Used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic for Sale Near Me

Stevinson Chevrolet - Lakewood / Colorado

One of a kind! You wont believe how clean it is! Only 95K Original miles!!! CLEAN CARFAX One-Owner. ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTHK33D07F160772

Stock: L5256B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020