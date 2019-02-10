Used 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me
- 259,642 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,995
Lakeside Auto Brokers - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Welcome to Lakeside Auto Brokers, your source for used autos in the Colorado Springs area. We have everything you could ever ask for including brands like Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Nissan, Jeep, Toyota, Volkswagen, Honda, and many, many more. Dont take our word for it. Browse through the hundreds of options that we have in our online inventory right now. When you want a used car, truck, or SUV, make Lakeside Auto Brokers your first stop and we may just be your last stop! At Lakeside Auto Brokers, we pride ourselves on customer service, and we are proud to be able to serve the Colorado Springs area. With three locations, we are sure to be near you. We can also serve all the surrounding areas, and with our unique selection of vehicles, we attract customers from all around. You can browse through everything that we have to offer online, or come to see one of our locations in person today. Either way, we know that you will be impressed with everything we can do
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK73609F188616
Stock: P13696A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,599
AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado
Engine; Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 Transmission; Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Convenience Package Seats; Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench; 3-Passenger; Driver And Front Passenger Manual Reclining Sle Preferred Package Rearview Camera System Trailering Equipment; Heavy-Duty Tire; Spare Lt265/75R16E On-/Off-Road; Blackwall Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer Seat Adjuster; Driver 6-Way Power Suspension Package; Off-Road Window; Power; Rear Sliding Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Vertical Camper Manual-Folding And Extension; Black Trailer Brake Controller; Integrated Bluetooth Skid Plate Package; Frame-Mounted Shields Fog Lamps; Front; Halogen Steering Wheel Controls; Mounted Audio Controls Tailgate; Locking Engine Block Heater Bluetooth Connection Covers; Radiator Grille And Front Bumper Openings Trailering Wiring Provisions; For Camper; Fifth Wheel And Gooseneck Trailer Air Conditioning; Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Battery; Heavy-Duty Dual 730 Cold-Cranking Amps; Maintenance-Free Customer Dialogue Network Dark Titanium/Light Titanium; Premium Cloth Seat Trim Gvwr; 9900 Lbs. (4490 Kg) Mirror; Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Paint; Solid Pedals; Power-Adjustable For Accelerator And Brake Pickup Box; Wideside Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Rear Parking Assist; Ultrasonic Remote Vehicle Starter System Silver Birch Metallic Sle Preferred Equipment Group Tailgate; Ez-Lift Universal Home Remote Wheels; 4-16" X 7.0" (40.6 Cm X 17.8 Cm) 8-Lug Steel (Single Rear Wheel) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This GMC includes: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B5-Diesel Diesel Fuel 8 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This GMC Sierra 3500HD has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. Clean interior? How about flawless. This GMC Sierra 3500HD looks like has never been used. More information about the 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD: The 2009 GMC Sierra HD lineup has the segment-best gross combined weight rating of up to 18,500 pounds, and the segment-best trailer weight rating of 13,000 pounds--both important numbers considering their intended duty as heavy haulers and commercial rigs. And with extensive noise-reduction measures, it has one of the quietest interiors among heavy-duty trucks. Strengths of this model include Professional grade tool for work, versatility, a plethora of choices., and durability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK83609F173684
Stock: 9F173684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 282,898 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,995
George Gee Buick GMC - Liberty Lake / Washington
*Bluetooth* *Satellite Radio* *CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLE* *Automatic* *Leather Seats* *Security System* *Popular Color* *Call 866-640-8859 to confirm availability, and schedule a hassle free Test Drive.* * All of our vehicles are researched and priced regularly using LIVE MARKET PRICING TECHNOLOGY to ensure that you always receive the best overall market value. ASK US FOR THE VALUE REPORT ON THIS VEHICLE!* We are located at 21502 E George Gee Ave, Liberty Lake, WA 99019.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK99K09E101979
Stock: 133463A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 75,540 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,697
Valentine Buick GMC - Fairborn / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2009 Onyx Black GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic This GMC Sierra 3500HD has many features and is well equipped including, Local Trade In, 16 x 7 8-Lug Chrome-Clad Steel Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 3-Passenger Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, 4 Speaker Audio System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, a 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery for those cold mornings, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Bed Liner, Bumpers: chrome, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual 125-Amp Alternators, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Vertical Camper Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjust/Manual-Fold Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Provision for Cab Roof Mounted Lamp/Beacon, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Skid Plate Package, Snow Plow Prep Package, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Radio.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 1 YEAR OF FREE OIL CHANGES!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK84649F122509
Stock: 7962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 101,026 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,900$4,135 Below Market
Nels Gunderson Chevrolet - Osseo / Wisconsin
