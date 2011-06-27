1994 GMC Sierra 3500 Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$771 - $1,623
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Safety is enhanced with the side door guard beams designed to minimize intrusion into the passenger compartment during a side impact. A center high-mounted brake light is also added to enhance safety.An optional 6.5-liter turbodiesel V8 engine is available even on vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating less than 8,500 pounds. The 5.0-, 5.7- and 7.4-liter engines all receive some enhancements.Rust corrosion protection is improved while interior noise vibration and harshness is reduced. Rounding out the list of significant improvements are the addition of an "easy entry" feature to the front passenger seat on extended cab body styles to ease entry into the rear seating positions and the revision of the exterior front end styling.
Most helpful consumer reviews
estavela,12/12/2003
This has been a good truck and we have had no major problems with it. we have enjoyed it to the fullest.
Features & Specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
