2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
What’s new
- New audible exterior alert chimes when vehicle is in EV mode
- Part of the 10th Accord generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- The cabin has plenty of room for adults
- High fuel economy
- No loss of cargo space over the traditional Accord
- The powertrain makes irritating noises at low and high speeds
- Low seating position slightly hampers entry and exit
- The throttle can be touchy at high speeds
- Braking distances in panic stops are unusually long for the class
2020 Honda Accord Hybrid Review
Though small hatchbacks like the Toyota Prius and Hyundai Ioniq ultimately use less fuel, the latest midsize sedan hybrids aren't far behind. On top of that, they're more stylish and enjoyable to drive. A great example is the 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid.
The EPA estimates you'll get 48 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is excellent for a midsize hybrid. The Accord Hybrid also provides quick acceleration and just as much trunk space as the standard Honda Accord. Overall, the Accord Hybrid will appeal to a broad set of buyers looking for a comfortable sedan with great fuel economy.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
Body roll is well controlled, making the Accord Hybrid feel stable in moderate-speed cornering. That said, this might have been due in part to our Touring tester's unique adaptive suspension dampers. The brakes, however, are a major letdown. The pedal feels natural, and the handoff from regenerative to friction brakes is seamless. But distances we recorded in our panic-stop testing were much longer than those for rivals and closer to what we see from full-size pickup trucks.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The climate system is a high point, featuring easily understood labels and controls. The temperature knob lights change colors as you adjust up or down, which is a fun touch. Its competence is contrasted against the noisy drivetrain. At freeway speeds the gas engine, constantly emits an unpleasant sound.
How’s the interior?8.0
On the bright side, outward visibility is excellent in all directions, virtually eliminating blind spots. We're fans of the Accord's infotainment system and easy-to-reach controls. The confusing steering wheel buttons are the only blemish in this regard.
How’s the tech?8.0
Active safety features are the name of the game these days. Good thing most of the Accord's work well, though they can be sensitive and prone to false alerts. Most are standard too, with blind-spot monitoring the only standout that is optional. Voice commands require exact syntax to work. We generally relied on manual controls.
How’s the storage?9.0
Given the vast amount of rear-seat room, there's no issue for car seats either. Car seat anchors are located under clearly marked flaps and close to the surface with no seating material impinging on access.
How economical is it?8.5
Is it a good value?8.0
From an ownership standpoint, Honda's warranties are average for the segment. Unlike some competitors, Honda does not offer complimentary maintenance.
Wildcard7.0
The same is true of the engine note, which is honestly a real party pooper. This is a refined, upscale sedan that drives quite nicely, but any time you get on the gas there's a grating, sustained complaint from under the hood.
Which Accord Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Honda Accord Hybrid models
As its name suggests, the 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid is essentially a Honda Accord driven by a hybrid powertrain. It comes in four trim levels: base, EX, EX-L and Touring. Powering every Honda Accord Hybrid is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine hitched up to a pair of electric motors that are fed by a lithium-ion battery pack. Total system power is 212 horsepower.
Highlighted features of the 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid include:
Base
Starts you off with:
- LED headlights
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Dual-zone climate control
- Height-adjustable driver's seat
- 7-inch touchscreen with single USB port
Every Accord Hybrid also features the Honda Sensing suite of driver aids, which consists of:
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Accord Hybrid and the car in front)
- Forward collision warning (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front)
- Lane departure warning (alerts you if the Accord begins to drift out of its lane)
- Lane keeping assist (automatically steers the car back into its lane if the Accord begins to drift over the lane marker)
EX
Adds to the above with:
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Heated front seats
- 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Eight-speaker audio system
-
Additional safety features include
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your rear blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (alerts you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
EX-L
Adds to the above with:
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Driver-seat memory settings
- Power-adjustable passenger seat
- Leather upholstery
- 10-speaker audio system
Touring
The range-topping Accord Hybrid includes the above features, plus:
- Adaptive suspension dampers for a smoother ride and more controlled handling
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Head-up display
- Ventilated front seats and heated rear seats
- Integrated navigation system
Most helpful consumer reviews
Our new 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid. has vert sleek, modern, sporty looks. Plenty of room in both the front seats and back, plus a very large trunk. Reports suggest it gets nearly 50 MPG city and highway. That is awesome fuel economy, in my eyes. The Touring trim level has all the bells and whistles, including remote start, heads up display, lane keeping assistance, Apple/Android Car Play. Too many to name and many that I have not discovered yet. The Hybrid does emit a pleasant humming noise when in all electric mode. I have been told that this noise is to assist people who are blind to hear the car while it is otherwise quietly approaching them, for safety purposes. I was dead set against getting another silver colored car but the Lunar Silver has a bit darker and slightly bluer aspect to it than on most silver cars . I find it a much more pleasant and appealing shade of silver. I have only owned this car for about 10 days but absolutely love it, to this point. I plan on keeping it a long, long time.
