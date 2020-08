Close

Randall Cadillac - Canandaigua / New York

CARFAX 1-Owner. $700 below NADA Retail! Nav System, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Moonroof, 4x4, Turbo Charged Engine, Hitch, Chrome Wheels, Bed Liner, ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE, SUNROOF, POWER KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System. OPTION PACKAGES SUNROOF, POWER, ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm, 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill, (K40) exhaust brake and (K05) engine block heater. TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM, HD RADIO with USB ports, auxiliary jack, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, Pandora Internet radio and voice-activated technology for radio and phone (STD), SEATS, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET WITH (KA1) HEATED SEAT CUSHIONS AND SEAT BACKS. Includes 12-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters, including 4-way power lumbar control, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints, (D07) floor console and storage pockets and (K4C) wireless charging (STD), GVWR, 13,025 LBS. (5908 KG) WITH DUAL REAR WHEELS. EXCELLENT VALUE This Sierra 3500HD is priced $700 below NADA Retail. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM US Our philosophy is to keep a Customer for Life by exceeding their expectations at every interaction. Customers are always complimenting us on our 'no pressure' sales and service departments and they leave our dealerships feeling like family. If you don't believe us, check out our Customer Reviews on our website. Pricing analysis performed on 7/14/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GT42YEYXJF101523

Stock: X06941

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-30-2020