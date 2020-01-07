Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me
- 102,793 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,154$7,580 Below Market
Weirs Buick GMC - Arundel / Maine
CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, DEALER SERVICED, RECENT TRADE, Sierra 3500HD Denali, 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Onyx Black, Jet Black, 220 Amp Alternator, 7 Speakers, Bose Speaker System, Driver Alert Package, Duramax Plus Package, Heavy Duty Front Springs, Hill Descent Control, Navigation System, Off-Road Suspension Package, Power Sliding Rear Window Delete, Provision for Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp/Beacon, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Snow Plow Prep Package, Trailering Equipment. 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Clean CARFAX. Onyx Black Recent Arrival! Weirs Buick GMC has been serving Arundel, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and all of Maine for over 50 years. Our dedicated staff is here to ensure whether you are looking to buy, sell, or lease a Buick or GMC in Maine that we make it the best experience possible. Whether you live in Westbrook, Portland, Augusta, Auburn, Sanford, Portsmouth, or anywhere in New England- Weirs GMC is your GMC dealer in Maine. We also sell and service Fisher snow plows. Our pricing is always competitive & comparable to other GMC and Buick Dealers in Maine. We are located on Route 1 in Arundel. Stop in today and see us! Visit us online at www.weirsbuickgmc.com or www.mainegmc.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424E80FF564755
Stock: N20026A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 39,919 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$50,499$4,274 Below Market
Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
1 OWNER! CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! 6.6 Liter V8 Duramax Diesel, LML Engine with 397 Horsepower, Full Four Door Crew Cab, Long Box 8 Foot Longbox, Dual Rear Wheel Dually DRW, Denali Package, 6 Speed Automatic Allison Transmission with Optional Manual Tap Shift, Turn Dial 4x4 Four Wheel Drive 4WD, Factory GPS Navigation System, Power Sunroof Moonroof Sun Roof Moon Roof, Reverse Backup Camera Rearview Camera, Onstar System, Forward Collision Warning System, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Dual Power Air Conditioned Ventilated and Heated Seats, Black Ebony Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Memory Driver's Seat, Roll N Lock Rolling Tonneau Cover , Full Towing Package with Receiver Trailer Hitch, Wiring and Transmission Cooler Tow Package, Factory Brake Controller, Fifth Wheel Bedrails 5th Wheel , Factory Exhaust Brake, LED Side Lights, Power Fold in Power Mirrors with Built-in Directional Signals, Telescopic Tow Power Mirrors, Stabilitrak Traction Control, 3.73 Gears with Automatic Locking Differential Limited Slip Differential, Polished Aluminum Rims Premium Wheels, Four Wheel Disc Brakes, Factory Chromed Stepbars, Spray-in Bedliner, Bedrail Covers, Clearance Lights, Fog Lights, LED Bed Lighting, LED Running Lights, Projector Lamp Headlights, Sonar with Front and Rear Bumper Sensors, EZ Raise Assist Tailgate, Locking Tailgate, Rear Bumper Steps, GMC IntelliLink Touchscreen Radio, AM / FM Radio Tuner, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio Capabilities Sirius / XM, CD Player, Bose Premium Audio Sound System, Bluetooth, Hands-Free Phone Controls Blue Tooth, Auxiliary MP3 Jack Portable Audio Connection, SD Card Slot, USB Jack Portable Audio Connection, Keyless Entry with Factory Remote Start, Power Sliding Rear Window Rear Window Defroster, Adjustable Height Seatbelts, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, L.A.T.C.H. Child Safety System, Side Curtain Air Bags SRS Safety Restraint System, Heated Steering Wheel Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Homelink System with Three Programmable Buttons for Garage Doors, Lighting Systems & Security Systems, Compass, Outside Temperature Display and Mileage Display, Dual Multi-Zone Climate Control , Power Adjustable Pedals, Weathertech Floormats, Woodgrain Dash And Door Trim, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Automatic Headlights Autolamp, Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel, 110V / 150W Auxiliary Power Outlet, Onyx Black, ONE OWNER! CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest 2015 GMC Sierra 3500 crewcab longbox duallie diesels we have ever had on our lot! Make your move before this super clean 4wd is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee.,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424E86FF546311
Stock: 10867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 56,301 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$56,399$2,411 Below Market
Puyallup Mazda - Puyallup / Washington
