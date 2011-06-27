Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me
- $54,993Great Deal | $5,975 below market
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali49,902 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Preferred Chevrolet Buick GMC - Grand Haven / Michigan
Red Quartz Tintcoat 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Forward Collision Alert, Heated Leather seats, Navigation System. ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS. GO TO PREFERRED CHEVY 1701 S BEACON IN GRAND HAVEN. CALL 1-888-683-9819.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY8JF211728
Stock: B120135A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $55,995Great Deal | $3,826 below market
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali41,750 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Randall Cadillac - Canandaigua / New York
CARFAX 1-Owner. $700 below NADA Retail! Nav System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Moonroof, 4x4, Turbo Charged Engine, Hitch, Chrome Wheels, Bed Liner, ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE, SUNROOF, POWER KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System. OPTION PACKAGES SUNROOF, POWER, ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm, 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill, (K40) exhaust brake and (K05) engine block heater. TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM, HD RADIO with USB ports, auxiliary jack, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, Pandora Internet radio and voice-activated technology for radio and phone (STD), SEATS, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET WITH (KA1) HEATED SEAT CUSHIONS AND SEAT BACKS. Includes 12-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters, including 4-way power lumbar control, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints, (D07) floor console and storage pockets and (K4C) wireless charging (STD), GVWR, 13,025 LBS. (5908 KG) WITH DUAL REAR WHEELS. EXCELLENT VALUE This Sierra 3500HD is priced $700 below NADA Retail. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM US Our philosophy is to keep a Customer for Life by exceeding their expectations at every interaction. Customers are always complimenting us on our 'no pressure' sales and service departments and they leave our dealerships feeling like family. If you don't believe us, check out our Customer Reviews on our website. Pricing analysis performed on 7/14/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEYXJF101523
Stock: X06941
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $60,971Great Deal | $1,791 below market
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali25,798 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Billion Cadillac of Sioux City - Sioux City / Iowa
This vehicle has only had one previous owner, cant get any better than that. Stop by and take it for a test drive before it is gone. Disclaimer: REBATE INCLUDES $500 CUSTOMER CASH. ADDITIONAL REBATES/INCENTIVES MAY BE AVAILABLE. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS. RESIDENCY RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY. OFFER ENDS 1/2/2018.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY1JF150982
Stock: G5519A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-31-2017
- $55,987Great Deal | $4,580 below market
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali45,380 milesDelivery available*
Buchanan Cadillac - Waynesboro / Pennsylvania
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali Onyx Black 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 TurbodieselOdometer is 3107 miles below market average!BUCHANAN IS BETTER!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY0JF268134
Stock: KX4856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $55,935Great Deal | $6,418 below market
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali58,307 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kernersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kernersville / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEYXJF211875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$64,900Good Deal | $1,679 below market
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali8,901 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fred Anderson Toyota of Columbia - West Columbia / South Carolina
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali Sierra 3500HD Denali, 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Onyx Black, cocoa Leather, *Still Under Factory Powertrain Warranty**, Still Under Factory Warranty!!, Super Clean and Well Maintained!!, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, LEATHER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, COOLED SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BEDLINER, RUNNING BOARDS, TOW PACKAGE, NON SMOKER, SMELLS LIKE NEW, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, 4x4, PREMIUM WHEELS, **Low Miles **, ALL FACTORY REQUIRED MAINTENANCE IS UP TO DATE, OIL CHANGED, FILTERS CHANGED, NEW WIPERS, Navigation System, Power Sunroof.CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 31737 miles below market average!Here at Fred Anderson Toyota of Columbia, we pride ourselves in making your purchase process as easy and as hassle free as possible. We encourage you to experience this for yourself! Stop by and test drive today! Let us show you how affordable we can make it. Remember, we always give you more for your trade-in, and we will buy your trade even if you don't buy ours. Closing fee of $443 included in sales price.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY0JF199476
Stock: JF199476P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $54,992Good Deal | $3,287 below market
