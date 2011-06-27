Vehicle overview

For a small subset of truck shoppers, regular heavy-duty pickups just won't do the job. These folks need maximal capability, often in "dually" dual-rear-wheel form -- and for them, there are true beasts like the 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD. Having received the most recent redesign in its class, the Sierra 3500HD is an up-to-date truck, and its superior driving dynamics and extraordinary interior quality nicely complement its expected hauling and towing talents.

The '09 Sierra 3500 receives a handful of useful upgrades, including a new version of OnStar and Bluetooth connectivity. The rest of the truck remains unchanged from its complete overhaul two years ago, which brought fresh styling, a dramatically improved interior, better handling, a more powerful engine lineup, a stronger frame and higher payload and towing capacities. As ever, this is a truck that will get the job done. Thanks to these changes, it will also keep you comfortable while doing it.

Whether you opt for the Sierra 3500HD or its Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD twin, you can't go wrong with these well-mannered brutes. The aging Dodge Ram 3500 offers similar ride comfort and towing capacity, but its interior quality is subpar, and it's due to replaced by an all-new model. The Ford F-350 is the Sierra 3500HD's closest competitor, but the GMC offers a bit more in the way of hauling and towing capacities, and its interior is arguably a cut above, particularly in SLT trim. Ford trumps everyone with the F-450, which will tow an ungodly 24,500 pounds. However, as long as you don't regularly tow the Queen Elizabeth 2 out of the water, the 2009 GMC Sierra 3500 is an excellent choice for your heavy-duty needs.