Only 56,301 Miles! This GMC Sierra 3500HD available WiFi delivers a Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode, TIRES, LT265/70R18E ALL-TERRAIN, BLACKWALL, SUSPENSION PACKAGE, OFF-ROAD includes twin tube Rancho brand shocks and (JHD) Hill Descent Control.*This GMC Sierra 3500HD available WiFi Comes Equipped with These Options *DURAMAX PLUS PACKAGE includes (LML) Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 engine, (MW7) Allison 1000 6-speed automatic transmission and (Y65) Driver Alert Package, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE includes Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, and Safety Alert Seat , REAR AXLE, 3.73 RATIO, PICKUP BOX (STD), PAINT, SOLID, LPO, REAR UNDERSEAT STORAGE, COMPOSITE STORAGE BIN (dealer-installed), LPO, ASSIST STEPS, CHROMED TUBULAR, 6" RECTANGULAR (dealer-installed), HILL DESCENT CONTROL, GVWR, 11,500 LBS. (5216 KG) WITH SINGLE REAR WHEELS, EXHAUST BRAKE.*Visit Us Today *Come see this vehicle as well as the rest of our HUGE inventory of other trucks and 4WD's at Puyallup Truck Country, or online at www.PUYALLUPTRUCKCOUNTRY.com today! You can also give one of our experienced sales representatives a call if you have any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424E89FF533925
Stock: R20343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 146,933 miles
$34,541$3,030 Below Market
Runde Chevrolet - East Dubuque / Illinois
6.6L V8 4WD 6 Speed automatic 4 Door Diesel POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO ALUMINUM WHEELS KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE POWER SEATS - BOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE MIRRORS - Camper Type **No Warranty** LEATHER SEATS ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT TURBOCHARGED ELECTRIC SHIFT TRANSFER CASE DUAL REAR WHEELS RUNNING BOARDS BEDLINER TRAILER HITCH REMOTE START POLISHED / CHROME WHEELS TRACTION CONTROL XM STEREO FOLDING REAR SEAT 5TH WHEEL HITCH NAVIGATION SYSTEM ON-STAR STABILITRAK BOSE SOUND SYSTEM STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL - REAR AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 3.73 AXLE RATIO SIDE IMPACT AIR BAGS FOG LITES DRIVER INFO CENTER ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL 17 Wheels PARK ASSIST **one owner** **local trade** TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL JAKE BRAKING MEMORY SEAT POWER SLIDE REAR WINDOW HEATED/VENTED SEAT-FRONT Sync/Bluetooth-Handsfree **Commercial Tax Eligible** REAR VIEW CAMERA ACCIDENT AVOIDANCE SYSTEM HEATED STEERING WHEE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424E83FF165158
Stock: FF165158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 69,406 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$46,500$2,238 Below Market
Stoops Automotive Group - Muncie / Indiana
6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, cocoa Leather. Priced to sell and decided to offer a better deal. 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel VVT. Really nice and hard to find 6.0Liter gas Engine. This vehicle comes with a Almost NEW V Blade Contractor Series Western Snow Plow . Not a cheap Plow but a expensive Retail $6000 plow. Really Really well kept unit with Denali options which means loaded. Dont miss this as I am basically giving a $6000 plow away on this truck! Driven to be the Best CALL TODAY: 765-268-8055.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424EG2FF168012
Stock: 153277P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 39,505 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,936$1,710 Below Market
Matheny Buick GMC - Parkersburg / West Virginia
Get new truck value at a used truck price with the GMC Sierra 3500HD available WiFi in PARKERSBURG. It might have a little more than a few years on it, but it still drives like it is new. It's a 8 cylinder Summit White truck that performs and entertains. With 39,505 miles and priced at $46,936.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at MATHENY MOTORS - PARKERSBURG.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT423C84FF648946
Stock: 263610A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 88,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,990
Pursch Motors - Pleasanton / Texas
Free Tint Included - POWER SUNROOF - DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE * LANE DEPARTURE WARNING * FORWARD COLLISION ALERT * SAFETY ALERT SEAT - SIRIUSXM - REAR VISION CAMERA SYSTEM - BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM - AUDIO SYSTEM, 8'' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH W/ NAVIGATION & INTELLILINK - HEAD CURTAIN AIR BAGS FOR FRONT AND REAR OUTBOARD OCCUPANTS AND SEAT MOUNTED SIDE IMPACT AIR BAGS FOR THE DRIVER AND RIGHT FRONT PASSENGER
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424E87FF143471
Stock: FF143471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 91,293 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$43,067
Frank Brown GMC - Lubbock / Texas
