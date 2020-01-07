Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me

Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin

1 OWNER! CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! 6.6 Liter V8 Duramax Diesel, LML Engine with 397 Horsepower, Full Four Door Crew Cab, Long Box 8 Foot Longbox, Dual Rear Wheel Dually DRW, Denali Package, 6 Speed Automatic Allison Transmission with Optional Manual Tap Shift, Turn Dial 4x4 Four Wheel Drive 4WD, Factory GPS Navigation System, Power Sunroof Moonroof Sun Roof Moon Roof, Reverse Backup Camera Rearview Camera, Onstar System, Forward Collision Warning System, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Dual Power Air Conditioned Ventilated and Heated Seats, Black Ebony Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Memory Driver's Seat, Roll N Lock Rolling Tonneau Cover , Full Towing Package with Receiver Trailer Hitch, Wiring and Transmission Cooler Tow Package, Factory Brake Controller, Fifth Wheel Bedrails 5th Wheel , Factory Exhaust Brake, LED Side Lights, Power Fold in Power Mirrors with Built-in Directional Signals, Telescopic Tow Power Mirrors, Stabilitrak Traction Control, 3.73 Gears with Automatic Locking Differential Limited Slip Differential, Polished Aluminum Rims Premium Wheels, Four Wheel Disc Brakes, Factory Chromed Stepbars, Spray-in Bedliner, Bedrail Covers, Clearance Lights, Fog Lights, LED Bed Lighting, LED Running Lights, Projector Lamp Headlights, Sonar with Front and Rear Bumper Sensors, EZ Raise Assist Tailgate, Locking Tailgate, Rear Bumper Steps, GMC IntelliLink Touchscreen Radio, AM / FM Radio Tuner, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio Capabilities Sirius / XM, CD Player, Bose Premium Audio Sound System, Bluetooth, Hands-Free Phone Controls Blue Tooth, Auxiliary MP3 Jack Portable Audio Connection, SD Card Slot, USB Jack Portable Audio Connection, Keyless Entry with Factory Remote Start, Power Sliding Rear Window Rear Window Defroster, Adjustable Height Seatbelts, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, L.A.T.C.H. Child Safety System, Side Curtain Air Bags SRS Safety Restraint System, Heated Steering Wheel Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Homelink System with Three Programmable Buttons for Garage Doors, Lighting Systems & Security Systems, Compass, Outside Temperature Display and Mileage Display, Dual Multi-Zone Climate Control , Power Adjustable Pedals, Weathertech Floormats, Woodgrain Dash And Door Trim, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Automatic Headlights Autolamp, Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel, 110V / 150W Auxiliary Power Outlet, Onyx Black, ONE OWNER! CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest 2015 GMC Sierra 3500 crewcab longbox duallie diesels we have ever had on our lot! Make your move before this super clean 4wd is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee.,

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GT424E86FF546311

Stock: 10867

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-08-2020