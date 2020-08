Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me

Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana

<b>Vehicle Details</b> 6.6L V8 turbo diesel engine with 397hp @ 3000rpm and 765ft-lb @ 1600rpm <b>Equipment</b> The GMC Sierra has four wheel drive capabilities. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this vehicle. Engulf yourself with the crystal clear sound of a BOSE sound system in this unit. Protect the GMC Sierra from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. This vehicle has a durable long lasting bed liner. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this 1 ton pickup. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This vehicle is complimented by a front cooled seats. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on the vehicle. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in the vehicle. The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. It will allow to see the road and so much more with the HID headlights. This 1 ton pickup features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. Enjoy the heated seats in this vehicle you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. With the keyless entry system on this GMC Sierra you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on it. This GMC Sierra is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. Nothing dresses up a vehicle better than a set of high end premium wheels. The GMC Sierra comes with running boards already installed. The satellite radio system in it gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The vehicle comes with a sliding sunroof to let in sunshine and fresh air. This 1 ton pickup is built for driving comfort with a telescoping wheel. This 1 ton pickup is equipped with a heavy duty towing package. This 2016 GMC Sierra 3500 comes standard with a state of the art traction control system. Greater towing safety becomes standard with the installed trailer brake. <b>Additional Information</b> Never worry about backing over that bicycle, With rear vision camera even the dog can't hide. With blue tooth you can drive safely while fielding those phone calls. Enjoy the sparkling sunny days with the panoramic sunroof. **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GT42YE81GF167189

Stock: UT167189

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020