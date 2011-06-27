Close

This GMC Sierra 3500HD delivers a Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 17" (43.2 CM) FORGED POLISHED ALUMINUM, WHEEL, 17" X 6.5" (43.2 CM X 16.5 CM) FULL-SIZE, STEEL SPARE. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered., TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode.*This GMC Sierra 3500HD Comes Equipped with These Options *SUSPENSION PACKAGE, STANDARD includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar (STD), LPO, HITCH PACKAGE, GOOSENECK BALL AND CHAIN TIEDOWN KIT WITH CASE, GOOSENECK / 5TH WHEEL PREP PACKAGE -- HITCH PLATFORM TO ACCEPT GOOSENECK OR FIFTH WHEEL HITCH. Includes Hitch platform with tray to accept ball and drilled box holes with caps installed, box mounted 7-pin trailer harness (similar to (UY2) harness)., DURAMAX PLUS PACKAGE includes (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine and (VQY) chrome recovery hooks, LPO, (MW7) Allison 1000 6-speed automatic transmission , TIRES, LT235/80R17E ALL-SEASON HIGHWAY, TIRE, SPARE LT235/80R17E HIGHWAY, SUNROOF, POWER, SEATS, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET WITH (KA1) HEATED SEAT CUSHIONS AND SEAT BACKS. Includes 12-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters, including 4-way power lumbar control, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints, (D07) floor console and storage pockets and (K4C) wireless charging (STD), REAR AXLE, 3.73 RATIO, QUICKSILVER METALLIC.* Why Buy from Griffin Buick GMC *Griffin Buick GMC is a Local Family Owned Dealership having served the local Charlotte, Monroe, Union County families since 1946. A General Motors dealership we are your local Buick GMC dealer with highly trained Factory Certified Service and Parts departments We strive to bring you a quality selection of pre-owned cars, trucks, SUVs and vans at the best prices with ultra competitive finance options for all levels of credit. Our staff are our greatest assets -No need for car lot anxiety, you can Choose your Adviser on our website and make a friend in the car industry. - See you Soon!* Visit Us Today *Stop by Griffin Motor Company - Monroe Store located at 2500 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC 28110 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Accessories Disclaimer*Please Note: Some New vehicles may have Dealer Added Accessories*A Cause for Tea - A Global Cause supporting Women & Children in need*The Griffin Family has been heavily involved in the local Union County Charlotte community since 1946 supporting those less fortunate than ourselves, local schools and are heavily involved in the local charity that supports women and children in need around the world. Go to the "A Cause for Tea" website https://acausefortea.org/ for info on how this Monroe NC family is making a difference in people lives - H.E.L.P Pregnancy Center of Monroe, My Christmas List, New Life Nicaragua and much more.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GT42YEY6JF253167

Stock: X183167

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-31-2020