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali66,568 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brattleboro Auto Mall - Brattleboro / Vermont
Here at the Brattleboro Auto Mall, located in the beautiful state of VT, and serving the Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New England Region, we are proud to offer you this 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD! This considerable Truck, with its grippy 4WD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you.. ONLINE DEAL!!! Stunning! Optional equipment includes: Duramax Plus Package, Power Sunroof, (0 P) Mineral Metallic, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package, Tires: LT265/70R18E AT BW, All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), Off-Road Suspension Package, Engine Block Heater, Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lamps... We take great pride in providing our customers with the very best online car buying experience. We understand that the new vehicle market is very competitive and have compiled some of the most knowledgeable, friendly sales staff in the area to assist you and make the process easy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEYXJF102798
Stock: G20269A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $64,750Fair Deal
Certified 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali26,298 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Griffin Buick GMC - Monroe / North Carolina
This GMC Sierra 3500HD delivers a Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 17" (43.2 CM) FORGED POLISHED ALUMINUM, WHEEL, 17" X 6.5" (43.2 CM X 16.5 CM) FULL-SIZE, STEEL SPARE. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered., TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode.*This GMC Sierra 3500HD Comes Equipped with These Options *SUSPENSION PACKAGE, STANDARD includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar (STD), LPO, HITCH PACKAGE, GOOSENECK BALL AND CHAIN TIEDOWN KIT WITH CASE, GOOSENECK / 5TH WHEEL PREP PACKAGE -- HITCH PLATFORM TO ACCEPT GOOSENECK OR FIFTH WHEEL HITCH. Includes Hitch platform with tray to accept ball and drilled box holes with caps installed, box mounted 7-pin trailer harness (similar to (UY2) harness)., DURAMAX PLUS PACKAGE includes (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine and (VQY) chrome recovery hooks, LPO, (MW7) Allison 1000 6-speed automatic transmission , TIRES, LT235/80R17E ALL-SEASON HIGHWAY, TIRE, SPARE LT235/80R17E HIGHWAY, SUNROOF, POWER, SEATS, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET WITH (KA1) HEATED SEAT CUSHIONS AND SEAT BACKS. Includes 12-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters, including 4-way power lumbar control, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints, (D07) floor console and storage pockets and (K4C) wireless charging (STD), REAR AXLE, 3.73 RATIO, QUICKSILVER METALLIC.* Why Buy from Griffin Buick GMC *Griffin Buick GMC is a Local Family Owned Dealership having served the local Charlotte, Monroe, Union County families since 1946. A General Motors dealership we are your local Buick GMC dealer with highly trained Factory Certified Service and Parts departments We strive to bring you a quality selection of pre-owned cars, trucks, SUVs and vans at the best prices with ultra competitive finance options for all levels of credit. Our staff are our greatest assets -No need for car lot anxiety, you can Choose your Adviser on our website and make a friend in the car industry. - See you Soon!* Visit Us Today *Stop by Griffin Motor Company - Monroe Store located at 2500 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC 28110 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Accessories Disclaimer*Please Note: Some New vehicles may have Dealer Added Accessories*A Cause for Tea - A Global Cause supporting Women & Children in need*The Griffin Family has been heavily involved in the local Union County Charlotte community since 1946 supporting those less fortunate than ourselves, local schools and are heavily involved in the local charity that supports women and children in need around the world. Go to the "A Cause for Tea" website https://acausefortea.org/ for info on how this Monroe NC family is making a difference in people lives - H.E.L.P Pregnancy Center of Monroe, My Christmas List, New Life Nicaragua and much more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY6JF253167
Stock: X183167
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $52,994Fair Deal | $1,008 below market
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT71,480 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Peterson Chevrolet Buick - Boise / Idaho
Leave a lasting impression with the strength and capability of our Accident Free 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT Crew Cab Dually 4X4 brought to you in Summit White! Powered by a TurboCharged 6.6 Liter DuraMax Diesel V8 that offers 397hp and 910lb-ft of torque connected to an HD Allison 6 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing towing capability. Our Four Wheel Drive easily conquers even the toughest jobs with optimal power and massive torque. Boasting suspension designed specifically for the constant grind of heavy duty use, this truck offers an exceptionally comfortable ride along with unparalleled payload and towing capacity. Take note of the CornerStep rear bumper, Black Tubular Side Steps, Great looking wheels, tonneau cover, fog lamps, LED cargo box lighting, and EZ lift and lower tailgate. The spacious SLT cabin was created with your hectic lifestyle in mind, featuring heated front leather seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a central driver information center, IntelliLink, Bluetooth, compatible smartphone integration, voice-activated technology, available WiFi, AM/FM audio color touchscreen display with a USB port, auxiliary jack, and available satellite radio. You'll find the seating to be incredibly supportive, and the ride to be quiet and comfortable. Enjoy the feeling of confidence behind the wheel of this tough-as-nails GMC with its high-strength steel, anti-lock disc brakes, stability control, hill-start control, trailer sway control, and more. There's never been a better time to equip yourself with the capability and stand-out style of our Sierra. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42XCY3JF206661
