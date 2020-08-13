Used 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me
- 67,599 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,000
King Buick GMC - Gaithersburg / Maryland
This outstanding example of a 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck is offered by King Auto. Just because this GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck is a truck doesn't mean you can't enjoy all of its exceptional cabin refinements. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck. More information about the 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD: The Sierra range of pickups continues to be one of GM's biggest sellers. This means the automaker works hard to improve and innovate in truck design. As a result, the consumer wins -- whether hauling equipment to a job site, working a farm or towing a boat, the Sierra 2500 and 3500 are built for tough work, and are some of the best-designed trucks available from any manufacturer. Made in either short- or long-bed form, with two or four doors and with 2- or 4-wheel drive, optional dual rear wheels and with a choice of several impressively powerful engines, the Sierra can be set up do just about anything asked of it. The 2500, even simply configured, is capable of towing over 10,000 pounds, and base prices start around $31,000. Interesting features of this model are wide variety of configurations, class-leading design, powerful engine lineup, and Superior heavy-duty towing and hauling capability
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT322CG5EF149441
Stock: P15440A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 42,482 miles
$35,995
Power Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Newport / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT423CG3EF171139
Stock: P28149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 167,828 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,990
Laramie Auto Center - Laramie / Wyoming
The used 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD in Laramie, WYOMING is priced to sell. It might be older than three years, but it's style and grace is still relevant today. It's a 8 cylinder Summit White truck that can get the job done. With 167,828 miles and priced at $24,990.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at LARAMIE GM AUTO CENTER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT422C83EF107329
Stock: 3488P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2020
- 101,238 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,975
Nimnicht Chevrolet - Jacksonville / Florida
Excellent Condition. Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, 4x4, Turbo Charged Engine, Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Bed Liner, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER, WINDOW, POWER, REAR SLIDING AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System. 4x4, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm, 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm), AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER 7-inch touchscreen Color Interface Display (CID), 30 gig usable Hard Drive storage space, with navigation and voice recognition, USB port, MP3 playback capability, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, time shift recording capability, TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode, SUNROOF, POWER, RETRACTS INTO ROOF, LPO, ASSIST STEPS, CHROMED TUBULAR, 6" OVAL (dealer installed), BED LINER, SPRAY-ON, PICKUP BOX BED LINER consisting of high pressure, chemically bonded, sprayed-on polyurea & polyurethane liner formulation. Liner is permanently bonded to the truck bed providing a water tight seal. The textured, non-skid surface is black in color and robotically applied to yield consistent 90 mil floor and tailgate thickness along with 50 mil box sidewall thickness. Spray-on liner covers entire bed interior surface below side rails, including tailgate, front box top rail, gage hole plugs and lower tie down loops. WINDOW, POWER, REAR SLIDING. Carfax Available EXPERTS REPORT: CarAndDriver.com explains "It's big Pricing analysis performed on 8/13/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT426C82EF164970
Stock: 20-8404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 120,319 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$29,900
Pine Tree Motors - Ephrata / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GD422C87EF154097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,991 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,995
Tom's Trucks - Des Moines / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT413CG7EF172409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,327 miles
$44,999
Charbonneau GMC Buick - Dickinson / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT426C81EF117459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,648 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,860
Newcastle Motors - Newcastle / Wyoming
Summary Welcome to Newcastle Motors. Our team strives to make your next vehicle purchase hassle free. Vehicle Details This 1 ton pickup is as tough as they come. With having reputation for being one of the most dependable vehicles on the road,this 2014 GMC Sierra 3500 won't let you down. This GMC Sierra is an all-around vehicle, well equipped for anything. Whether it is work or play this is a very functional vehicle that will meet all your requirements. Additional Information A qualified Newcastle Motors sales consultant is available by phone to answer any questions you may have about this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GD322C83EF108617
Stock: 6217A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2020
- 96,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$37,999
Springs Automotive Group - Colorado Springs / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424C89EF116855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,599 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,995