Recent Arrival! Both Set of Keys and Fobs, Clean Auto Check Report, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, jet black Leather, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amps Alternator, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2' Diagonal Color Display Driver Info Center, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome wheels, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Composite Storage Bin Under Rear Seat, Deep-Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Visors, Driver Alert Package, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Duramax Plus Package, Duramax Plus Package (Regional), Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Exhaust Brake, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Floor Mounted Console, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Full Feature Bucket Seats, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Halogen Projector Headlamps w/LED Signature, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, OnStar 6 Months Directions/Connections, OnStar w/4G LTE, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Pedal memory, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Windows, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8' Diagonal Color Touch Nav., Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8' Diagonal Color Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Please call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT423E88FF153341
Stock: 20G534A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 44,101 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,999$3,278 Below Market
Buster Miles Chevrolet - Heflin / Alabama
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4WD! ---> Buster Miles is a Market Based One Price Dealership. We aggressively price our vehicles by evaluating the market and offering one transparent low price. Every customer gets the same price! Our consultants are NOT paid on commission. They are paid a salary and to ensure you find the perfect vehicle, they don't get paid based on how much you spend. ------------- See? We make it EASY!! Our aggressive priced vehicles also INCLUDE installed accessories! How simple is that!? CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Sierra 3500HD Denali, 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Summit White, jet black Leather. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424E82FF523768
Stock: 128289P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 82,225 milesNo accidents, Rental Use
$29,995
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Billings - Billings / Montana
CARFAX 1-Owner. $2,600 below Kelley Blue Book! Back-Up Camera, 4x4, Alloy Wheels, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH... REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM, Tow Hitch AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Chrome Wheels, WiFi Hotspot Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE, FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) with (E63) fleetside pickup box; (322 hp [240.1 kW] @ 4400 rpm, 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) with (ZW9) pickup box delete (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN WITH INTELLILINK, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM with USB ports, auxiliary jack, SD card slot, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, hands-free smartphone integration, Pandora Internet radio and voice-activated technology for radio and phone (STD), SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER. Includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and center fold-down armrest with storage. Includes manually adjustable driver lumbar, lockable storage compartment in seat cushion, and storage pockets (STD), REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM. OUR OFFERINGS: Your satisfaction is at the top of our short-list of goals. This is why our Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM dealership carries new and used Chrysler, Dodge Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT422CG2FF664533
Stock: 10877
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 46,661 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$57,995
Power Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Newport / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424E85FF597931
Stock: P28098A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 54,746 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$53,998
CarMax North Houston - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424E86FF537236
Stock: 18590549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,570 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,969
DNK Select Cars & Trucks - Farmingdale / Maine
Reward yourself with the aggressive good looks of our One Owner 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT Crew Cab Dually 4X4 brought to you in Stone Blue Metallic! Powered by a TurboCharged 6.6 Liter DuraMax Diesel V8 that offers 397hp and 910lb-ft of torque connected to an HD Allison 6 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing towing capability. Our Four Wheel Drive easily conquers even the toughest jobs with optimal power and massive torque. Boasting suspension designed specifically for the constant grind of heavy-duty use, this truck offers an exceptionally comfortable ride along with unparalleled payload and towing capacity. Take a look at the photos of our 3500 SLT with its aggressive good looks that set the tone for hard work. Take note of the CornerStep rear bumper, fog lamps, running boards, LED cargo box lighting, and EZ lift and lower tailgate. The spacious SLT cabin was created with your hectic lifestyle in mind, featuring heated and cooled front leather seats, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, a central driver information center, IntelliLink, Bluetooth, full-color navigation, compatible smartphone integration, voice-activated technology, available WiFi, AM/FM audio color touchscreen display with a USB port, auxiliary jack, and available satellite radio. You'll find the seating to be incredibly supportive, and the ride to be quiet and comfortable. Enjoy the feeling of confidence behind the wheel of this tough-as-nails GMC Sierra with its high-strength steel, anti-lock disc brakes, backup camera, stability control, hill-start control, trailer sway control, and more. There's never been a better time to equip yourself with the capability and stand-out style of our Sierra. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT423C86FF115982
