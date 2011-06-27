  1. Home
2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD

MSRP range: $40,200 - $49,000
GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali Crew Cab Pickup Shown
2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD
MSRP$41,895
Edmunds suggests you pay$41,801
What Should I Pay
At a Glance:
  • 2 Trims
2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Stout towing and hauling capabilities
  • Roomy cab fitted with the latest tech
  • Trailer towing technologies to make hauling loads easier
  • Useful MultiPro tailgate, bed steps and box lighting
  • Many cabin pieces are obviously sourced from the less expensive Silverado
  • Broad hood inhibits forward visibility
  • Can't quite match best-in-class towing and payload ratings
  • No significant changes for 2022
  • Part of the fourth Sierra 3500HD generation introduced for 2020
Save as much as $105 with Edmunds

2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$40,200
MPG & Fuel
N/A City / N/A Hwy / N/A Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 36.0 gal. capacity
Seating
6 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
V8 cylinder
Horsepower: 401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Torque: 464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 256.5 in. / Height: 80.9 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 81.9 in.
Curb Weight: 6689 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
FAQ

Is the GMC Sierra 3500HD a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Sierra 3500HD both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Sierra 3500HD. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD:

  • No significant changes for 2022
  • Part of the fourth Sierra 3500HD generation introduced for 2020
Learn more

Is the GMC Sierra 3500HD reliable?

To determine whether the GMC Sierra 3500HD is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sierra 3500HD. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sierra 3500HD's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Sierra 3500HD is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD?

The least-expensive 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD is the 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD Pro 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,200.

Other versions include:

  • Pro 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,200
  • Pro 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $41,400
  • SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $45,000
  • Pro 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $44,200
  • Pro 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $43,000
  • SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $47,800
  • SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $46,200
  • SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $49,000
What are the different models of GMC Sierra 3500HD?

If you're interested in the GMC Sierra 3500HD, the next question is, which Sierra 3500HD model is right for you? Sierra 3500HD variants include Pro 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Pro 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), and Pro 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of Sierra 3500HD models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD

2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD Overview

The 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 3500HD Crew Cab, Sierra 3500HD Regular Cab, Sierra 3500HD Double Cab. Available styles include Pro 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Pro 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Pro 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Pro 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Pro 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Pro 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Pro 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Pro 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Pro 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Pro 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Pro 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Pro 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Pro 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Pro 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), and SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A). GMC Sierra 3500HD models are available with a 6.6 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 401 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD comes with rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Sierra 3500HD.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Sierra 3500HD featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD?

2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD Pro 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)

The 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD Pro 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,895. The average price paid for a new 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD Pro 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) is trending $94 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $94 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,801.

The average savings for the 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD Pro 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) is 0.2% below the MSRP.

2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)

The 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,695. The average price paid for a new 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) is trending $105 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $105 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,590.

The average savings for the 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) is 0.2% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HDS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD for sale near. There are currently 3 new 2022 Sierra 3500HDS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $74,525 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD.

Can't find a new 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HDs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new GMC for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,099.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD?

2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD Pro 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded

2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD Pro 4dr Double Cab LB DRW (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded

2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded

EPA Est. MPGN/A
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement6.6 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase162.5 in.
Length256.5 in.
WidthN/A
Height80.9 in.
Curb Weight6689 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

