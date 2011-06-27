Vehicle overview

Entering the seventh year in its current guise, this generation of the GMC Sierra 3500 gains the word "Classic" in its name to help differentiate it from a fully redesigned Sierra 1-ton that debuts later in the year. Despite the Classic's age, all of the traditional strengths of this big GMC truck still stand, such as handsome styling and a lineup of impressively capable powertrains.

Though the 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic pickup is pretty much unchanged, GMC did make a number of revisions last year. They included some major upgrades to the optional Duramax diesel engine that provided the truck with best-in-class power ratings of 360 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. As if that wasn't enough, the Allison automatic transmission was upgraded with an extra gear for a total of six. It's another overdrive gear designed for maximum fuel economy on the highway.

That strong combination puts the GMC head and shoulders above the competition when it's time for some serious towing. Some of the less flattering aspects of this outgoing workhorse are its lack of key safety features like side airbags and stability control, and questionable fit and finish inside the cabin.

The Sierra's immense capabilities, classic styling and many available features make it our favorite heavy-duty pickup truck overall. You can't go wrong with any of the powertrain choices, as they all provide strong performance and respectable towing capacities. But if you're very serious about towing heavy loads, you'll want to spec out a truck with the Duramax diesel and dual rear wheels. Thusly equipped, the 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic is unfazed by massive payloads and heavy trailers.