estimates for the Hybrid weren't available as of this writing, but Honda says to expect 48 mpg in combined driving (49 mpg city/47 mpg highway).

We've yet to put the Accord Hybrid through its paces at our test track. Our educated guess is that it will accelerate from zero to 60 mph in the low-to-mid 7-second range, which would make it notably quicker than most rival hybrid sedans.

Driving

With its strong electric motor and gasoline engine working together, the 2017 Accord Hybrid accelerates briskly. Mash the gas pedal for a pass on the highway and this sizable sedan shoots forward with authority. At times, the Accord Hybrid's gasoline engine makes more noticeable noises than rival engines, but overall it's hard to complain considering the impressive power and fuel economy it provides.

In general, we admire how the Accord Hybrid goes down the road. Honda tuned the 2017 model to be sportier than before, and the result is a pretty enjoyable hybrid to drive around turns. You'll like that it feels stable, secure and responsive to your steering inputs. Fortunately, this sportiness doesn't come at the expense of too much comfort. There's some firmness to the suspension tuning that makes rough pavement a bit more apparent than in comfort-tuned sedans like the Toyota Camry Hybrid, but overall we think it strikes a very appealing balance between a supple ride and engaging handling.

Interior

With few exceptions, the materials in the 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid have a high-quality look and feel. The overall design is elegant in its simplicity, and build quality is expectedly tight and professional. At the top of the dash is a large and clear 7.7-inch display. What you get below that depends on the model. The base trim has straightforward physical audio controls, while the EX-L and Touring have a touchscreen interface in that location instead, nixing familiar interface elements like the volume knob. The touchscreen is sleek-looking, but its menu structure is sometimes confusing or needlessly complicated, and the virtual buttons can be challenging to operate while driving. You can offset some of this by using the buttons on the steering wheel, but overall we prefer the infotainment systems found in rival sedans.

Both front and rear occupants will find plenty of legroom and shoulder room. The sedan's backseat is one of the best in this class, thanks to generous passenger space and a high bottom cushion. Road and tire noise is held to satisfactory levels. We're also fond of the clear outward visibility afforded by the fairly low beltline, relatively slim roof pillars and generous amount of glass, all of which are increasingly rare in modern automobiles. As a downside, though, we've found the Accord's front seats less comfortable on long drives than others in this segment.

The trunk can hold 13.5 cubic feet of luggage, which is bigger than average for this class. Unfortunately, there's no fold-down or pass-through functionality built into the rear seat. If you think you'll have to frequently carry long cargo items, other hybrid sedans might be better choices because of their folding rear seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid.

