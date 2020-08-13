Used 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me

King Buick GMC - Gaithersburg / Maryland

This outstanding example of a 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck is offered by King Auto. Just because this GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck is a truck doesn't mean you can't enjoy all of its exceptional cabin refinements. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck. More information about the 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD: The Sierra range of pickups continues to be one of GM's biggest sellers. This means the automaker works hard to improve and innovate in truck design. As a result, the consumer wins -- whether hauling equipment to a job site, working a farm or towing a boat, the Sierra 2500 and 3500 are built for tough work, and are some of the best-designed trucks available from any manufacturer. Made in either short- or long-bed form, with two or four doors and with 2- or 4-wheel drive, optional dual rear wheels and with a choice of several impressively powerful engines, the Sierra can be set up do just about anything asked of it. The 2500, even simply configured, is capable of towing over 10,000 pounds, and base prices start around $31,000. Interesting features of this model are wide variety of configurations, class-leading design, powerful engine lineup, and Superior heavy-duty towing and hauling capability

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GT322CG5EF149441

Stock: P15440A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-30-2020