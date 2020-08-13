Used 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me

414 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sierra 3500HD Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 414 listings
  • 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck

    67,599 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,000

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE in White
    used

    2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE

    42,482 miles

    $35,995

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck

    167,828 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,990

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali in Black
    used

    2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali

    101,238 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $44,975

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck

    120,319 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $29,900

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE in Red
    used

    2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE

    79,991 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali in White
    used

    2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali

    32,327 miles

    $44,999

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck

    123,648 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,860

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in White
    used

    2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    96,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,999

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck

    57,599 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck

    240,888 miles

    $20,341

    Details
  • 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali in Black
    used

    2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali

    102,793 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $42,154

    $7,580 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali in Black
    used

    2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali

    155,800 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $30,995

    $2,150 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali in Black
    used

    2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali

    39,919 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $50,499

    $4,274 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali in Gray
    used

    2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali

    56,301 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $56,399

    $2,411 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali in Black
    used

    2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali

    146,933 miles

    $34,541

    $3,030 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali in Black
    used

    2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali

    129,029 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,999

    Details
  • 2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali in Dark Red
    used

    2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali

    69,406 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $46,500

    $2,238 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Sierra 3500HD searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 414 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500HD
  4. Used 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 3500HD

Read recent reviews for the GMC Sierra 3500HD
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
This truck has stood up 100%
Jenniffer Bodnar,01/20/2019
SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
I couldn’t have asked for a better truck, it has head on stood up to every challenge it’s been tested, hands down the best truck I’ve ever owned. I look forward to many more miles driving this baby. Thank you GMC
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Sierra 3500HD
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Rear Wheels
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders

Related GMC Sierra 3500HD info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings