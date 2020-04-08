Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali62,945 miles
$48,750$6,104 Below Market
Junction Buick GMC - Chardon / Ohio
This 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali has a clean CarFax and has only had two previous owners! This 3500 Denali has a plethora features including a Navigation System, Ventilated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memorized Settings, Towing Hauling Integrated Trailer, Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Cruise Control! This Denali also has a 8-Cylinder 6.6L Engine with a towing capacity of 13,700Lbs and a payload capacity of 6,139Lbs! Recently inspected and serviced by our professional technicians here at Junction Auto Family. Call for your free vehicle history report. www.JunctionAutoFamily.com. Get your next new to you vehicle at Junction, 12423 Mayfield rd, Chardon, OH, 44024. The Junction Auto Family is a fifth generation family owned dealership doing business locally for 89 years!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YE87GF294383
Stock: B294383G
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 82,409 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$46,000$6,814 Below Market
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Vehicle Details</b> 6.6L V8 turbo diesel engine with 397hp @ 3000rpm and 765ft-lb @ 1600rpm <b>Equipment</b> The GMC Sierra has four wheel drive capabilities. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this vehicle. Engulf yourself with the crystal clear sound of a BOSE sound system in this unit. Protect the GMC Sierra from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. This vehicle has a durable long lasting bed liner. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this 1 ton pickup. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This vehicle is complimented by a front cooled seats. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on the vehicle. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in the vehicle. The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. It will allow to see the road and so much more with the HID headlights. This 1 ton pickup features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. Enjoy the heated seats in this vehicle you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. With the keyless entry system on this GMC Sierra you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on it. This GMC Sierra is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. Nothing dresses up a vehicle better than a set of high end premium wheels. The GMC Sierra comes with running boards already installed. The satellite radio system in it gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The vehicle comes with a sliding sunroof to let in sunshine and fresh air. This 1 ton pickup is built for driving comfort with a telescoping wheel. This 1 ton pickup is equipped with a heavy duty towing package. This 2016 GMC Sierra 3500 comes standard with a state of the art traction control system. Greater towing safety becomes standard with the installed trailer brake. <b>Additional Information</b> Never worry about backing over that bicycle, With rear vision camera even the dog can't hide. With blue tooth you can drive safely while fielding those phone calls. Enjoy the sparkling sunny days with the panoramic sunroof. **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YE81GF167189
Stock: UT167189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 105,516 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$41,950$5,835 Below Market
Capital Motor Company - Eau Claire / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YE85GF142148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,426 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$48,995$4,553 Below Market
Perkins Motor Plex - Madison / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YE84GF172290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,996 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$49,500$3,968 Below Market
Russell Barnett Kia - Tullahoma / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YE86GF109336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,882 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$47,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Congratulations. You just stumbled across the biggest, and baddest, truck on our lot. Just arrived is this behemoth, NO-ACCIDENT, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD DENALI (4WD). This super-heavy-duty truck boasts a massive 163.7-inch wheelbase, hauling and towing ability that will take on all comers, incredible build quality, a quiet ride, and only 50,882 miles on it! It comes pleasantly equipped with: - FACTORY NAVIGATION with 8-INCH TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION with APPLE CARPLAY - A BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM - WIRELESS [QI] CHARGING - ULTRASONIC FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST - A HEATED LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS - REMOTE START - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - 18-INCH CHROMED ALUMINUM WHEELS - UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE - EZ-LIFT & LOWER TAILGATE - REAR VISION CAMERA with DYNAMIC GUIDELINES Duramax Plus Package - DURAMAX 6.6-LITER TURBO DIESEL V8 ENGINE - ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE Driver Alert Package - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - FORWARD COLLISION ALERT - SAFETY ALERT SEAT Snow Plow Prep Package - POWER FEED FOR BACKUP AND ROOF EMERGENCY LIGHT - 220-AMP ALTERNATOR GAS OR DIESEL ENGINE - FORWARD LAMP WIRING HARNESS - PROVISION FOR CAB ROOF MOUNTED LAMP/BEACON - UNDERBODY SHIELDS - HEAVY-DUTY FRONT-SPRINGS Please note that when this vehicle was returned to GM Financial at the end of the lease it was inspected and determined to have had a previous repair to the holes for the fifth wheel in the rear unirail (the area located where the rear bumper is mounted to the vehicle). Although extremely minor and inconsequential with regard to functionality, this repair to a unirail is considered structural in nature due to its location as a welded component of the vehicle. Buy with confidence from one of the highest rated dealers in the nation & NEW JERSEY'S LARGEST INDEPENDENT DEALERSHIP! ...and so much more! Want to extend the warranty coverage on this vehicle? We can provide extended warranty options to cover this gargantuan pickup truck BUMPER-TO-BUMPER for an additional 100,000 miles! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YE82GF141118
Stock: 23514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 107,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,720$2,985 Below Market
AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Duramax Plus Package Engine; Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8; B20-Diesel Compatible Sunroof; Power Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Driver Alert Package Alternators; Dual; 150 Amps And 220 Amps Each Switch; High Idle Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Engine Block Heater Bluetooth Connection Cover; 1-Piece Lamps; Smoked Amber Roof Marker Trailering Wiring Provisions; For Camper; Fifth Wheel And Gooseneck Trailer Cooled Front Seat(S) 5Sa Preferred Equipment Group Brakes; 4-Wheel Antilock; 4-Wheel Disc Exhaust Brake Forward Collision Alert Gvwr; 13;025 Lbs. (5908 Kg) With Dual Rear Wheels Jet Black; Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Lane Departure Warning Lpo; Assist Steps; Chromed Tubular; 6" Rectangular Onyx Black Paint; Solid Seats; Front Full-Feature Leather-Appointed Bucket With (Ka1) Heated Seat Cushions And Seat Backs. Suspension Package; Standard Tire; Spare Lt235/80R17E Highway Tires; Lt235/80R17E All-Season Highway Transmission; Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Wheel; 17" X 6.5" (43.2 Cm X 16.5 Cm) Full-Size; Steel Spare. Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) Forged Polished Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This GMC includes: JET BLACK, PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM Leather Seats DURAMAX PLUS PACKAGE Diesel Fuel A/T 8 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged 6-Speed A/T ALTERNATORS, DUAL, 150 AMPS AND 220 AMPS EACH GVWR, 13,025 LBS Dual Rear Wheels ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE Diesel Fuel 8 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged SWITCH, HIGH IDLE COVER, 1-PIECE ONYX BLACK EMISSIONS, FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS SUNROOF, POWER Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof ENGINE BLOCK HEATER TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED Transmission Overdrive Switch A/T 6-Speed A/T TRAILERING WIRING PROVISIONS, FOR CAMPER, FIFTH WHEEL AND GOOSENECK TRAILER *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Where do you want to go today? With 4WD, you can choose to drive virtually anywhere and on terrain 2WD vehicles can't handle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali. This GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. More information about the 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD: The GMC Sierra HD derives a lot of value from being extremely customizable. In its most basic form, the Sierra HD is a simple work truck, albeit an extremely capable one. With a base price of around $33,500, it's affordable enough that owners will feel comfortable using the truck in the utilitarian way it was intended. However, there is plenty available beyond that, should buyers want something more upscale. Denali editions start at around $55,000 and offer plenty of luxury for those who want a truck that can both work hard and coddle its occupants. Interesting features of this model are Many configuration possibilities, high towing capacity, optional dual-rear wheel setup, and available luxury options All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YE88GF107314
Stock: GF107314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 40,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,990$4,433 Below Market
Pogue Chrysler - Powderly / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42XE85GF261862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,000$798 Below Market
Columbia Motors - Hanover / Massachusetts
2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali Onyx Black Recent Arrival! CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION GPS, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LEATHER, RECENT TRADE, 2 SETS OF KEYS. Click, call or stop-in today, and discover why we are the fastest growing dealer South of Boston. You can find us just 20 minutes south of Quincy at our BRAND NEW LOCATION on ROUTE 53 in HANOVER (just about 1 mile South of The Hanover Mall). - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Driver Alert Package, Duramax Plus Package, Duramax Plus Package (Regional), Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Standard Suspension Package, Trailering Equipment, 7 Speakers, HD Radio, MP3 decoder, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Automatic temperature control, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Universal Home Remote, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Remote Locking Tailgate, Front Body-Color Bumper, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Rear Body-Color Bumper with Bumper CornerSteps, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, 150 Amps Alternator, Engine Block Heater, Exhaust Brake, High Idle Switch, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front License Plate Kit, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Rear step bumper, Turn signal indicator mirrors, 8 Multi-Color Customizable Driver Display, Adjustable pedals, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Color-Keyed Carpeted 1st & 2nd Row Floor Mats, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Driver & Front Passenger Visors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Floor Mounted Console, Forward Collision Alert, Front reading lights, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, OnStar Guidance Plan For 6 Months, OnStar with 4G LTE, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Vision Camera with Dynamic Guide Lines, Telescoping steering wheel, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Voltmeter, Wireless Charging, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Full Feature Bucket Seats, Heated & Vented Front Seating, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Split folding rear seat, Ventilated front seats, Passenger door bin, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, ONE OWNER, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION GPS, LEATHER, RECENT TRADE, 2 SETS OF KEYS Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bedliner, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Locking Tailgate, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Dave Delaney at 781-566-2277 or sales.davedelaneyscolumbia@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YE84GF185508
Stock: DD1875K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 68,575 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$50,900$1,804 Below Market
Apple Valley Buick GMC - Apple Valley / Minnesota
Valley Buick GMC is committed to your comfort and safety. We practice safe Social Distancing, Sanitize vehicles before and after test drives, and will accommodate your needs during paperwork and delivery.BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, BACKUP CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, WIRELESS CHARGING, 4X4, 4WD, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, MEMORY SEAT, WIFI HOTSPOT, REMOTE VEHICLE START, TOW PACKAGE, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, POWER SUNROOF, ONSTAR, SMART PHONE APP CAPABLE, SIRIUS XM, NAVIGATION, ALLOY WHEELS, Z71 PACKAGE, PREMIUM SOUND, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, LANE MONITOR ALERT, SAFETY ALERT SEAT.2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4D Crew Cab Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic 4WD Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 20145 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YE84GF282157
Stock: 3007101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 66,773 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,991$3,236 Below Market
Le Valley Chevrolet Buick GMC - Benton Harbor / Michigan
CARFAX 1-Owner. NAV, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Sunroof, 4x4, Turbo, Tow Hitch, Alloy Wheels, Bed Liner, ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8 DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH... SUNROOF, POWER READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Chrome Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, WiFi Hotspot, Heated/Cooled Seats. Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm, 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake and (K05) engine block heater. SUNROOF, POWER, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE includes (UFL) Lane Departure Warning, (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, and Safety Alert Seat, SEATS, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET WITH (KA1) HEATED SEAT CUSHIONS AND SEAT BACKS. Includes 12-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters, including 4-way power lumbar control, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints, (D07) floor console and storage pockets and (K4C) wireless charging (STD), TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8 DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM, HD RADIO with USB ports, auxiliary jack, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, advanced phone integration featuring Apple CarPlay, Pandora Internet radio and voice-activated technology for radio and phone (STD). VEHICLE REVIEWS Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $57,900*. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner Pricing analysis performed on 8/4/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accurac
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YE8XGF107458
