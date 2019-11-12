Used 2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 140,815 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,995
Sheridan Motor - Sheridan / Wyoming
Summary We can complete Entire Deal Online - Pick Out a Vehicle, Trade Appraisal, Credit Application. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, Free delivery within 120 miles! Why buy from Sheridan Motor? Every vehicle includes a free CarFax and Recall check. Every vehicle includes the Sheridan Motor Price Promise (A great price backed by a guarantee). We offer the ability to Create Your Deal From Home. We offer free home delivery up to 100 miles from Sheridan. Click to see why we are rated 5 stars on Google. Equipment Bluetooth technology is built into this GMC Sierra, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. An off-road package is equipped on it. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this vehicle is easy with the climate control system. A trailer braking system is already installed on it. This vehicle has a 6.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2010 GMC Sierra 3500 embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on it and drive with confidence. With a diesel engine you will be pleased with the power, torque, and fuel efficiency gains. This GMC Sierra features cruise control for long trips. This 1 ton pickup has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Packages SUSPENSION PACKAGE; OFF-ROAD: includes 1.81 (46 mm) shocks; off-road jounce bumpers; 36mm front stabilizer bar; (NZZ) skid plate package and Z71 decals on rear quarters. SLE PREFERRED PACKAGE: includes (UK3) steering wheel controls; (CJ2) dual-zone automatic air conditioning; (AG1) 6-way power driver seat adjuster; (UPF) Bluetooth for phone; (UUI) AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback; (T96) fog lamps; (A60) locking tailgate and (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate. CONVENIENCE PACKAGE: includes (JF4) adjustable power pedals; (UG1) Universal Home Remote; (AP3) remote vehicle starter system; (C49) rear-window defogger and (UD7) Rear Parking Assist. SKID PLATE PACKAGE; FRAME-MOUNTED SHIELDS: includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member; protecting front underbody; oil pan; differential case and transfer case. TRAILERING EQUIPMENT: HEAVY-DUTY. ENGINE BLOCK HEATER. BATTERY: HEAVY-DUTY DUAL 730 COLD-CRANKING AMPS; MAINTENANCE-FREE. SWITCH: HIGH IDLE. TRAILERING WIRING PROVISIONS: FOR CAMPER; FIFTH WHEEL AND GOOSENECK TRAILER. TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER: INTEGRATED. COVERS: RADIATOR GRILLE AND FRONT BUMPER OPENINGS. FOG LAMPS: FRONT; HALOGEN. MIRRORS: OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL CAMPER MANUAL-FOLDING AND EXTENSION; BLACK. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. TAILGATE: LOCKING. TAILGATE: EZ-LIFT. AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE: USB PORT. BLUETOOTH. SEAT ADJUSTER: DRIVER 6-WAY POWER. STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS: MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS. PEDALS: POWER-ADJUSTABLE FOR ACCELERATOR AND BRAKE. REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM. UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE. AIR CONDITIONING: DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL. DEFOGGER: REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC. MIRROR: INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING. REAR PARKING ASSIST: ULTRASONIC. CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT4K3B68AF105916
Stock: SM75260T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 231,704 miles
$19,533
Brian Toliver Ford of Quitman - Quitman / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT4K4B60AF102823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,109 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,900
Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota
Thanks to newfound capabilities, the 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD is an excellent choice for a heavy-duty truck. Vehicle overview Aside from the few crossover SUVs in its current lineup, GMC is synonymous with trucks. And not compact city trucks, either. We`re talking heavy-duty trucks for people who build things. And when it comes to heavy-duty pickups, the 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a standout performer among some very tough competitors. This year the heavy-duty Sierra receives plenty of improvements to help it keep up with -- and in some instances, prevail over -- its competition. A new frame, which GMC says is considerably more rigid than before, contributes to increased towing and hauling capacities. In addition GMC has bolted in some revised suspension components that give the truck not only more load capacity but also a more comfortable ride. With these new heavier loads to pull, a new, optional 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel enters service with some fairly impressive stats. Output is rated at 397 horsepower and an eye-bulging 765 pound-feet of torque (a jump of 105 lb-ft of torque over last year`s turbodiesel). This increase doesn`t come at the expense of the environment or pocketbook, either. According to GMC, this new diesel works with a heavy-duty six-speed Allison 1000 transmission to deliver fuel economy that`s 11 percent better than the previous diesel powertrain.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GD422CG6BF235255
Stock: 10438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-11-2019
- 242,875 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,000
