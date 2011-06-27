1993 GMC Sierra 3500 Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
A new four-speed electronic automatic transmission, called the Hydra-matic 4L60-E, is introduced for lighter duty service (there's also an optional heavy duty 4L80-E electronic four-speed auto transmission).Time and effort is put towards improving corrosion protection. Seat recliners were added, as were front cupholders, Solar-Ray tinted glass and new exterior colors. Scotchgard is added to interior seating and trim fabric for stain protection.
GM Man,12/10/2004
I bought my 1993 GMC Sierra 3500 with 230,000 miles on it two years ago. It now has 265,000. In that time I have only replaced the alternator, battaries, radiator, shocks, and two tires. This truck uses no oil, and doesn't smoke at all. It has recently been a little slugish when first started after setting for a few days. I guess I should change the plugs. This truck pulls my car, and trailer beautifully. And is great for taking the family on trips. I just wish gas was $0.50 a gallon. Oh well.
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
