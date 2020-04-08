Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Duramax Plus Package Engine; Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8; B20-Diesel Compatible Sunroof; Power Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Driver Alert Package Alternators; Dual; 150 Amps And 220 Amps Each Switch; High Idle Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Engine Block Heater Bluetooth Connection Cover; 1-Piece Lamps; Smoked Amber Roof Marker Trailering Wiring Provisions; For Camper; Fifth Wheel And Gooseneck Trailer Cooled Front Seat(S) 5Sa Preferred Equipment Group Brakes; 4-Wheel Antilock; 4-Wheel Disc Exhaust Brake Forward Collision Alert Gvwr; 13;025 Lbs. (5908 Kg) With Dual Rear Wheels Jet Black; Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Lane Departure Warning Lpo; Assist Steps; Chromed Tubular; 6" Rectangular Onyx Black Paint; Solid Seats; Front Full-Feature Leather-Appointed Bucket With (Ka1) Heated Seat Cushions And Seat Backs. Suspension Package; Standard Tire; Spare Lt235/80R17E Highway Tires; Lt235/80R17E All-Season Highway Transmission; Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Wheel; 17" X 6.5" (43.2 Cm X 16.5 Cm) Full-Size; Steel Spare. Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) Forged Polished Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This GMC includes: JET BLACK, PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM Leather Seats DURAMAX PLUS PACKAGE Diesel Fuel A/T 8 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged 6-Speed A/T ALTERNATORS, DUAL, 150 AMPS AND 220 AMPS EACH GVWR, 13,025 LBS Dual Rear Wheels ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE Diesel Fuel 8 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged SWITCH, HIGH IDLE COVER, 1-PIECE ONYX BLACK EMISSIONS, FEDERAL REQUIREMENTS SUNROOF, POWER Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof ENGINE BLOCK HEATER TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED Transmission Overdrive Switch A/T 6-Speed A/T TRAILERING WIRING PROVISIONS, FOR CAMPER, FIFTH WHEEL AND GOOSENECK TRAILER *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Where do you want to go today? With 4WD, you can choose to drive virtually anywhere and on terrain 2WD vehicles can't handle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali. This GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. More information about the 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD: The GMC Sierra HD derives a lot of value from being extremely customizable. In its most basic form, the Sierra HD is a simple work truck, albeit an extremely capable one. With a base price of around $33,500, it's affordable enough that owners will feel comfortable using the truck in the utilitarian way it was intended. However, there is plenty available beyond that, should buyers want something more upscale. Denali editions start at around $55,000 and offer plenty of luxury for those who want a truck that can both work hard and coddle its occupants. Interesting features of this model are Many configuration possibilities, high towing capacity, optional dual-rear wheel setup, and available luxury options All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GT42YE88GF107314

Stock: GF107314

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020