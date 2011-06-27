Vehicle overview

General Motors touts GMC as its dedicated truck-only division. But even if you don't have your finger on the pulse of the auto industry, you probably know that GMCs are platform mates to various Chevrolets. Specifically, the 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a near twin to the Silverado 3500HD and, as such, shares the same strengths and weaknesses. Fortunately for truck consumers, there's a lot more of the former than the latter, making the Sierra 3500HD a serious slugger in a game of heavy hitters.

The Sierra is a comfortable truck that boasts strong performance, confident handling and impressive hauling and towing capabilities. Underway, it's not the loud, stiff-riding brute you might expect if you haven't driven a heavy-duty pickup in years. Rather, this workhorse provides a fairly smooth and quiet ride. And drivers will likely appreciate its precise steering, which provides arrow-straight tracking on the freeway.

Choosing among the mainstays in the heavy-duty pickup truck segment can be tough, but in a good way. They are all solid choices and probably all have quite a bit more capability than you'll ever likely need. The 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty matches the GMC in just about every regard, while the updated 2014 Ram 3500 has an edge thanks to its more powerful V8 and new, smoother-riding rear suspension. Both have newer interior technology features as well. But you really can't go wrong here, and the 2014 GMC Sierra 3500HD earns our praise for its compliant suspension, smooth powertrains and strong overall performance.