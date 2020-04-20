2020 Honda Accord Hybrid Review

Though small hatchbacks like the Toyota Prius and Hyundai Ioniq ultimately use less fuel, the latest midsize sedan hybrids aren't far behind. On top of that, they're more stylish and enjoyable to drive. A great example is the 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid. The EPA estimates you'll get 48 mpg in combined city/highway driving, which is excellent for a midsize hybrid. The Accord Hybrid also provides quick acceleration and just as much trunk space as the standard Honda Accord. Overall, the Accord Hybrid will appeal to a broad set of buyers looking for a comfortable sedan with great fuel economy.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.9 / 10

The Accord Hybrid is nearly everything you like about the regular Accord, just with great gas mileage. The braking performance is less impressive, and there's some unpleasant powertrain noise during hard acceleration and normal operation. But otherwise this is a very appealing hybrid midsize sedan.

How does it drive? 7.5

The Accord Hybrid is a surprisingly solid performer overall. It accelerates well at low speeds, posting a relatively sprightly 0-60 mph time of 7.2 seconds. Like most of its rivals, the Accord runs out of breath at higher speed, such as when you need to make a pass on the highway.



Body roll is well controlled, making the Accord Hybrid feel stable in moderate-speed cornering. That said, this might have been due in part to our Touring tester's unique adaptive suspension dampers. The brakes, however, are a major letdown. The pedal feels natural, and the handoff from regenerative to friction brakes is seamless. But distances we recorded in our panic-stop testing were much longer than those for rivals and closer to what we see from full-size pickup trucks.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

Though the Accord Hybrid offers decent overall comfort, every positive aspect is counteracted by a negative one. It rides smoothly over busy pavement, but the hybrid's added weight introduces more bounciness over larger bumps. Seat comfort is good, with well-placed headrests and nice back support. Unfortunately, the leather-trimmed seat cushions don't feel like they offer much padding.



The climate system is a high point, featuring easily understood labels and controls. The temperature knob lights change colors as you adjust up or down, which is a fun touch. Its competence is contrasted against the noisy drivetrain. At freeway speeds the gas engine, constantly emits an unpleasant sound.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The Accord's interior is tremendously roomy. Legroom is abundant all around, and only very tall rear passengers will run out of headroom. The area for the driver is more compromised, as the wide center console will have taller drivers hitting their knees against hard plastic trim. The low seating position makes it a challenge to get in and out of both rows.



On the bright side, outward visibility is excellent in all directions, virtually eliminating blind spots. We're fans of the Accord's infotainment system and easy-to-reach controls. The confusing steering wheel buttons are the only blemish in this regard.

How’s the tech? 8.0

Honda's infotainment system is integrated nicely with the gauge cluster screen and head-up display. The touchscreen's graphics are clean and easy to read, and the nav system works well. The sound quality of the Accord Hybrid's optional upgraded audio system is unremarkable.



Active safety features are the name of the game these days. Good thing most of the Accord's work well, though they can be sensitive and prone to false alerts. Most are standard too, with blind-spot monitoring the only standout that is optional. Voice commands require exact syntax to work. We generally relied on manual controls.

How’s the storage? 9.0

The Accord offers about as much utility as possible for a sedan. The 16.7 cubic feet of storage gives it the largest trunk in the class. There's also numerous cubbies inside for stashing small items. The center bin under the armrest is generously sized, and the front charging ports and wireless charging pad (if equipped) are in a cubby with room for more than one phone. The cupholders are large and have anti-tip measures.



Given the vast amount of rear-seat room, there's no issue for car seats either. Car seat anchors are located under clearly marked flaps and close to the surface with no seating material impinging on access.

How economical is it? 8.5

The EPA-estimated 48 mpg combined is quite good, and we easily averaged 46 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving test route. It's worth noting that at freeway speeds, the car relies mostly on the gas engine, so driving over about 65 mph starts to noticeably hurt efficiency.

Is it a good value? 8.0

The unpleasant powertrain noises sadly make the Accord sound a little cheap. Otherwise, this is a well-built car with a modern, upscale interior and plenty of features for the money. It also returns solid fuel economy that we've found is easy to replicate in real life.



From an ownership standpoint, Honda's warranties are average for the segment. Unlike some competitors, Honda does not offer complimentary maintenance.

Wildcard 7.0

For what should be a ho-hum hybrid sedan, the Accord is actually kind of fun to drive. It doesn't have a traditional transmission, so power delivery is always immediate. But the lack of feedback from the steering saps some of the fun.



The same is true of the engine note, which is honestly a real party pooper. This is a refined, upscale sedan that drives quite nicely, but any time you get on the gas there's a grating, sustained complaint from under the hood.

Which Accord Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

The EX is the sweet spot in the Accord Hybrid's lineup. Though it costs a lot more than the base model, its added safety and entertainment features — including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility — are worth the extra spend. The EX-L is also a good deal, bringing leather upholstery and an upgraded sound system, among other items.

Honda Accord Hybrid models

As its name suggests, the 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid is essentially a Honda Accord driven by a hybrid powertrain. It comes in four trim levels: base, EX, EX-L and Touring. Powering every Honda Accord Hybrid is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine hitched up to a pair of electric motors that are fed by a lithium-ion battery pack. Total system power is 212 horsepower.