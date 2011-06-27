2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD
MSRP range: $40,200 - $49,000
|MSRP
|$41,895
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$41,801
What Should I Pay
2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD Review
- Stout towing and hauling capabilities
- Roomy cab fitted with the latest tech
- Trailer towing technologies to make hauling loads easier
- Useful MultiPro tailgate, bed steps and box lighting
- Many cabin pieces are obviously sourced from the less expensive Silverado
- Broad hood inhibits forward visibility
- Can't quite match best-in-class towing and payload ratings
- No significant changes for 2022
- Part of the fourth Sierra 3500HD generation introduced for 2020
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $40,200
- MPG & Fuel
- N/A City / N/A Hwy / N/A Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 36.0 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 6 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 6-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- V8 cylinder
- Horsepower: 401 hp @ 5200 rpm
- Torque: 464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 256.5 in. / Height: 80.9 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 81.9 in.
- Curb Weight: 6689 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
FAQ
Is the GMC Sierra 3500HD a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Sierra 3500HD both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Sierra 3500HD. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD:
Is the GMC Sierra 3500HD reliable?
To determine whether the GMC Sierra 3500HD is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sierra 3500HD. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sierra 3500HD's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Sierra 3500HD is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD?
The least-expensive 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD is the 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD Pro 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,200.
Other versions include:
- Pro 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,200
- Pro 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $41,400
- SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $45,000
- Pro 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $44,200
- Pro 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $43,000
- SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $47,800
- SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $46,200
- SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $49,000
What are the different models of GMC Sierra 3500HD?
If you're interested in the GMC Sierra 3500HD, the next question is, which Sierra 3500HD model is right for you? Sierra 3500HD variants include Pro 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Pro 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), and Pro 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of Sierra 3500HD models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
