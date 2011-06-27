  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(33)
2014 Honda Accord Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent fuel economy
  • strong acceleration
  • roomy and high-quality interior
  • responsive handling
  • user-friendly interior controls.
  • Smallish trunk lacks depth and fold-down seat
  • intrusive engine noise at times
  • firm ride quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Honda fields a true all-star midsize hybrid sedan with its new 2014 Accord Hybrid. The Hybrid offers all the advantages of the regular Accord but adds to it with Prius-like fuel economy.

Vehicle overview

Honda fully redesigned the Accord last year, improving the sedan's interior, adding the latest technology features and increasing fuel economy on four-cylinder models. But the real tweet-tastic gain in fuel economy comes out this year. Here we have the new 2014 Accord Hybrid model, and it's promising a nice, round 50 mpg in the city. You can bet the Toyota Prius just did a spit-take.

Unlike Honda's other hybrids such as the Civic Hybrid or Insight, the Accord Hybrid (and the related Accord Plug-In Hybrid) has an all-new hybrid system that's capable of accelerating the car using pure electric power. The new model is also very much unlike the original 2005-'07 Accord Hybrid, which accelerated quickly but had such down-to-earth fuel economy numbers that few people bought it.

You can expect the new hybrid to be much more popular. The key is the new powertrain that pairs a 2.0-liter gasoline engine with two electric motors (one for motivation and one for recharging) and stores its electrons in a trunk-mounted lithium-ion battery pack. The combination is good for a combined 196 horsepower and an EPA-combined city and highway estimate of 47 mpg. Edmunds' own testing more or less confirmed that figure, including a whopping 55.4 mpg during our 100-mile suburban driving testing loop.

More than just the numbers, though, we've been impressed with the way the Accord Hybrid drives. Just as you'd expect from any Accord, acceleration, refinement and handling are all very good. Hills or aggressive acceleration cause the engine to make more noises than some other hybrid sedans, but in most cases, the Accord Hybrid is notably serene.

This new Accord joins a small group of hybrid family sedans this year. Its closest competitor is the 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid, which offers virtually identical fuel economy and a quieter, comfier ride. We ranked it higher in a Hybrid Sedan Comparison Test, but the Accord Hybrid still managed to prove itself superior to the less efficient 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid. One could also consider the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and Kia Optima Hybrid, but they don't come close to any of the aforementioned hybrids' fuel economy. If you're shopping for a hybrid sedan this year, the 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid certainly merits a close look.

2014 Honda Accord Hybrid models

The 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid sedan is available in three trim levels: EX, EX-L and Touring. The plug-in version of the car, the Accord Hybrid Plug-In, is reviewed separately.

The EX comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, full power accessories, cruise control, keyless ignition/entry, an 8-inch video display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, Honda's LaneWatch blind-spot display, cruise control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar) and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, iPod/USB audio interface and Pandora functionality.

The EX-L adds a sunroof, leather upholstery, forward collision and lane-departure warning systems, a more sophisticated rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, driver memory settings, heated front seats, a four-way power passenger seat and a premium seven-speaker sound system with a touchscreen display, satellite radio and smartphone app integration (HondaLink).

The range-topping Touring has the above equipment and tops it off with LED headlights, adaptive cruise control and a navigation system with voice recognition.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid is all-new.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor. Together, they send a total of 196 hp and 226 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission (CVT). In Edmunds performance testing, it went from zero to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, making it one of the quickest non-luxury hybrids on the road.

According to the EPA, you can expect fuel economy to be 47 mpg combined (50 mpg city/45 mpg highway). In extensive Edmunds fuel economy testing, the Accord Hybrid managed 43.9 mpg, which is a mathematically negligible drop from the EPA combined estimate. Significantly, it achieved 55.4 mpg in 100 miles of suburban driving during our testing.

Safety

The 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid comes with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, blind-spot monitoring (LaneWatch) and a rearview camera as standard. Lane-departure and forward-collision warning systems come with the EX-L and Touring trim levels.

The LaneWatch blind-spot system instantly switches the 8-inch screen's display to a low and wide view of the passenger side of the car when the right turn signal is engaged. A camera in the right side mirror provides the confidence-inspiring view, and acclimating to catching the view in the center-dash display is quick and natural.