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Vehicle Details</b> New 6.6L V8 diesel turbo engine installed with warranty. 397hp @ 3000rpm and 765ft-lb @ 1600rpm <b>Equipment</b> The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. Enjoy the heated seats in this model you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. This GMC Sierra features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. The vehicle is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. See what's behind you with the back up camera on this 2011 GMC Sierra 3500. It has satellite radio capabilities. This model has a V8, 6.6L high output engine. This vehicle shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. The Sierra has four wheel drive capabilities. This 1 ton pickup is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. With the keyless entry system on this GMC Sierra you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. It is equipped with a heavy duty towing package. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT423C87BF253136
Stock: UT253136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 179,459 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,987
AutoNation Ford Panama City - Panama City / Florida
Engine; Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8; B20-Diesel Compatible Transmission; Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Slt Convenience Package Leather Seats Rearview Camera System Tire; Spare Lt235/80R17E Highway Skid Plate Package; Frame-Mounted Shields Engine Block Heater Bluetooth Connection Lamps; Smoked Amber Roof Marker Trailering Wiring Provisions; For Camper; Fifth Wheel And Gooseneck Trailer Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Battery; Heavy-Duty Dual 730 Cold-Cranking Amps; Maintenance-Free Customer Dialogue Network Ebony; Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim Exhaust Brake Gvwr; 13;000 Lbs. (5897 Kg) Mirror; Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Moldings; Bodyside; Body-Colored Paint; Solid Pedals; Power-Adjustable For Accelerator And Brake Pickup Box; Wideside Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Rear Parking Assist; Ultrasonic Seats; Front Bucket Slt Preferred Equipment Group Summit White Suspension Package; Handling/Trailering; Heavy-Duty Tailgate; Ez-Lift Tailgate; Locking Tires; Lt235/80R17E All-Season Highway; Blackwall Universal Home Remote Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) Painted Steel This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this GMC Sierra 3500HD DRW SLT. Well-known by many, the Sierra 3500HD has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the GMC Sierra 3500HD DRW SLT. This wonderfully maintained GMC Sierra 3500HD is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this GMC Sierra 3500HD plus much, much more. More information about the 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD: The Sierra range perennially continues to be one of GM's biggest sellers. This means GM continually works hard to innovate and improve the truck's design. As a result, the consumer wins--whether hauling equipment to a job site, working a farm or towing a boat, the Sierra 2500 and 3500 are built for tough work, and are some of the best-designed trucks available from any manufacturer. Made in either short or long bed form, with 2- or 4-wheel drivetrain, optional dual rear wheels and with a choice of several impressively powerful engines, the Sierra can be set up do just about anything asked of it. The 2500, even simply configured, is capable of towing over 10,000 pounds and base prices start around $28,000. Strengths of this model include powerful engine lineup, class-leading design, Superior heavy-duty towing and hauling capability, wide variety of configurations, and available 4-wheel drive Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Sierra 3500HD DRW SLT. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this GMC Sierra 3500HD DRW SLT. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This GMC Sierra 3500HD is so immaculate it is practically new. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424C86BF116789
Stock: BF116789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 111,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,869
Tuf Trucks - Rush / New York
~~DENALI~~DIESEL~~LIFTED~~20 XD's with new MasterCraft Courser MXT's~~CLEAN AUTOCHECK~~ONE OWNER~~Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel~~Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic~~4WD Leather 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Bose Premium Speaker System Driver 12-Way Power Seat Adjuster Front Passenger 12-Way Power Seat Adjuster Garage door transmitter Heated Front Bucket Seats Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package Rear Parking Sensors Remote keyless entry Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT426C89BF160359
Stock: 160359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,191 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,900
Auto Mart Quality Trucks & Cars - Derry / New Hampshire
2011 GMC Sierra Utility 4x4.* Duramax turbo diesel.* Allison transmission.* Clean cab and utility body.* 1500 lb Thieman power lift gate.* 104000 miles.* Fisher plow plates and wiring.* One owner truck with full dealer maintenance history.* Six new tires and ready to go.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GD322CL1BF160988
Stock: AMA2696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,820 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$28,752
Jerry Seiner South Jordan - South Jordan / Utah
Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, dark titanium light titanium Cloth. Odometer is 61781 miles below market average! We strive to bring you only the very best used vehicles. We’re picky because we know you’re picky! Each used vehicle is put through a rigorous inspection and selection process. Those that don’t pass are not offered to the public. We aim to sell you the best because it is our goal. Come in and experience the Seiner Difference, in South Jordan!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT423C84BF202273