Stock: F115982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-24-2019
- 115,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,828
Express.cars - Green Bay / Wisconsin
*Locally Owned & Cared For *Heated & Cooled Front Seats *Navigation *Remote Start *Bergstrom Certified Clean CARFAX. Sonoma Red Metallic 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, jet black Leather, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 150 Amps Alternator, 8 Enhanced Driver Instrument Information Display, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bose Speaker System, Chrome Bodyside Moldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Color-Keyed Carpeted 1st & 2nd Row Floor Mats, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Visors, Driver Alert Package, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Duramax Plus Package, Duramax Plus Package (Regional), Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Body-Color Bumper, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, Navigation System, OnStar 6 Months Directions/Connections, OnStar w/4G LTE, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8 Diagonal Color Touch Nav., Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Body-Color Bumper w/Bumper CornerSteps, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single-Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Standard Suspension Package, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trailering Equipment, Ultrasonic Front & Rear Park Assist, Unauthorized Entry Theft-Deterrent System, Universal Home Remote.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424E89FF533195
Stock: T20511A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 64,064 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$47,999$2,568 Below Market
Great Lakes Motor Company - Erie / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424E80FF511697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,600 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$45,995
Audi North Park - Selma / Texas
NAV, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Sunroof, Tow Hitch, Turbo, Bed Liner, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH. ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8. SEATS, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APP. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDECooled Driver Seat, Running BoardsOPTION PACKAGESENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm, 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake. TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode, SUNROOF, POWER, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE includes Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, and Safety Alert Seat, SEATS, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET WITH (KA1) HEATED SEAT CUSHIONS AND SEAT BACKS. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters, including 2-way power lumbar control, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints, (D07) floor console and storage pockets. (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM with USB ports, auxiliary jack, SD card slot, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors.MORE ABOUT USAudi North Park will provide an exceptional level of service when it comes to every element of the four rings. Whether it is choosing your next new of Certified pre-owned Audi, completing scheduled maintenance, or showing your love for the brand with a purchase of additional parts or accessories, the management team at Audi North Park is committed to a customer experience that creates a fan of both Audi and this particular dealership for life.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424E86FF564629
Stock: UF564629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 122,773 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$39,995
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424E87FF662603
Stock: 662603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 191,705 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,595
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2 owner Denali! 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD 6.6L Turbocharged V8 4WD Crew Cab. TUNED AND DELETED! This truck is loaded with options including premium alloy wheels, aftermarket bumper, winch, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, navigation system, 5th wheel receptacle, power sunroof, leather seats, bed liner, fifth wheel trailer hitch, back up camera, heated/cooled seats, cruise control, towing package, and more. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424E88FF115792
Stock: 115792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
