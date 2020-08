Used 2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me

Sheridan Motor - Sheridan / Wyoming

Summary We can complete Entire Deal Online - Pick Out a Vehicle, Trade Appraisal, Credit Application. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, Free delivery within 120 miles! Why buy from Sheridan Motor? Every vehicle includes a free CarFax and Recall check. Every vehicle includes the Sheridan Motor Price Promise (A great price backed by a guarantee). We offer the ability to Create Your Deal From Home. We offer free home delivery up to 100 miles from Sheridan. Click to see why we are rated 5 stars on Google. Equipment Bluetooth technology is built into this GMC Sierra, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. An off-road package is equipped on it. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this vehicle is easy with the climate control system. A trailer braking system is already installed on it. This vehicle has a 6.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2010 GMC Sierra 3500 embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on it and drive with confidence. With a diesel engine you will be pleased with the power, torque, and fuel efficiency gains. This GMC Sierra features cruise control for long trips. This 1 ton pickup has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Packages SUSPENSION PACKAGE; OFF-ROAD: includes 1.81 (46 mm) shocks; off-road jounce bumpers; 36mm front stabilizer bar; (NZZ) skid plate package and Z71 decals on rear quarters. SLE PREFERRED PACKAGE: includes (UK3) steering wheel controls; (CJ2) dual-zone automatic air conditioning; (AG1) 6-way power driver seat adjuster; (UPF) Bluetooth for phone; (UUI) AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback; (T96) fog lamps; (A60) locking tailgate and (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate. CONVENIENCE PACKAGE: includes (JF4) adjustable power pedals; (UG1) Universal Home Remote; (AP3) remote vehicle starter system; (C49) rear-window defogger and (UD7) Rear Parking Assist. SKID PLATE PACKAGE; FRAME-MOUNTED SHIELDS: includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member; protecting front underbody; oil pan; differential case and transfer case. TRAILERING EQUIPMENT: HEAVY-DUTY. ENGINE BLOCK HEATER. BATTERY: HEAVY-DUTY DUAL 730 COLD-CRANKING AMPS; MAINTENANCE-FREE. SWITCH: HIGH IDLE. TRAILERING WIRING PROVISIONS: FOR CAMPER; FIFTH WHEEL AND GOOSENECK TRAILER. TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER: INTEGRATED. COVERS: RADIATOR GRILLE AND FRONT BUMPER OPENINGS. FOG LAMPS: FRONT; HALOGEN. MIRRORS: OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL CAMPER MANUAL-FOLDING AND EXTENSION; BLACK. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. TAILGATE: LOCKING. TAILGATE: EZ-LIFT. AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE: USB PORT. BLUETOOTH. SEAT ADJUSTER: DRIVER 6-WAY POWER. STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS: MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS. PEDALS: POWER-ADJUSTABLE FOR ACCELERATOR AND BRAKE. REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM. UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE. AIR CONDITIONING: DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL. DEFOGGER: REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC. MIRROR: INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING. REAR PARKING ASSIST: ULTRASONIC. CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GT4K3B68AF105916

Stock: SM75260T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-10-2020