Affordable Used Cars Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GD422CG5EF141551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 240,888 miles
$20,341
Blake Fulenwider Ram Chrysler Dodge Jeep - Beeville / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT422C82EF138782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,793 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,154$7,580 Below Market
Weirs Buick GMC - Arundel / Maine
CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, DEALER SERVICED, RECENT TRADE, Sierra 3500HD Denali, 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Onyx Black, Jet Black, 220 Amp Alternator, 7 Speakers, Bose Speaker System, Driver Alert Package, Duramax Plus Package, Heavy Duty Front Springs, Hill Descent Control, Navigation System, Off-Road Suspension Package, Power Sliding Rear Window Delete, Provision for Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp/Beacon, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Snow Plow Prep Package, Trailering Equipment. 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Clean CARFAX. Onyx Black Recent Arrival! Weirs Buick GMC has been serving Arundel, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and all of Maine for over 50 years. Our dedicated staff is here to ensure whether you are looking to buy, sell, or lease a Buick or GMC in Maine that we make it the best experience possible. Whether you live in Westbrook, Portland, Augusta, Auburn, Sanford, Portsmouth, or anywhere in New England- Weirs GMC is your GMC dealer in Maine. We also sell and service Fisher snow plows. Our pricing is always competitive & comparable to other GMC and Buick Dealers in Maine. We are located on Route 1 in Arundel. Stop in today and see us! Visit us online at www.weirsbuickgmc.com or www.mainegmc.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424E80FF564755
Stock: N20026A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 155,800 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$30,995$2,150 Below Market
Route 21 Auto Sales - Canal Fulton / Ohio
SOUTHERN - RUST FREE - 2013 GMC SIERRA 3500 - DENALI PACKAGE - 6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL - CREW CAB - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - DUAL REAR WHEELS - 4WD - NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE REPORTED TO AUTO CHECK ......CALL 330-854-5380 OR GOOGLE US @ R21MOTORSPORTS.COM.....ASK ABOUT OUR DIESEL TRUCK FINANCING PROGRAM & NATIONWIDE DIESEL TRUCK EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS ....IF R21 MOTORSPORTS HAS THE OPPORTUNITY TO HELP YOU IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES ...WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO PROVIDE YOU FAIR, HONEST AND STRAIGHT FORWARD TRANSACTION ....LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU AND PLEASE TAKE CARE..REDUCED FROM $32,995...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT426C86DF124244
Stock: 18696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,919 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$50,499$4,274 Below Market
Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
1 OWNER! CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! 6.6 Liter V8 Duramax Diesel, LML Engine with 397 Horsepower, Full Four Door Crew Cab, Long Box 8 Foot Longbox, Dual Rear Wheel Dually DRW, Denali Package, 6 Speed Automatic Allison Transmission with Optional Manual Tap Shift, Turn Dial 4x4 Four Wheel Drive 4WD, Factory GPS Navigation System, Power Sunroof Moonroof Sun Roof Moon Roof, Reverse Backup Camera Rearview Camera, Onstar System, Forward Collision Warning System, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Dual Power Air Conditioned Ventilated and Heated Seats, Black Ebony Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Memory Driver's Seat, Roll N Lock Rolling Tonneau Cover , Full Towing Package with Receiver Trailer Hitch, Wiring and Transmission Cooler Tow Package, Factory Brake Controller, Fifth Wheel Bedrails 5th Wheel , Factory Exhaust Brake, LED Side Lights, Power Fold in Power Mirrors with Built-in Directional Signals, Telescopic Tow Power Mirrors, Stabilitrak Traction Control, 3.73 Gears with Automatic Locking Differential Limited Slip Differential, Polished Aluminum Rims Premium Wheels, Four Wheel Disc Brakes, Factory Chromed Stepbars, Spray-in Bedliner, Bedrail Covers, Clearance Lights, Fog Lights, LED Bed Lighting, LED Running Lights, Projector Lamp Headlights, Sonar with Front and Rear Bumper Sensors, EZ Raise Assist Tailgate, Locking Tailgate, Rear Bumper Steps, GMC IntelliLink Touchscreen Radio, AM / FM Radio Tuner, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio Capabilities Sirius / XM, CD Player, Bose Premium Audio Sound System, Bluetooth, Hands-Free Phone Controls Blue Tooth, Auxiliary MP3 Jack Portable Audio Connection, SD Card Slot, USB Jack Portable Audio Connection, Keyless Entry with Factory Remote Start, Power Sliding Rear Window Rear Window Defroster, Adjustable Height Seatbelts, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, L.A.T.C.H. Child Safety System, Side Curtain Air Bags SRS Safety Restraint System, Heated Steering Wheel Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Homelink System with Three Programmable Buttons for Garage Doors, Lighting Systems & Security Systems, Compass, Outside Temperature Display and Mileage Display, Dual Multi-Zone Climate Control , Power Adjustable Pedals, Weathertech Floormats, Woodgrain Dash And Door Trim, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Automatic Headlights Autolamp, Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel, 110V / 150W Auxiliary Power Outlet, Onyx Black, ONE OWNER! CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest 2015 GMC Sierra 3500 crewcab longbox duallie diesels we have ever had on our lot! Make your move before this super clean 4wd is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee.,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424E86FF546311