Stock: G00069A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,491$4,476 Below Market
John Hirsch's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Cambridge - Cambridge / Minnesota
Denali trim. Sunroof, DVD Entertainment System, Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE, REAR SEAT DVD/BLU-RAY PLAYER, Trailer Hitch, Turbo Charged, Four Wheel Drive, Bed Liner, Alloy Wheels, SUNROOF, POWER READ MORE! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for The Works car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US? Please call 763-689-7600.Our dealership is one of the premier dealerships in the country. Our commitment to customer service is second to none. We offer one of the most comprehensive parts and service department in the automotive industry. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our customers. Our online dealership was created to enhance the buying experience for each and every one of our internet customers. OPTION PACKAGES ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm, 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake and (K05) engine block heater. ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE, REAR SEAT DVD/BLU-RAY PLAYER with 9.2 inch LCD display, 2 sets of wireless headphones and A/V remote control, SUNROOF, POWER, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE includes (UFL) Lane Departure Warning, (UEU) Forward Collision Alert, and Safety Alert Seat, SEATS Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YE84GF137037
Stock: L8049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 16,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$60,000
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Bring this ad with you ! ! Call (801) 307-1990. A real head turner!! Less than 17k Miles** This great GMC is one of the most sought after vehicles on the market because it NEVER lets owners down.. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee.. 4 Wheel Drive!!!4X4!!!4WD. Optional equipment includes: Duramax Plus Package Power Sunroof Driver Alert Package Engine Block Heater Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lamps Front License Plate Kit Preferred Equipment Group 5SA 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 Transmission: Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic w/OD... Call (801) 307-1990 NOW FOR THE BEST DEAL!!! All internet prices include the NAP $3500 rebate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YE89GF253303
Stock: A6152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 68,610 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,999
Country Chevrolet - Warrenton / Virginia
DURAMAX 6.6L V8 TURBO DIESEL W/ ALLISON... LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING...Check us OUT!!!!!!!.......Welcome to the COUNTRY! Big City Volume with a Small Town Feel....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42VC82GF120674
Stock: P4317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 93,166 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$47,988
Lipscomb Auto Center - Bowie / Texas
This GMC Sierra 3500HD makes saving on a used truck easy. Even with a few plus years on it, this truck looks like new. It's a 8 cylinder Summit White truck that can get the job done.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YE82GF155519
Stock: G55519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-30-2019
- 26,654 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,498$449 Below Market
Charlie Obaugh Chevrolet - Waynesboro / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YE84GF178090
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,856 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$50,900
Coughlin Automotive Group - London / Ohio
2016 GMC SIERRA 3500HD DENALI- 6.6L DURAMAX ENGINE- EBY FLATBED- 5TH WHEEL COMPATIBLE- DRIVER SEAT MEMORY- BOSE AUDIO- HEATED STEERING WHEEL- HEATED SEATS- COOLED SEATS- DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL- BACK UP CAMERA- USB PLUG IN- 12V PLUG IN- 72K MILES- CLEAN CARFAX, FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL OR STOP IN, ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME AND FINANCING IS AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42YE82GF208364
Stock: G20781A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 82,314 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,988
Texas Motorcars - Addison / Texas
READY for work and play! Give us a call today! We offer free delivery on select vehicles within 300 miles of our shop! Ask your salesperson for details. Financing is available with competitive rates! Get pre-approved in no time by filling out a credit application on the finance section of our website! We also offer industry leading, highly rated warranty options so you can select one perfect for your specific vehicle needs. All vehicles are priced for QUICK SALE. Call us today to see how easy it is to buy a vehicle at Texas Motorcars. Texas Motorcars in Addison is a family owned and operated business. We are committed to delivering the best possible service! Our mission is to provide Dallas/Fort Worth and the continental Unites States with hand picked, quality vehicles at no hassle prices. We can offer pre-purchase inspections, financing, warranties and more! Se habla Español! Texas Motorcars "A Better Way To Buy!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT42VC80GF132144
Stock: 132144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