Stock: 320243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $66,991
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali4,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gay Buick GMC - Dickinson / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. White Frost Tricoat 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Driver Alert Package (Forward Collision Alert), Duramax Plus Package (Chrome Recovery Hooks), Standard Suspension Package, Trailering Equipment, GMC Certified Pre-Owned Certified, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bose Speaker System, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, HD Radio, Memory seat, Navigation System, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Premium audio system: GMC Infotainment System, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/GMC Infotainment & Nav, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, 150 Amps Alternator, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 8" Multi-Color Customizable Driver Display, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Color-Keyed Carpeted 1st & 2nd Row Floor Mats, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Visors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Front anti-roll bar, Front Body-Color Bumper, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Full Feature Bucket Seats, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, GMC 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, Heated & Ventilated Front Seating, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Body-Color Bumper w/Bumper CornerSteps, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Unauthorized Entry Theft-Deterrent System, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, and Wireless Charging. *GM CERTIFIED!!*, *CLEAN CARFAX!!*, *Leather seats!!*, *Navigation!!*, *SUNROOF!!*, *Running boards already installed!*, *New tires!!*, *Garage kept vehicle!!*, *Very LOW miles!!*, Owner's manual included!, Both sets of keys and remotes included!, 3500!!!!!! MUST SEE!!!!, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Bose Speaker System, Brake assist, CD player, Chrome Recovery Hook
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY1JF223977
Stock: U41837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $60,995Good Deal | $6,019 below market
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali23,856 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Pion Buick GMC - Chicopee / Massachusetts
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 mineral metallic 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, jet black Leather. Odometer is 16163 miles below market average! $500 Best Price Guarantee / Free Home Delivery (Within 100miles), 2019 Carfax Dealer of the Year! **All Pre-Owned Vehicle Pricing Includes a $2000 Minimum Trade Allowance! Tax, Title & Fees are not included in the vehicle prices shown and must be paid by purchaser. We go into great detail to make sure that our website is accurate, with this being said errors/mistakes do occur. You can call us directly at 413-598-8377 to confirm the price or simply stop on down and see us at the dealership**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY1JF225244
Stock: PV20197A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $67,000Fair Deal
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali12,161 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Peninsula Subaru - Bremerton / Washington
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali Black 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Features: Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 17045 miles below market average! Come to http://www.peninsulasubaru.com to See Our Specials!! Call (800) 458-5808 for Help with any of our Departments.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY7JF209971
Stock: U1183A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2019
- $60,624Fair Deal | $2,323 below market
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali31,786 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Hart's Chevrolet - Vinita / Oklahoma
WE MAKE IT EASY! We have great prices, friendly team members, and 100's of 5 star reviews!! Call, click, or come see us in Vinita! We deliver nationwide! Ask about our great financing! CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 24614 miles below market average! 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali Onyx Black 4WD 'With over 45 lenders to choose from, We will get you APPROVED & Save you MONEY!!!', We LOVE Trade-Ins! We take ALL trades, no matter what it is or what you owe!, WE DELIVER NATIONWIDE!, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim. Come see us at Bob Hart Chevy today! Visit us online at www.bobhartchevrolet.com and view all of our inventory online. We are a friendly, small town dealership with the best prices and easiest buying process in Oklahoma! Market based pricing subject to change, as prices fluctuate based on market conditions and availability. We have a $399 documentation fee in addition to our advertised price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY4JF132850
Stock: 20108A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $56,894
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali34,029 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Murdock Chevrolet GMC Buick - Logan / Utah