Stock: 614581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 259,642 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,995
Lakeside Auto Brokers - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Welcome to Lakeside Auto Brokers, your source for used autos in the Colorado Springs area. We have everything you could ever ask for including brands like Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Nissan, Jeep, Toyota, Volkswagen, Honda, and many, many more. Dont take our word for it. Browse through the hundreds of options that we have in our online inventory right now. When you want a used car, truck, or SUV, make Lakeside Auto Brokers your first stop and we may just be your last stop! At Lakeside Auto Brokers, we pride ourselves on customer service, and we are proud to be able to serve the Colorado Springs area. With three locations, we are sure to be near you. We can also serve all the surrounding areas, and with our unique selection of vehicles, we attract customers from all around. You can browse through everything that we have to offer online, or come to see one of our locations in person today. Either way, we know that you will be impressed with everything we can do
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK73609F188616
Stock: P13696A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,354 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Government Use
$34,000
Kents Custom Cars And Trucks - Collinsville / Oklahoma
2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE Crew Cab 4WD DRW Bale Bed Truck, Cannonball Engineering Bale Bed with Dump Bed, Bed uses two Squeeze Cylinders for better Squeeze and Maneuverability. Arms can be moved in and out Separately or in Tandem. The same Hydraulic Components operate both the Arm Function and the unique Dump Bed Function. Bed is 188L X 92W. Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbo Diesel Engine, Allison 1000 6-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, Cloth Seats, Vinyl Floor Material, SLE Preferred Package: Includes driver 6 way power seat adjuster, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth phone interface, fog lamps, AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback, AUX Input and USB port. AC, Cruise Control, Child Seat Anchors, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Door Locks and Windows, Power/Heated Exterior Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power 4-Wheel Disc Anti-Lock Brakes, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Engine Exhaust Brake, Skid Plate Package, 3.73 Axle Ratio, Nexen LT235/80R17 Tires, 17 inch Steel Wheels with Wheel Covers. For more information give us a Call at 918-371-8888 or send us a Text Message at 918-302-1417.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GD423CLXBF190419
Stock: BF190419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,599
AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado
Engine; Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 Transmission; Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Convenience Package Seats; Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench; 3-Passenger; Driver And Front Passenger Manual Reclining Sle Preferred Package Rearview Camera System Trailering Equipment; Heavy-Duty Tire; Spare Lt265/75R16E On-/Off-Road; Blackwall Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer Seat Adjuster; Driver 6-Way Power Suspension Package; Off-Road Window; Power; Rear Sliding Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Vertical Camper Manual-Folding And Extension; Black Trailer Brake Controller; Integrated Bluetooth Skid Plate Package; Frame-Mounted Shields Fog Lamps; Front; Halogen Steering Wheel Controls; Mounted Audio Controls Tailgate; Locking Engine Block Heater Bluetooth Connection Covers; Radiator Grille And Front Bumper Openings Trailering Wiring Provisions; For Camper; Fifth Wheel And Gooseneck Trailer Air Conditioning; Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Battery; Heavy-Duty Dual 730 Cold-Cranking Amps; Maintenance-Free Customer Dialogue Network Dark Titanium/Light Titanium; Premium Cloth Seat Trim Gvwr; 9900 Lbs. (4490 Kg) Mirror; Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Paint; Solid Pedals; Power-Adjustable For Accelerator And Brake Pickup Box; Wideside Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Rear Parking Assist; Ultrasonic Remote Vehicle Starter System Silver Birch Metallic Sle Preferred Equipment Group Tailgate; Ez-Lift Universal Home Remote Wheels; 4-16" X 7.0" (40.6 Cm X 17.8 Cm) 8-Lug Steel (Single Rear Wheel) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This GMC includes: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B5-Diesel Diesel Fuel 8 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This GMC Sierra 3500HD has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. Clean interior? How about flawless. This GMC Sierra 3500HD looks like has never been used. More information about the 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD: The 2009 GMC Sierra HD lineup has the segment-best gross combined weight rating of up to 18,500 pounds, and the segment-best trailer weight rating of 13,000 pounds--both important numbers considering their intended duty as heavy haulers and commercial rigs. And with extensive noise-reduction measures, it has one of the quietest interiors among heavy-duty trucks. Strengths of this model include Professional grade tool for work, versatility, a plethora of choices., and durability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK83609F173684
Stock: 9F173684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 282,898 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,995
