2020 Audi S4
2020 Audi S4MSRP Range: $49,900 - $58,350
2020 Audi S4 Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Turbocharged V6 provides strong acceleration
- Poised handling gives you plenty of confidence
- Modern and well-thought-out interior
- Quiet and relaxed over long distances
If there was a Venn diagram of all vehicles, there's a good chance that the luxury sport sedan class would have broad overlap in the center. These cars deliver performance, refinement, comfort, and a good deal of convenience, and they aren't obscenely expensive. One of our favorites is easily the 2020 Audi S4. It takes the more accessible Audi A4's overall goodness and ups the formula with more power and sharper handling.
Our verdict
For around $60,000, it's hard to imagine a more capable, comfortable and well-executed sport sedan than the Audi S4. Performance, comfort and technology are all clothed in unassuming yet stylish bodywork. You'll appreciate how it balances sharp athleticism with modern luxury and refinement.
How does the S4 drive?
The breadth of performance makes the S4 a true gem in this class. There's plenty of power on tap from the stout V6. It can be a little leisurely to get away from a standstill, but once on the move, acceleration is fierce and satisfying at all speeds. Our track testing, which used the S4's launch control, saw 60 mph come up in an impressively quick 4.3 seconds. The brakes work well in typical traffic conditions, but power can fade a little from heavy use.
The S4 ably rips around corners too. The optional S Sport package's rear differential helps the S4 turn in eagerly. Longer corners tax the Audi's front tires in the form of persistent, moderate understeer. Still, on most twisty roads, many sports cars would be hard-pressed to match the pace of an S4.
How comfortable is the S4?
Equal to performance, the comfort of the S4 also takes center stage. Driver fatigue, no matter the road, is at a minimum, and the S4 manages to strike a fine balance between capability and usability.
The optional S Sport front seats are very supportive and comfortable. The optional adaptive suspension is the way to go on the S4 too; it's a bummer that it's optional. Comfort mode handles rough interstates and broken surface roads with ease, while Dynamic mode keeps the body in check even under the most spirited driving. The S4 is relatively silent at all speeds and well isolated from both road and wind noise.
How’s the interior?
From the moment you open the door to the moment you hit the throttle, there's a cohesiveness and ease of use in the S4 that you'd be hard-pressed to find in any of its competitors. Ergonomics and style are all at the top of their class.
Audi's interior controls are clear, logically arranged, and consistent in both look and feel. The configurable instrument panel does take some time to learn, but it presents a wide array of information. As for interior space, front occupants have ample head-, legroom and shoulder room. While taller passengers might find the rear seat a tight fit behind a taller driver, two passengers would be comfortable for moderate distances.
How’s the tech?
Audi's MMI touch infotainment system offers high-quality graphics on its 10.1-inch screen. The screen's menus require some time to learn, but all in all it's pretty straightforward. Audi's Virtual Cockpit, a fully digital instrument panel, gains further refinements to keep it at the top of the class.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is standard, and both front and rear passengers will find ample USB ports. Wireless charging is also available.
How’s the storage?
Though the S4's trunk isn't overly large, the load height is reasonable and the cargo area is free of any intrusions or irregularities. Interior storage isn't abundant, but there's enough room to keep your phone, sunglasses, parking card and small drinks free and clear of your hands while driving.
How economical is the S4?
The EPA estimates the S4 gets 23 mpg in combined city/highway driving. On our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, we saw nearly 26 mpg on 91 octane, indicating the EPA's numbers are realistic. Naturally, more spirited driving could result in fuel economy falling into the teens.
Is the S4 a good value?
The S4 is well built and offers a fairly good, though not impressive, warranty and ownership experience and decent fuel economy — especially considering its performance potential. All around, build quality is excellent, as we've come to expect from Audi. There are no unsightly connections, welds or hinges. The only nit to pick is that the brushed aluminum on the interior bits looks and feels plasticky.
Wildcard
Attacking your favorite back road would not typically involve driving a sedan, but the S4 is capable of demolishing most challenging roads with a speed that constantly surprises the driver. The S4 is a forgiving and capable partner no matter your skill level. A true sleeper, the S4 gives away almost none of its performance potential with looks alone. Only when driven hard does the true capability of the car become clear and you find a highly adaptable car with manners and capability of cars at a much higher price point.
Which S4 does Edmunds recommend?
Audi S4 models
The 2020 Audi S4 is available in three trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. All three use a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine (349 horsepower, 369 lb-ft) and an eight-speed automatic transmission with manual control.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Audi S4.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
I had a 2014 and then 2018 A5 coups which I loved. Decided to go with a 2020 S4 next. Everything in the reviews is accurate. Lots of power and great interior. However, we found anything over a 30 mile dive is very uncomfortable. The sports seats feel too still, the ride too still (yes, it’s suppose to a bit). However, the biggest issue is the road noise at highway speed. And we’re not talking fun exhaust tunes. The car is incredible load. From hearing the tires to general road noise as compared to my A5. I’ve had the upgrades sound system in all 3 and it’s a waste of money on the S4. The road noise will compete with anything you have on. This may be a cool car for cruising around town or even the track. But forget about getting on a freeway for extended period of time - it’s exhausting.
Features & Specs
|Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$52,400
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|349 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$58,350
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|349 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$49,900
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|349 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite S4 safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense City
- Detects the threat of a front collision, warns the driver, and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't act.
- Audi Active Lane Assist
- Alerts you if you start to drift out of your lane without signaling and can steer to help nudge you back.
- Audi Connect
- Includes a variety of connection services, such as roadside assistance. In an accident, emergency responders are contacted automatically.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.9%
Audi S4 vs. the competition
Audi S4 vs. BMW 3 Series
BMW essentially invented the luxury sport sedan class, but the latest 3 Series is somewhat disappointing. It provides a wealth of performance, but we're not thrilled with the new tech features. The latest iDrive infotainment system is more complicated to use, and some driver assistants and safety features could stand a better tuning.
Audi S4 vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been in its current generation for five years, and its age is starting to show. That said, we enjoy its beautifully crafted interior and deceptively strong performance. Cargo space is at a premium, however, and the sport suspension can be rather jarring. Also, the equivalent C-Class model, the C 43, costs thousands more than the S4.
Audi S4 vs. Genesis G70
Genesis, the luxury offshoot brand from Hyundai, is on the rise and the G70 sport sedan is a good reason why. In terms of performance, the G70 can hold its own against the German establishment. It also has a generous warranty and represents a relative bargain in this class. The rear seat is rather small, though, and some parts sharing with Hyundai takes you out of the luxury fantasy.
Is the Audi S4 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi S4?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2020 Audi S4:
- The S4 gets a styling refresh inside and out for 2020
- A new infotainment system with a touchscreen
- Part of the fifth S4 generation introduced for 2017
Is the Audi S4 reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi S4 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi S4?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi S4 is the 2020 Audi S4 Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,900.
Other versions include:
- Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $52,400
- Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $58,350
- Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $49,900
What are the different models of Audi S4?
2020 Audi S4 Overview
The 2020 Audi S4 is offered in the following submodels: S4 Sedan. Available styles include Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Audi S4?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Audi S4 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 S4 3.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