2018 White Frost Tricoat GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4D Crew Cab 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 TurbodieselOdometer is 994 miles below market average!COME EXPERIENCE OUR NO REGRETS PURCHASE PROGRAM! THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN INSPECTED AND COMES WITH AT LEAST A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. FREE SAFETY INSPECTION FOR LIFE!!! FREE CAR WASHES FOR LIFE!!! CALL 435-752-6801 FOR AN APPOINTMENT! *ALL PRICES REFLECT DEALER ARRANGED FINANCNIG.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY9JF278855
Stock: CM760MB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $57,994Good Deal
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali46,660 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
B J Ford - Liberty / Texas
Surface Care (Additional $695) (Already Applied), EtchCare (Additional $195) (Already Applied), **LEATHER SEATS**, **HEATED LEATHER SEATS**, **COOLED LEATHER SEATS**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**, **REMOTE START**, **TOW PACKAGE**, **SPRAY-IN BEDLINER**, **NAVIGATION**, **POWER MOONROOF**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **DENALI**, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amps Alternator, 8 Multi-Color Customizable Driver Display, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Bed Liner, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Color-Keyed Carpeted 1st & 2nd Row Floor Mats, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Visors, Driver Alert Package, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Front Body-Color Bumper, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, GMC 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, HD Radio, Heated & Ventilated Front Seating, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Body-Color Bumper w/Bumper CornerSteps, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trailering Equipment, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Unauthorized Entry Theft-Deterrent System, Universal Home Remote. Quicksilver Metallic 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 TurbodieselRecent Arrival!At BJ Ford, we try to do things a little different. We do the shopping for you. We check around us up to 500 miles. We then
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY7JF239326
Stock: 20-3200A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $41,995
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE20,636 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Billings - Billings / Montana
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 20,636 Miles! PRICED TO MOVE $700 below Kelley Blue Book! Back-Up Camera, 4x4, Chrome Wheels, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH... Hitch CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Chrome Wheels, WiFi Hotspot. Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE, FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM, HD RADIO with USB ports, auxiliary jack, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, Pandora Internet radio and voice-activated technology for radio and phone (STD), SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER. Includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and center fold-down armrest with storage. Includes manually adjustable driver lumbar, lockable storage compartment in seat cushion, and storage pockets (STD), REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM. WHY BUY FROM US: Your satisfaction is at the top of our short-list of goals. This is why our Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM dealership carries new and used Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM models. What's more, our commitment to your satisfaction transcends the day you sign for your car loan or Chrysler, Dodge Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42WCG6JF253104
Stock: 10996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $57,782Good Deal | $1,299 below market
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT38,678 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Star Buick GMC - Easton / Pennsylvania
**LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, **BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, **NAVIGATION, **LEATHER, **CARFAX 1 OWNER, **BLUETOOTH, **BACKUP CAMERA, **USB PORT, **SATELLITE RADIO, **MEMORY SETTINGS, **HEATED SEATS, **DUAL POWER SEATS, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, **REMOTE START, **FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL, GMC 4G LTE, Wireless Charging. 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 4D Crew Cab Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Blue Lehigh Valley's Largest GM Dealer! Star is a family owned and operated dealership that has been serving our area for over 37 years. With 3 locations we have over 600 Cars to Choose from! Starbuickgmc.com / Contact us at 610-258-3800.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42XCY3JF160345
Stock: 100097A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $63,879Fair Deal
2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali12,478 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Michael Hohl Cadillac - Carson City / Nevada
Dually Dually Dually Low Low Low Miles Just Arrived Very Rare Dual Rear Wheels Denali with Low Low Low Miles 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali White Frost Tricoat At Michael Hohl Motor Company it is all about you!!! Come see us for a no hassle, no pressure buying experience. Serving all of Nevada and Northern California since 1984. Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Odometer is 30813 miles below market average! At Michael Hohl Motor Company it's ALL ABOUT YOU!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YEY1JF187529
Stock: PM1543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020