Used 2015 Honda Accord Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Still really like the car a lot. Wins, mpg of about 41.5, drives great, hugs the road well and cruises quietly on the highway. The local dealer has done all maintenance and they are efficient and polite, and the price is very competitive. I think the Car is still as nice looking as when I bought it and prefer it over the newer model's look. Opportunities, small rattles, something in each front door panel buzzes most of the time and it's close to my ear...very annoying but I never brought it in to be looked at. Another rattle in the back either the panel behind rear seat or the headliner, can't tell. Small trunk because of the battery can be a challenge at times. It will be hard for me to not move to over to a Model 3 in a couple of years, Honda needs to step it up!

