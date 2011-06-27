Vehicle overview

If you're looking for the vehicular equivalent of a Budweiser Clydesdale -- a heavy-duty pickup truck that doesn't shy away from massive hauling and towing chores -- there aren't a whole lot of breeds to choose from. The competition is stiff, and choices are limited to four models. And when you consider that two of the four are platform mates, the actual number of entries in this important niche segment is essentially three. The 2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD is one of the corporate twins, as it shares pretty much everything but its sheet metal and grille with its Chevy Silverado 3500 relative.

Whether you opt for the GMC Sierra 3500HD or its Chevrolet twin, you can't go wrong. That said, there are a few worthy rivals to consider. The Dodge Ram 3500 has been redesigned this year, bests the GMC in all-out towing capacity and arguably has the nicest cabin in the segment. The Ford F-350 is right in the mix as well, but the Sierra offers a bit more hauling and towing capability and a more welcoming cabin, (particularly in SLT trim). However, Ford offers a step up from these bad boys with the F-450, the only choice for those who need to tow a truly massive 24,500 pounds. As long as you're well under that lofty requirement, this stout steed makes for a smart choice.