Used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic for Sale Near Me

Sierra 3500 Classic Reviews & Specs
  • 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 in Gray
    2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1

    186,548 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,982

  • 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLT in Gray
    2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLT

    240,805 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,098

  • 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLT in Silver
    2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLT

    95,952 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,988

GMC
keller,07/14/2009
first truck bought that i did not have to start putting exhaust, chip, air filter... I hooked up my 32 ft 5th wheel from the dealership and off i went. The truck is amazing. I wish it had a bit more room but who cares, i can drive for hours without stops due to the comfort and ride. Thanks to the people who design and build them.