Stock: 10867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 56,301 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$56,399$2,411 Below Market
Puyallup Mazda - Puyallup / Washington
Only 56,301 Miles! This GMC Sierra 3500HD available WiFi delivers a Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode, TIRES, LT265/70R18E ALL-TERRAIN, BLACKWALL, SUSPENSION PACKAGE, OFF-ROAD includes twin tube Rancho brand shocks and (JHD) Hill Descent Control.*This GMC Sierra 3500HD available WiFi Comes Equipped with These Options *DURAMAX PLUS PACKAGE includes (LML) Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 engine, (MW7) Allison 1000 6-speed automatic transmission and (Y65) Driver Alert Package, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE includes Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, and Safety Alert Seat , REAR AXLE, 3.73 RATIO, PICKUP BOX (STD), PAINT, SOLID, LPO, REAR UNDERSEAT STORAGE, COMPOSITE STORAGE BIN (dealer-installed), LPO, ASSIST STEPS, CHROMED TUBULAR, 6" RECTANGULAR (dealer-installed), HILL DESCENT CONTROL, GVWR, 11,500 LBS. (5216 KG) WITH SINGLE REAR WHEELS, EXHAUST BRAKE.*Visit Us Today *Come see this vehicle as well as the rest of our HUGE inventory of other trucks and 4WD's at Puyallup Truck Country, or online at www.PUYALLUPTRUCKCOUNTRY.com today! You can also give one of our experienced sales representatives a call if you have any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424E89FF533925
Stock: R20343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 146,933 miles
$34,541$3,030 Below Market
Runde Chevrolet - East Dubuque / Illinois
6.6L V8 4WD 6 Speed automatic 4 Door Diesel POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO ALUMINUM WHEELS KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE POWER SEATS - BOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE MIRRORS - Camper Type **No Warranty** LEATHER SEATS ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT TURBOCHARGED ELECTRIC SHIFT TRANSFER CASE DUAL REAR WHEELS RUNNING BOARDS BEDLINER TRAILER HITCH REMOTE START POLISHED / CHROME WHEELS TRACTION CONTROL XM STEREO FOLDING REAR SEAT 5TH WHEEL HITCH NAVIGATION SYSTEM ON-STAR STABILITRAK BOSE SOUND SYSTEM STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL - REAR AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 3.73 AXLE RATIO SIDE IMPACT AIR BAGS FOG LITES DRIVER INFO CENTER ELECTRONIC CLIMATE CONTROL 17 Wheels PARK ASSIST **one owner** **local trade** TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL JAKE BRAKING MEMORY SEAT POWER SLIDE REAR WINDOW HEATED/VENTED SEAT-FRONT Sync/Bluetooth-Handsfree **Commercial Tax Eligible** REAR VIEW CAMERA ACCIDENT AVOIDANCE SYSTEM HEATED STEERING WHEE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424E83FF165158
Stock: FF165158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 129,029 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,999
Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! 6.6 Liter V8 Duramax Diesel, LML Engine with 397 Horsepower, Full Four Door Crew Cab, Long Box 8 Foot Longbox, Dual Rear Wheel Dually DRW, Denali Package, 6 Speed Automatic Allison Transmission with Optional Manual Tap Shift, Turn Dial 4x4 Four Wheel Drive 4WD, Factory GPS Navigation System, Power Sunroof Moonroof Sun Roof Moon Roof, Reverse Backup Camera Rearview Camera, Onstar System, Non Smoker, Dual Power Air Conditioned Ventilated and Heated Seats, Black Ebony Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Memory Driver's Seat, Soft Tonneau Cover, Full Towing Package with Receiver Trailer Hitch, Wiring and Transmission Cooler Tow Package, Factory Brake Controller, Fifth Wheel Bedrails 5th Wheel , Factory Exhaust Brake, Telescopic Tow Power Mirrors with Built-in Directional Signals, 3.73 Gears with Automatic Locking Differential Limited Slip Differential, Polished Aluminum Rims Premium Wheels, Four Wheel Disc Brakes, Factory Chromed Stepbars, Drop-in Bedliner, Bedrail Covers, Clearance Lights, Fog Lights, Reverse Sensors, Locking Tailgate, Chrome Trimmed Grill, Keyless Entry with Factory Remote Start, Rear Window Defroster, Adjustable Height Seatbelts, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, L.A.T.C.H. Child Safety System, Woodgrain Trimmed Heated Steering Wheel with Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Homelink System with Three Programmable Buttons for Garage Doors, Lighting Systems & Security Systems, Compass, Outside Temperature Display and Mileage Display, Power Adjustable Pedals, Weathertech Floormats, Woodgrain Dash And Door Trim, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights Autolamp, Onyx Black, CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest 2013 GMC Sierra 3500 crewcab longbox duallie diesels on our lot! Make your move before this super clean 4wd is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee.,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT426C80DF115233
Stock: 10933A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 69,406 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$46,500$2,238 Below Market
Stoops Automotive Group - Muncie / Indiana
6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, cocoa Leather. Priced to sell and decided to offer a better deal. 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel VVT. Really nice and hard to find 6.0Liter gas Engine. This vehicle comes with a Almost NEW V Blade Contractor Series Western Snow Plow . Not a cheap Plow but a expensive Retail $6000 plow. Really Really well kept unit with Denali options which means loaded. Dont miss this as I am basically giving a $6000 plow away on this truck! Driven to be the Best CALL TODAY: 765-268-8055.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424EG2FF168012
Stock: 153277P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
