Used 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck

    259,642 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE in Silver
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE

    104,880 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,599

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in White
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    282,898 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE in Black
    used

    2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE

    75,540 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,697

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    101,026 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,900

    $4,135 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1

    181,045 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,800

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 in White
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1

    290,000 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,999

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 in White
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1

    164,204 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,978

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in White
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    62,720 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,991

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE in White
    used

    2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE

    140,815 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck

    177,516 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in White
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    74,908 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,919

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in White
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    202,700 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,183

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    203,725 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $21,998

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    170,695 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,991

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 in Silver
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2

    207,938 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,999

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 in Silver
    used

    2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2

    96,146 miles

    $24,634

    Details
  • 2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in White
    used

    2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    231,704 miles

    $19,533

    Details