In government crash testing of the 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid, the car received five out of five stars for overall protection, with four stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for side-impact and rollover safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the regular Accord sedan the best possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. In the Institute's new "small-overlap" frontal-offset test, the sedan received a top "Good" rating. This is particularly noteworthy, as many vehicles in this class have scored poorly in this relatively new test.

Driving

Pleasingly, the 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid drives, well, like an Accord. It is peppy, stable and responsive around turns and pretty comfortable and quiet. Braking is smooth and without the slow-speed grabbiness some hybrids and EVs exhibit as a side effect of the switch from regenerative to mechanical braking. The only potential downside is that the ride quality is a bit stiffer than most competitors, but unless you're really expecting a cushiony ride, it's not likely to be an issue.

The Accord offers quicker acceleration than you'd expect from a hybrid, and there's certainly no arguing with its superior fuel economy. However, its engine makes more noticeable noises than its competitors do -- especially the Fusion Hybrid. Accelerating briskly or tackling a highway grade causes the engine to drone quite noisily.

Interior

With a few exceptions, the materials in the 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid have a high-quality look and feel. The overall cockpit design is elegant, and the cabin's tight construction gives the impression of an entry-level luxury car. The dash design embraces the spirit of legibility with an effective three-tier layout. At the top is the crisp-looking 8-inch display that offers varying levels of information and, depending on the trim level, audio and navigation interfaces. Meanwhile, the main instrument displays provide enough information without being cluttered and overwhelming.

Both front and rear occupants will find plenty of legroom and shoulder room -- the sedan's backseat is arguably best-in-class with its combination of space and comfort. We're also fond of the clear outward visibility afforded by the Accord's design.

Compared with the standard Accord, the hybrid's 12.7-cubic-foot trunk is 3 cubes smaller than that in the non-hybrid Accord sedan (all those batteries need to go somewhere). Furthermore, despite that cubic feet figure being numerically on par with its hybrid sedan rivals, the Accord's trunk lacks the depth others provide and there is no pass-through or fold-down seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid.

5(55%)
4(27%)
3(15%)
2(0%)
1(3%)
4.3
33 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2014 honda accord EX-L hybrid
wandayvette,11/10/2013
I love this car! I had the 2010 accord leased and bought the new hybrid it's sleek style and economical gas mileage is my fav features. The power it has at take off it's like if it were a v6 engine. I would never think its that powerful and I thought I would lose power for fuel economy but I was wrong this car has more power than the 2010 Honda. Love it! Thanks honda for an even better car!
Great Urban and Suburban Mileage
hizonr,12/27/2013
I will have had my Accord Hybrid EX-L four weeks tomorrow. I was expecting to buy a Fusion Hybrid last year, but by the time I was able to test drive one in January, reports of mileage far below the EPA ratings were coming out, so I decided to wait for the new Accord Hybrid. I was able to test drive one within a week of release; as soon as I drove it, I knew it was the car I wanted. I had been driving an Acura TL for 9+ years, so the Accord felt somewhat familiar to me. I have not been disappointed in my decision. The car is very nicely finished, handles well, and acceleration is better than expected. The seats are quite comfortable. We have averaged about 48 mpg driving locally.
LEGEND OF 21ST CENTURY
milescruiser,02/18/2014
I got this car 2 weeks ago it amazing to say the least . I got 52 mpg on a 64 mile trip, on small hwy , with stop an go sometimes 4 way stop signs I posted a 2 minute video, you can watch it in my link . Search you tube ' physics honda hybrid' The system is very smart. And you can run on ev mode when the battery is full in city. This trip is on hilly roads. One trip on interstate I got 37mpg, but it was cold and I pushed the car. When you switch the Econo button off the car feels so powerful and fast. Acura dampers make the car feel luxury and sporty. The change between driving modes is seamless but I do feel when engine mode kicks inn. No doubt this the best hybrid in the market now.
Wonderful past 73K miles
newhopian,05/20/2014
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
After over three years and 73K miles, I love this car. I reliably get over 50mpg from April through October (Pennsylvania) and about 48-49 during winter, except when the temperature s in the teens or lower (can be as low as 39mpg on a given trip). I just replaced the Michelin energy saver tires for the first time (got 72K miles out of them). In the last months on old tires, I was averaging 54mpg, but this dropped to 52 mpg with the new Michelin tires. Best mpg is seen when driving longer distances, such as my 50 mile commute to work, where I see 54-60mpg on any given commute. The trick to maximizing mpg is utilizing the gas engine when accelerating and reserving battery use for maintaining speed on flat and downhill road. Avoid potholes and rough road areas to maximize roll efficiency. The interior leather and all electronics have held up well, and I have only been to the garage for inspections and oil changes (which are required every 10-11K). I have put a couple scratches on the alloy tire rims parallel parking, but other than this, the exterior is like new. The LED headlights are fabulously bright, although I do occasionally have oncoming cars think that my brights are on (there are two low beams on each side of the car).
See all 33 reviews of the 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
50 city / 45 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
195 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid
More About This Model

