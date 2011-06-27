  1. Home
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cab, powerful V8 engine options, traditional truck styling.
  • Aging design, interior plastic not in keeping with GMC's premium truck brand image.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

After a power infusion last year to the entire lineup of GMC truck engines, the GMC Sierra becomes the GMC Sierra Classic to distinguish the old model from the all-new Sierra due in showrooms this model year.

Every Sierra gasoline enginefrom the base V6 to the king-of-the-hill V8benefits from Vortec technology, which provides healthy power and torque ratings. For example, the standard 4300 V6 makes an ample 200 horsepower, and the optional 5700 V8 is a much more satisfying powerplant than Ford's new overhead cam designs. Also available are regular- and heavy-duty turbo diesels sporting 6.5 liters of displacement. Power speaks volumes in the pickup truck market, and having competitive horsepower numbers goes a long way toward selling the consumer on these aging pickups. All Sierras come standard with four-wheel antilock brakes.

Creature comforts aren't forgotten in the Sierra. Manufacturers have been constantly trying to make their trucks more car-like, so GM has made rear-seat heating ducts standard on the Sierra extended cab. Shoulder belts are height-adjustable to fit a variety of physiques, and upholstery choices include leather. Heck, you'd hardly know this was a truck, especially with the passenger car tires that give some versions of the Sierra a nicer ride and quieter driving environment.

While the side access panel option available on some 1500-series extended cab Sierras had made loading cargo into the rear of the cab is much easier, there is no four-door extended cab model like those Ford and Dodge offer for 99. Unfortunately for GMC, the Sierra's door deficiency will not be addressed until the 2000 model year, at the earliest.

Improvements for 1999 are limited to some mechanical upgrades and a few new exterior colors. An all-new Sierra hit the showrooms in late-1998 as a 1999 model, so revisions this year on the previous-generation truck are understandably minimal. Why bother to introduce the 1999 Sierra Classic with the debut of an all-new Sierra right around the corner? Well, it seems that GMC was running into Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) problems. In order to get around this, GMC began selling 1999 models early. Problem solved, for now.

Although Chevrolet's own C/K Series garners the greatest amount of publicity, GMC's equivalents are pretty strong sellers themselves. Sierras, in fact, account for close to half of GMC output. Americans continue to clamor for burly pickups, whether for their macho image or for real down-and-dirty work. Whether you choose a light-duty two-wheel-drive (C1500) or the massive four-wheel-drive K3500 Club Coupe on a 155.5-inch wheelbase, GMC gives both Chevrolet and its Ford/Dodge rivals a 'Classic'' run for their money.

1999 Highlights

Mechanical upgrades include new internal components and seals for automatic transmissions, improved cooling system and starter motor durability, and three new exterior paint colors. With an all-new Sierra just months away, changes are limited to a few new colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1999 GMC C3500 Crew Cab LB 2WD
dcswes,02/27/2009
Great Truck! I have had no eng. or trans. problems with this truck. It will pull anything I have hooked to it from a car hauler to a 18ft flatbed trailer with no problem. Gas mileage is alright(15 in town, 18 hwy). Since this is a 1 ton truck I think gas mileage is not bad. Insurance company rates it as commerical (even though I do not use it that way) so insurance is cheaper. As a mother I am always always concerned about safety. I feel that my family is very secure in this truck. With it being a long wheel base it is somewhat hard to park(takes up more then one space). I have a GMC Yukon XL and I like driving the truck more. If you are looking for a truck I highly recommend this one!!!
1999 gmc k3500 4wd
whistler,10/26/2003
350 gas eng is strong,fuel:16 m/g mty,14 pulling large boat.doesn't ride like luxury car,but very good considering weight it's intended to carry
See all 2 reviews of the 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 Overview

The Used 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 3500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra Classic 3500 Crew Cab, Sierra Classic 3500 Regular Cab, Sierra Classic 3500 Extended Cab. Available styles include SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