After owning the 2020 hybrid Touring for 1,000 miles it is much better than I expected even after the test drive. It is eerily quiet in battery mode and if you work the system it can get amazingly good mpg. The response and dynamics are amazing compliant and smooth, the best of Honda. The only noise you hear are the muted road noise, which is only noticeable at high speeds or on rough roads, and the occasional engine rev under hard acceleration or going up a hill. But even then the engine is muffled and the rest of the time you can't hardly tell its on. When you get the battery half charged or more and have a flat or slight down incline, force it into EV mode and its quiet smooth sailing for awhile, and the mpg skyrockets. On the highway you can only get what your speed and road conditions allow, typically 40-48 mpg. But as impossible as it seems, if you drive very relaxed and work the regen brakes, and maximize the use of the battery, you can get anywhere from 45 to 60 mpg on short trips going 30-60 mph! The tech is considerable and still learning to seems to be very slick and more than you first expect. The safety systems are amazing. My '17 civic has some slight annoyances such as slight wind noise from side mirror, vibration in dash and vibration from subwoofer. But I have noticed NONE of these problems with this Accord. My dad has a MB E350 and it really rivals that, even quieter in some ways but noisier on rough road, however, this does feel like a $60k German car. And its actually very large. I'm 6'1" and can set the front seats where I want them and still have 3 inches in front of my knees in the back. I also happen to love the interior and exterior style. I honestly don't understand why everyone wouldn't want to own one. I am hopeful to get 10-15 years of luxury and low-cost usage, knowing this will probably take us well into the age of all electric vehicles.
I never envisioned driving an Accord but the fuel efficiency and the styling were too much to ignore. Since purchase I have continued to be surprised. The interior is comfortable and quiet on the road. The details of the instruments and tech are surprising at this price point. Excellent mileage for my everyday driving, but some jump when I want it. A much better overall package than other hybrids I've owned in the past (I'm talking to you Toyota).
every thing is a compromise! 2020 accord touring hybrid is no different. comfortable seats all around. Excellent cockpit. Quiet. Powerful enough for general use, passing and interstate travel. MPG between 45 and 53 depending on weather, mountains, head winds etc. wish it had a cd player and a selection for Pandora radio (can be achieved by selecting Pandora on I-phone and the pluging in. Then select I phone as source. Cumbersome.) Other than that great car.
Features & Specs
|EX-L 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$31,870
|MPG
|48 city / 47 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|212 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Touring 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$35,140
|MPG
|48 city / 47 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|212 hp @ 6200 rpm
|EX 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$29,370
|MPG
|48 city / 47 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|212 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Hybrid 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$25,470
|MPG
|48 city / 47 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|212 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Accord Hybrid safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Maintains a preset following distance on the freeway by monitoring the speed of the vehicle in front of you and keeping pace.
- Lane Departure Mitigation
- Warns the driver of lane departures when a turn signal isn't used. Can automatically steer to maintain lane position.
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Monitors forward traffic, alerting driver of obstacles or stopped cars ahead. Can automatically apply the brakes in emergencies.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda Accord Hybrid vs. the competition
Honda Accord Hybrid vs. Toyota Camry Hybrid
The Toyota Camry Hybrid is an obvious rival to the Accord Hybrid. We love its roomy seating, well-tuned powertrain and comfy seats. On the downside, the Camry's grabby brakes make it hard to stop smoothly, and the Camry doesn't offer the same level of interior refinement.
Honda Accord Hybrid vs. Toyota Prius
As one of the most fuel-efficient hybrids on the market, the Toyota Prius undoubtedly has the Accord Hybrid beat when it comes to saving on gas. But aside from its loud powertrain, the Accord is the more refined of the two. The Honda's cabin is roomier, the powertrain is livelier, and the infotainment system is more intuitive. To read about a Prius of this generation, check out our long-term road test.
Honda Accord Hybrid vs. Honda Insight
The Honda Insight is essentially a Civic with a hybrid powertrain. That means it's a size class smaller than the Accord Hybrid, with an appropriately lower price tag to match. It's not significantly less expensive, however, so base your decision by how much room you need. The Insight is still fairly roomy and features high-quality interior materials.
FAQ
Is the Honda Accord Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid:
- New audible exterior alert chimes when vehicle is in EV mode
- Part of the 10th Accord generation introduced for 2018
Is the Honda Accord Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid is the 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,470.
Other versions include:
- EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $31,870
- Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $35,140
- EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $29,370
- Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $25,470
What are the different models of Honda Accord Hybrid?
What's a good price for a New 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid?
2020 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,095. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $4,285 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,285 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,810.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 11.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 62 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,825. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $3,954 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,954 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,871.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 12% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 57 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Accord Hybrid EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,325. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $3,755 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,755 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,570.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 12.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 37 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,425. The average price paid for a new 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is trending $2,767 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,767 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,658.
The average savings for the 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) is 10.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 16 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