When Honda introduced its first Accord Hybrid back in 2004, the company made a rare misstep by engineering and marketing the car as a performance hybrid instead of a fuel economy champion. It lasted just three model years and sales were dismal. That won't be the case with the second-generation car.

The 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid is EPA rated at 50 mpg in the city and 45 mpg on the highway. More importantly, the combined rating is 47 mpg, and Honda's new two-motor hybrid system (introduced last year with the Accord Plug-In Hybrid) aims to deliver those numbers to all but the incurably lead-footed.

2014 Honda Accord Hybrid

You Can Get Over 50 MPG, Sort of
Yeah, if your driving style is best described as "asleep at the wheel," or "featherfoot," you can get 50 mpg...or more. Drivers with lots of patience and no apparent reluctance to inconvenience others on the road, turned in 70-mpg-plus averages on a short city loop Honda set up during our test-drive in the suburbs outside of San Antonio. (That's miles-per-gallon as shown on the car's own fuel economy gauge, so we can't vouch for its accuracy.)

In "average" driving with no jackrabbit starts, no last-minute braking and strict adherence to speed limits, the top-of-the-line Accord Hybrid Touring we drove over a 47-mile combination city-country route returned 49.1 mpg overall.

But in a pair of much shorter drives near the University of Texas San Antonio campus, two other 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid models didn't fare as well. On a 9.2-mile run we attained just 41.8 mpg in a midlevel EX-L, while the lighter base EX over a slightly truncated 8.6-mile version of the same route delivered 42.9 mpg. Fuel efficiency on those drives suffered a little from an abundance of small hills that kept the two-motor hybrid system from really strutting its stuff.

2014 Honda Accord Hybrid

Honda's Unique Hybrid System
Honda has always gone its own way in the hybrid arena, and its new system keeps that streak going. Honda engineers deftly combined a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder Atkinson-cycle gasoline engine that develops 141 horsepower packaged with a pair of electric motors. One motor powers the front wheels, while the other, the motor-generator, is relegated solely to making electricity. The two motors have a maximum output of 166 hp, and when they are operating in conjunction with the gas engine the powertrain delivers a total maximum of 196 hp and 226 pound-feet of torque.

The Accord Hybrid can operate in three different modes: all-electric, series hybrid mode or gasoline-only mode. Pure EV mode only works when the battery charge is adequate, and in our time behind the wheel that seemed to be as much as 20 percent of the time. The all-electric EV mode even kicks in occasionally on flat or downhill terrain when cruising at highway speeds.

In hybrid mode, the 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid doesn't use its gas engine for propulsion. It is a true "series" hybrid (similar to the Chevrolet Volt) in which the internal-combustion engine is used only to drive the motor-generator. The power computer decouples the engine from the wheels and directs its power to the motor-generator. The electricity produced by the spinning generator is then delivered to the drive motor, which turns the front wheels while any excess power is stored in the lithium-ion battery.

At highway speeds, when the gasoline engine is at its most efficient, the power controller shuts down the electric drive motor and lets the four-cylinder, dual-overhead cam, i-VTEC engine do its thing.

