Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive towing and hauling capacities, refined and quiet ride, excellent build and materials quality, comfortable seats.
  • Stability control, side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags are all not available.
List Price Estimate
$7,131 - $11,422
Used Sierra 3500HD for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With excellent build quality and a refined cabin to go along with its impressive work capabilities, the 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a front-runner in the full-size heavy-duty pickup segment.

Vehicle overview

Like David Banner in The Incredible Hulk, General Motors simply wasn't going to take it anymore. After suffering from years of criticism over the less-than-spectacular quality of its full-size truck's interiors, its pickup line underwent a startling metamorphosis last year. In the case of the GMC Sierra 3500HD, however, the morph wasn't so much green and angry as it was friendly and usable.

The Sierra's new interior was a major upgrade, and it featured higher-quality materials, tighter build quality and a sharper overall design. In addition to the attractive interior, that metamorphosis also brought new styling, a more powerful engine lineup and a stronger frame. The latter pair of improvements allowed even higher payload and towing capacities, which increased to levels that even that muscle-bound green guy would be proud of -- 5,307 pounds and 16,500 pounds (with a fifth-wheel hitch), respectively.

Compared against its archrival in the heavy-duty arena, Ford's Super Duty, the 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD (and its Chevy Silverado twin) edges out the Ford in work capacity and has an arguably nicer interior. Either way, you can't go wrong if you're looking for a comfortable heavy-duty hauler. But if neither the GMC nor the blue oval does it for you, there's also the Dodge Ram 3500. The Ram offers nearly equal towing ability and ride comfort but lags behind in payload capacity and available cargo bed configurations.

2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD models

The 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a 1-ton pickup that comes in three body styles: regular cab, extended cab and crew cab. All are fitted with a long bed and all but the 2WD standard cab can be had in either single- or dual-rear-wheel versions. Regular cabs can be had in base Work Truck or midlevel SLE trims, while the extended and crew cabs can also be had in plush SLT form. The Work Truck trim comes with the basics, including air-conditioning (extended and crew cab versions), a trip computer, OnStar telematics, vinyl seating, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a tilt steering wheel and an audio system with a CD player and satellite radio.

The SLE trim actually consists of two subsets: SLE1 and SLE2. The SLE1 adds deep-tinted windows, chrome grille trim, foglamps, alloy wheels, a CD player, cruise control, full power accessories, cloth seating, keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Step up to the SLE2 (in extended and crew cabs) and you'll get dual-zone automatic climate control, six-way power front bucket seats and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.

The top-of-the-line SLT adds leather seating, rain-sensing wipers (with heated washer fluid), a Bose audio system with six-disc CD changer, keyless entry/start, an exclusive dash design with wood/metallic accents, 12-way power and heated front seats, rear audio controls and Homelink universal remote.

Available options include remote starting, power-sliding rear window, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, rear park assist, a power sunroof, the Z71 Off-Road Package (skid plates, off-road suspension and locking rear differential), the Safety Package (power-adjustable pedals and park assist), a snow plow prep package and a cargo management system (including sliding tie-down hooks in the front and sides of the bed).

2008 Highlights

Other than replacing its 16-inch wheels with 17s and satellite radio becoming standard across the line, the 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD sees no significant changes.

Performance & mpg

A 6.0-liter V8 (353 horsepower and 373 pound-feet of torque), matched to a six-speed automatic transmission is standard on all Sierra 3500HD trucks. Optional is the burly Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8, which boasts 365 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque. The Duramax comes paired to an Allison six-speed automatic. Properly equipped, the Duramax allows impressive payload and towing capacities of 5,307 and 16,500 pounds (with a fifth-wheel hitch), respectively.

Buyers have a choice of either rear- or four-wheel drive. The Work Truck with 4WD has a traditional floor-mounted selector for the transfer case. All other 4WD trims have Autotrac, which features an automatic setting that shifts into 4WD when wheel slippage is detected.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes are standard, though stability control, front side and side curtain airbags are not available. A Safety package that includes power-adjustable pedals and rear park assist is optional.

Driving

Based on our experience with previous Sierras, we'd expect the 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD to provide sprightly performance, especially with the now even stronger turbodiesel V8. On long trips, the 3500HD's supple suspension should swallow bumps (even with the heavy-duty towing option) while still allowing confident, no-slop handling with a minimum of body sway through the turns. The cabins of those previously tested Sierras were impressively quiet, a characteristic sure to continue with the latest heavy-duty lineup.

Interior

Overall, the cabin's fit and finish is impressive. Simple, intuitive controls, comfortable seats, an abundance of storage cubbies, three power points and well-placed cupholders add to the user-friendly environment. There is also a one-touch, three-blink lane-change feature and standard satellite radio that make long trips more enjoyable. Rivaling the interior of a Cadillac, the plush Sierra SLT features a unique dash and door panel design with handsome wood grain and metallic accents that give this workhorse the feel of a premium luxury sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The new diesel is "wow"
Brian,10/17/2007
This non dually 3500 with the new diesel is a blast and very man like. I just purchased a 2006 3500 dump for my construction business. I love the fuel economy and the way it pulls my big trailers I didn't care for the new body style so I found a new 06. I added a pickup this month and all they had were 07 & 08. I bought the 08. Holy cow is the power different. This truck is sharp and can pull a trailer. It gets worked on job sites and I pile the mile on. Good fuel economy and pretty comfortable for a 3500. I will buy more as I update my fleet from Ford to GMC.
GMC Sierra
Jack,12/31/2007
The GMC truck is a great truck to own. I've had it for a few months now and so far it's been a good experience. It's the first time I've had a truck with four-wheel drive and with the winter we've had, I don't know how I managed without it! The handling is excellent for a vehicle its size. Gas mileage is acceptable for this type of vehicle (3500 HD). I would certainly buy another GMC vehicle again and recommend it highly.
See all 2 reviews of the 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD features & specs

More about the 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD

Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Overview

The Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab, Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab, Sierra 3500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

