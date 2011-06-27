Vehicle overview

Like David Banner in The Incredible Hulk, General Motors simply wasn't going to take it anymore. After suffering from years of criticism over the less-than-spectacular quality of its full-size truck's interiors, its pickup line underwent a startling metamorphosis last year. In the case of the GMC Sierra 3500HD, however, the morph wasn't so much green and angry as it was friendly and usable.

The Sierra's new interior was a major upgrade, and it featured higher-quality materials, tighter build quality and a sharper overall design. In addition to the attractive interior, that metamorphosis also brought new styling, a more powerful engine lineup and a stronger frame. The latter pair of improvements allowed even higher payload and towing capacities, which increased to levels that even that muscle-bound green guy would be proud of -- 5,307 pounds and 16,500 pounds (with a fifth-wheel hitch), respectively.

Compared against its archrival in the heavy-duty arena, Ford's Super Duty, the 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD (and its Chevy Silverado twin) edges out the Ford in work capacity and has an arguably nicer interior. Either way, you can't go wrong if you're looking for a comfortable heavy-duty hauler. But if neither the GMC nor the blue oval does it for you, there's also the Dodge Ram 3500. The Ram offers nearly equal towing ability and ride comfort but lags behind in payload capacity and available cargo bed configurations.