5(61%)
4(18%)
3(9%)
2(6%)
1(6%)
4.2
79 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 79 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Honda Unicorn
Sid,08/29/2016
EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
To get the best MPG out of this car, just drive it normally as you would any other car. I'm averaging 46.5 per the computer over the first 2300 miles, but going by my gas fill ups, i'm getting 48.0 MPG driving around in Orange County with a 70/30 highway/city mix. Over my 60 mile daily commute, I've seen a best of ~ 63 MPG in slow I-5 traffic and a worst of 41 MPG driving on the 133/241 toll roads through the mountains, low 50s are very common. It can average ~60 MPG if driven at 55 - 60 mph over mostly flat, smooth roads. Bumpy/rough roads seem to lower the mileage significantly. ECON mode also lowers MPG, yes lowers! The power delivery is strong and linear, car is very responsive (esp in Sport mode) the car is also very quiet on the highway (except when going uphill) with hardly any wind/tire noise. Handling is crisp, nimble and secure for my driving style, ride is comfortable but slightly on the stiff side - the chassis has a solid, well integrated feel. Braking feels a tiny bit weaker than my excellent 2016 CR-V but very normal. To maximize engine efficiency Honda seems to have cleverly programmed it to rev the engine up/down constantly instead of keeping it a steady light load (bad for efficiency) - whenever the engine runs it's mostly under higher-loads and wider throttle - any excess energy is stored in the battery for later use when cruising. Also they smartly use battery power to cruise rather than accelerate - that way the battery energy logs more miles - the engine does the acceleration duties because it can do so with higher efficiency. Therefore, to maximize MPG, I accelerate to cruising speed quickly using the engine and then stay in EV while cruising. I've seen better MPG if I climb uphill stretches briskly spending the battery and then coast downhill to recover the energy. The AC controls are very frustrating - no knobs, no touch bumps - so you have to take your eyes off the road to set fan speed or vent direction (a very inconsiderate design decision by Honda's engineers), also the vent direction control display scrolls from right to left as you keep pressing the button, instead of left to right as you'd intuitively expect it (again thoughtless decision by Honda's engineers). This is my only negative so far. I am very happy with this car. Oh and yes the trip computer consistently underestimates MPG by ~ 1.3 which was pleasantly surprising.
2017 Accord Hybrid Meets Expectations
Tom Lombard,08/18/2016
EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I’ve had my EX-L for a week and it has lived up to its rave reviews. Its technological advances make a plug-in hybrid moot or obsolete, especially the improved hybrid drive system. It is succinctly superior to the two Civic Hybrids we have been driving since 2006. This car is well made, comfortable, nicely appointed, fairly quiet, responsive and overall pleasant to drive. I never thought I’d buy another Honda because its dealers are so difficult to deal with on warranty claims, but this car is worth that risk. The safety features including Lane Departure and Collision mitigation are welcomed by two seniors whose driving skills are diminishing. This car makes driving safer for us, plus it has many convenient features like automatic locking, resetting trip odometer on fill-ups, extensive voice control, smartphone integration, etc. (which are more or less found in comparable new cars, but nonetheless pretty cool). Mileage is true to its estimate with 46-48 easily obtained and you can get 50 if you are careful, especially in city driving. My only criticisms are no driver’s side blind spot indicator and the collision mitigation does not bring the car to a complete stop in an emergency. Having said all these nice things about the 2017 Accord Hybrid, we still preferred the updated Toyota Prius Touring model because of higher mpg, more safety features, quieter driving with better handling, and $4500 lower price, but we disqualified that car because the rear window was small and obstructed by a spoiler. UPDATE 2/18/2017. After 16,000 miles of Wisconsin driving, my review is the same. I can also offer some explanation for the lower than expected mpg reported by some reviewers. The two primary reasons drivers don't get 45-52 mpg are bad driving habits and winterized gasoline. This car, like other hybrids, is sensitive to fast starting and late braking, which will significantly reduce mpg. Using the visual cues on the dash for maintaining high driving efficiency helps a lot. Winterized gasoline has 10-15% less energy, so you will get a significant dropoff with any car. Other facets of winter driving have a lesser but noticeable effect, like wet and icy roads and greater battery usage for heating. Still, these factors also apply to non-hybrids, so you are still much better off with this car and so is the environment. Update 2/21/2018. Still think it is a great car at 52,000 miles. Took a road trip along Route 66 last summer and routinely got over 50 mpg under ideal conditions. This winter the mpg went under 40 mpg when it was frigid and snowy. Also, replaced original rolling resistance tires at 50,000 miles with ones better suited to ice and snow, but that contributed to lower mpg as a tradeoff. Update 8/24/2018. Still a great car at 71,000 miles. No falloff in performance. Update 2/24/2019. 84,000 miles. Same as above.
Love this car!
John (Indianapolis),10/08/2016
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
We traded in our 2014 Accord Hybrid for the new 2017 version. We have owned the car for 6 months, during which we have driven about 6,500 miles. We were very happy with the 2014 model but wanted to benefit from the enhancements in the newer car: active lane control, parking sensors, increased horsepower, improved navigation system, Apple CarPlay, heated rear seats, larger trunk, automatic braking, quieter interior, and built-in Apple Siri. Even though the new model has more horsepower, the fuel economy is slightly better, especially in stop and go driving. We get about 580 to 650 miles on a tank of gas. Average economy per fill-up has ranged from 43 to 51MPG in mixed city/highway driving. We were able to buy this car at dealer invoice, I assume because low gas prices may be limiting the demand for hybrids.
Finally a hybrid with power and Honda reliability.
Scanman327,08/27/2016
Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This car is great. I traded my 2015 touring in for the touring hybrid and the change is dramatically better. The technology advancements are amazing. I was looking at the hybrids back in 2014/15, but was not impressed. Honda took a year off to relocate production and redesign and they hit a home run. Actually seeing 45-48 MPG and I'm not exactly easy on the throttle. I know its a hybrid, but I still need to see what it can do and it does impress. Yes guys... it'll bark the tires. Couple of things that I have to get used to 1. ECVT- getting used to not feeling gears shift. Plus is it is so smooth when accelerating you lose track of speed. 2. Rear seat does not fold down. Not a huge deal, but still. 3. The warranty. I don't understand the 3yr/36000... almost all manufactures almost double this. Finally.. the biggest and it was almost a deal breaker... no spare tire. Come on Honda. We are paying a premium for the vehicle and you give me an electric pump and a tube of slime. Borderline ridiculous.
See all 79 reviews of the 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid

Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Overview

The Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Accord Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid is priced between $16,999 and$20,875 with odometer readings between 17902 and58788 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring is priced between $18,900 and$29,497 with odometer readings between 9895 and82374 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L is priced between $14,390 and$24,980 with odometer readings between 17111 and106088 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 39 used and CPO 2017 Accord Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,390 and mileage as low as 9895 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Accord Hybrid for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,841.

Find a used Honda for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,582.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Accord Hybrid for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,495.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,441.

Research Similar Vehicles