2014 Honda Accord Hybrid

Doesn't Use a Traditional Transmission
For ease of communication, Honda calls the "transmission" in the Accord Hybrid an e-CVT, which would stand for electronic continuously variable transmission if it really were one. However, there is no actual transmission, CVT or otherwise. The electric motors do the job.

When the gas engine is propelling the car, the connection to the front wheels is made directly through the electric drive motor, which allows the output shaft to spin at a rate that would approximate 6th gear in a standard Honda six-speed automatic.

In EV and Hybrid modes, when power to the front wheels is all coming from the electric drive motor, the car doesn't need a transmission because of the electric motor's ability to deliver full torque instantaneously. The motor operates as a single-speed reduction gear to deliver maximum power to the wheels.

So How Does It Drive?
Honda didn't put us on a test track or even in an area where a fast run down the freeway was possible, but we did have lots of curves, small hills and traffic signals on our driving routes.

2014 Honda Accord Hybrid

In those conditions, the 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid drives, well, like a Honda Accord. It is peppy, exhibits very little body lean on corners, is fairly responsive despite its electric steering and it is quite comfortable. The ride is a bit stiffer than we remember in most Accords, although Honda claims that it's set up just like the conventionally powered models. The brakes are smooth and don't exhibit the low-speed grabbiness some hybrids and EVs exhibit as a side effect of the switch from regenerative to mechanical braking.

The car's e-CVT "transmission" does a good job of mimicking the feel of a more traditional setup. Much of the time there's none of that disconcerting disconnect between the accelerator pedal and actual engine revs for which "standard" CVTs are so well known. And Honda's powertrain engineers have done a masterful job of integrating the gas engine and electric propulsion systems. Even the engine idle-stop (also called auto stop-start) operates with nary a stutter or shudder.

The Cost of All That Efficiency
The 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid comes in one body style (four-door midsize sedan) and three trim levels. The base EX starts at $29,945 including Honda's $790 destination charge, which pushes it to roughly $3,000 above the price of a standard Accord EX. The midlevel EX-L jumps to $32,695 and the line-topping Touring begins at $35,695.

2014 Honda Accord Hybrid

The hybrid is based on the standard 2014 Accord, so there's not much difference in standard equipment other than a few styling tweaks. These include hybrid-unique 17-inch aero-styled alloy wheels, low-rolling-resistance tires, LED daylight running lamps, blue-accented taillights, a blue-accented grille and hybrid badges. There's also a tiny spoiler lip on the rear deck lid and an air diffuser beneath the rear bumper, both designed to improve aerodynamics.

Inside, there's a unique instrument display that shows power use levels on the left side of the speedometer and battery charge and (gasoline) fuel levels on the right side. The information display centered in the big, round speedo shows all the regular stuff, like turn-by-turn directions and which safety systems (such as lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control) are engaged. It also has a hybrid-only power flow meter that shows whether power is coming from the engine, the electric motor or both, and also when power is being sent from the engine or wheels to the battery.

Because the Accord Hybrid's battery is mounted behind the rear seatback, it eats up about 20 percent of the truck space, cutting it to 12.7 cubic feet from the standard Accord's 15.8 cubic feet.

A Hybrid for the Anti-Prius Crowd
Like so many hybrids before it, this Accord Hybrid doesn't make perfect sense from a financial standpoint. It will take a while to recoup the extra $3,000 cost, especially considering that the standard four-cylinder Accord is pretty good on gas to begin with.

Then again, even if this Accord doesn't pencil out in strict dollar terms, it does make sense for those drivers who simply want a refined, spacious and efficient sedan that doesn't scream hybrid. The trunk might be slightly smaller and the ride a bit firmer, but the ability to drive any way you want and still get more than 40 mpg has its draw, certainly more so than the performance angle Honda touted the first time around.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid Overview

The Used 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Accord Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring is priced between $10,995 and$17,958 with odometer readings between 55641 and159773 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Honda Accord Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2014 Accord Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,995 and mileage as low as 55641 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2014 Honda Accord Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Accord Hybrid for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,312.

Find a used Honda for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,971.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Accord Hybrid for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,649.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,646.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Accord Hybrid lease specials

