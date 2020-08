Used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic for Sale Near Me

Richardson Chevrolet Buick - Standish / Michigan

CREW CAB TURBO, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Speed control, Trailering Hitch Platform.At Richardsons We're All About Service! Give us a call (989) 846-4515.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTHK33D37F153217

Stock: 13088

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020