WE ARE FULLY OPEN FOR WALK IN TRAFFIC, BY APPOINTMENT AND AT HOME TEST DRIVES AND DELIVERIES. AT NELS GUNDERSON CHEV, OUR EMPLOYEES ARE TAKING EVERY PRECAUTION TO MAINTAIN A CLEAN AND SAFE ENVIRONMENT DURING YOUR VISIT. Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, ebony Leather. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT DRW You'll Feel at Home!! www.osseoauto.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTJK33608F120261
Stock: 74357A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 181,045 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$20,800
Coughlin Automotive Group - London / Ohio
2008 GMC SIERRA 3500HD- 6.6L DURAMAX TURBO DIESEL ENGINE- ALLISON TRANSMISSION- 4 WHEEL DRIVE- 181K MILES, FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL OR STOP IN, ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME AND FINANCING IS AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTJK33658F200946
Stock: G19085B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-02-2019
- 290,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,999
Murdock Hyundai of Lindon - Lindon / Utah
***3500 HD SLE1**6.6L TURBO DIESEL**TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR**CRUISE CONTROL**ELECTRIC BRAKE ASSIST**4WD**HIGH MILES BUT DRIVES GREAT**Summit White Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony/Light Cashmere Cloth, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjust/Manual-Fold Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Skid Plate Package, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Speed control. Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic***NEW TRADE-IN VEHICLE!!!*** WE DON'T SPECIALIZE IN THESE OLDER/HIGHER MILEAGE VEHICLES... THIS CAR BEING MADE AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC AS-IS BEFORE WE SEND IT OUT FOR AUCTION... OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE!!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK33688F174812
Stock: BC3329C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 164,204 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,978
Julian Foy Motors - Many / Louisiana
Summit White 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel *LOCAL TRADE*, 6 Speaker Audio System, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjust/Manual-Fold Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Skid Plate Package, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass. At Foy Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, our entire team works together to provide you with the ultimate Buick, Chevrolet, GMC shopping experience. We are here to exceed your expectations, deliver the best service possible, and make car shopping fun again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity, Towing Hitch.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK33608F178823
Stock: 6G20095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 62,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,991
Sewell Buick GMC - Dallas / Texas
Sewell Buick GMC is proud to offer this 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD equipped with dual rear wheels, a diesel engine, 2WD, park assist, Bose sound system, tow package, remote start, 17' wheels, and more that was recently traded in for a new vehicle. If you have been searching for a quality trade-in at a great value, then this is the Sierra 3500HD for you. Every Value Vehicle at Sewell Buick GMC is a local trade in and has passed a vehicle safety inspection, so feel free to call us at 214-350-8000 and make a reservation to come see this Sierra 3500HD SLT today! This Sierra 3500HD is being sold as-is and our internet price has been reduced to ensure a quick and hassle-free buying experience. If you have been waiting for a great deal dont miss this opportunity to purchase a dealer trade-in at a value price. Also, please note, we take great care to keep our online inventory up to date, however our inventory changes daily so not all of our inventory may be online. If you do not see what you are looking for then please call. We look forward to providing you with the best customer service as we begin our next century of inspired service. Buy with confidence, Sewell has been serving our customers since 1911.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTJC33648F177155
Stock: 5081557A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 140,815 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,995
Sheridan Motor - Sheridan / Wyoming
Summary We can complete Entire Deal Online - Pick Out a Vehicle, Trade Appraisal, Credit Application. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, Free delivery within 120 miles! Why buy from Sheridan Motor? Every vehicle includes a free CarFax and Recall check. Every vehicle includes the Sheridan Motor Price Promise (A great price backed by a guarantee). We offer the ability to Create Your Deal From Home. We offer free home delivery up to 100 miles from Sheridan. Click to see why we are rated 5 stars on Google. Equipment Bluetooth technology is built into this GMC Sierra, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. An off-road package is equipped on it. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this vehicle is easy with the climate control system. A trailer braking system is already installed on it. This vehicle has a 6.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2010 GMC Sierra 3500 embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on it and drive with confidence. With a diesel engine you will be pleased with the power, torque, and fuel efficiency gains. This GMC Sierra features cruise control for long trips. This 1 ton pickup has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Packages SUSPENSION PACKAGE; OFF-ROAD: includes 1.81 (46 mm) shocks; off-road jounce bumpers; 36mm front stabilizer bar; (NZZ) skid plate package and Z71 decals on rear quarters. SLE PREFERRED PACKAGE: includes (UK3) steering wheel controls; (CJ2) dual-zone automatic air conditioning; (AG1) 6-way power driver seat adjuster; (UPF) Bluetooth for phone; (UUI) AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback; (T96) fog lamps; (A60) locking tailgate and (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate. CONVENIENCE PACKAGE: includes (JF4) adjustable power pedals; (UG1) Universal Home Remote; (AP3) remote vehicle starter system; (C49) rear-window defogger and (UD7) Rear Parking Assist. SKID PLATE PACKAGE; FRAME-MOUNTED SHIELDS: includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member; protecting front underbody; oil pan; differential case and transfer case. TRAILERING EQUIPMENT: HEAVY-DUTY. ENGINE BLOCK HEATER. BATTERY: HEAVY-DUTY DUAL 730 COLD-CRANKING AMPS; MAINTENANCE-FREE. SWITCH: HIGH IDLE. TRAILERING WIRING PROVISIONS: FOR CAMPER; FIFTH WHEEL AND GOOSENECK TRAILER. TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER: INTEGRATED. COVERS: RADIATOR GRILLE AND FRONT BUMPER OPENINGS. FOG LAMPS: FRONT; HALOGEN. MIRRORS: OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL CAMPER MANUAL-FOLDING AND EXTENSION; BLACK. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. TAILGATE: LOCKING. TAILGATE: EZ-LIFT. AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE: USB PORT. BLUETOOTH. SEAT ADJUSTER: DRIVER 6-WAY POWER. STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS: MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS. PEDALS: POWER-ADJUSTABLE FOR ACCELERATOR AND BRAKE. REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM. UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE. AIR CONDITIONING: DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL. DEFOGGER: REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC. MIRROR: INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING. REAR PARKING ASSIST: ULTRASONIC. CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT4K3B68AF105916
Stock: SM75260T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 177,516 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,995
The Denver Collection - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK33K88F113697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,919
Akins Ford of Winder - Winder / Georgia
Black 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Power-Adjust/Manual-Fold Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Remote keyless entry, XM Satellite Radio.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTJK33688F194611
Stock: TF194611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 202,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,183
Murdock Chevrolet GMC Buick - Logan / Utah
2008 Summit White GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4D Crew Cab 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel As-Is Cash & Carry vehicle. Instead of sending these cars directly to the auction, we provide the public the opportunity to purchase them at auction prices! No warranties, no inspections, no refunds and no exchanges. Call 435-752-6801 for an appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK33638F177164
Stock: CM774A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 203,725 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$21,998
Lum's Buick GMC - McMinnville / Oregon
Equipment An off-road package is equipped on it. This model has satellite radio capabilities. This GMC Sierra is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. This 1 ton pickup is painted with a sleek and sophisticated black color. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this vehicle is easy with the climate control system. The GMC Sierra is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this unit and drive with confidence. This vehicle has a 6.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this 2008 GMC Sierra 3500. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. This 1 ton pickup is equipped with front air bags. The rear entertainment system includes wireless headphones. The vehicle has an automatic transmission. Easily set your speed in the vehicle with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Packages ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE; REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER: with LCD display and 2 sets of wireless headphones. CONVENIENCE PACKAGE: includes (JF4) adjustable power pedals; (AP3) remote vehicle starter system and (UD7) Rear Parking Assist. Z71 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE: includes (Z71) Off-Road Suspension Package; (G80) heavy-duty automatic locking rear differential and (NZZ) Skid Plate Package. EZ-LIFT TAILGATE PACKAGE: includes (A60) locking tailgate and (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate. SKID PLATE PACKAGE; FRAME-MOUNTED SHIELDS: includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member; protecting front underbody; oil pan; differential case and transfer case. BATTERY: HEAVY-DUTY DUAL 730 COLD-CRANKING AMPS; MAINTENANCE-FREE. PEDALS: POWER-ADJUSTABLE FOR ACCELERATOR AND BRAKE. REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM. REAR PARKING ASSIST: ULTRASONIC. SUNROOF: POWER. UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE. MIRRORS: OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL CAMPER MANUAL-FOLDING AND EXTENSION; BLACK. ALTERNATOR: DUAL; 125 AMPS EACH. SWITCH: HIGH IDLE. TRAILERING EQUIPMENT: HEAVY-DUTY. BRAKE CONTROLLER: INTEGRATED TRAILER. ENGINE BLOCK HEATER. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK33658F180616
Stock: 1394A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 170,695 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$25,991
Kocourek Chevrolet - Wausau / Wisconsin
Onyx Black 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4D Crew Cab LOCAL TRADE, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, 17' x 6.5' 8-Lug Painted Steel Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, a 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery for those cold mornings, Driver 10-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Engine Block Heater, Front Passenger 10-Way Power Seat Adjuster, High Idle Switch, Power Sunroof w/Express-Open, Speed control, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist. Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 4WD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTJK33688F117530
Stock: 1870FA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 207,938 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$16,999
De Queen Ford - De Queen / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTJK33648F138536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,146 miles
$24,634
Gordie Boucher Mazda of Janesville - Janesville / Wisconsin
* Fresh Arrival! Photos & descriptions coming soon but if you want the first shot at this, please call us and ask for a pre-owned salesperson. We would be happy to answer any questions or send you photos, a video or whatever you need.* This Silver Birch Metallic 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 has been thoroughly inspected by our Boucher Ford Lincoln Mazda of Janesville ASC Factory Certified Technicians! *Prices exclude tax, title, license and service fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK39638E128138
Stock: 20FE0812A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 231,704 miles
$19,533
Brian Toliver Ford of Quitman - Quitman / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT4K4B60AF102823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