George Gee Buick GMC - Liberty Lake / Washington
*Bluetooth* *Satellite Radio* *CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLE* *Automatic* *Leather Seats* *Security System* *Popular Color* *Call 866-640-8859 to confirm availability, and schedule a hassle free Test Drive.* * All of our vehicles are researched and priced regularly using LIVE MARKET PRICING TECHNOLOGY to ensure that you always receive the best overall market value. ASK US FOR THE VALUE REPORT ON THIS VEHICLE!* We are located at 21502 E George Gee Ave, Liberty Lake, WA 99019.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK99K09E101979
Stock: 133463A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 85,024 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$32,000
Dormans Auto Center of Seekonk - Seekonk / Massachusetts
Have confidence when purchasing your next vehicle. A CARFAX report is included. SLT /Z71 / 4X4 /4WD / TRACTION CONTROL / NEW FRONT BRAKES / NEW FRONT ROTORS / NAV / NAVIGATION / GPS / REAR VIEW CAMERA / REAR BACKUP SENSORS / HEATED LEATHER SEATS / This vehicle has the extras you are looking for. Come by today to see this one in person. Call today to schedule your test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT524C86BZ428257
Stock: 2459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,546 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$49,998
McLoughlin Chevrolet - Portland / Oregon
*** UP TO 120 DAYS TO 1st PAYMENT ON APPROVED CREDIT *** 2011 GMC SIERRA 3500 HD CREW CAB DENALI, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Z71, TRACTION CONTROL, ABS, ANTI THEFT, KEYLESS ENTRY, AC, POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, TILT WHEEL, PREMIUM SOUND, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, DUAL POWER SEATS, LEATHER, MOON ROOF, FOG LIGHTS, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, BED LINER, TOW PKG,OVERSIZE PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS, CUSTOM BUMPERS, HARD TONNEAU COVER, ROOF RACK, WINCH, CUSTOM LED LIGHTS.Here at McLoughlin Chevrolet you will find an amazing assortment of new, certified and pre-owned cars, trucks and SUV's! Please feel free to call David or Brian to set up an appointment to test drive at (503) 652-0000. We do offer financing to anyone the law allows!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT426C81BF220358
Stock: PC00338B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,617 milesNo accidents, Rental Use
$38,991
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Tri-Cities - Kennewick / Washington
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 59,617! Trailer Hitch, Alloy Wheels, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY, ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Turbo Charged CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Electrochromic rearview mirror. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm, 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm), TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (JF4) adjustable power pedals, (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (AP3) remote vehicle starter system, (C49) rear-window defogger and (UD7) Rear Parking Assist, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY includes trailering hitch platform and 2.5- inch receiver with 2" adapter, 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, wiring harness for after-market trailer brake controller (located in the instrument panel harness) and (JL1) integrated trailer brake controller, SEAT ADJUSTER, DRIVER 6-WAY POWER, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 COMPATIBLE CD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume and TheftLock (STD), SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER MANUAL RECLINING center fold-down armrest with storage Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT423C86BF154033
Stock: BF154033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 75,540 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,697
Valentine Buick GMC - Fairborn / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2009 Onyx Black GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic This GMC Sierra 3500HD has many features and is well equipped including, Local Trade In, 16 x 7 8-Lug Chrome-Clad Steel Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 3-Passenger Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, 4 Speaker Audio System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, a 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery for those cold mornings, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Bed Liner, Bumpers: chrome, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual 125-Amp Alternators, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Vertical Camper Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjust/Manual-Fold Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Provision for Cab Roof Mounted Lamp/Beacon, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Skid Plate Package, Snow Plow Prep Package, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Radio.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 1 YEAR OF FREE OIL CHANGES!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK84649F122509
Stock: 7962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 292,298 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,999
Midwest Auto Store - Florence / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT426C86BF162294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,439 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$30,800
Stoops Automotive Group - Muncie / Indiana
Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, dark cashmere light cashmere Leather. 4WD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT Driven to be the Best CALL TODAY: 765-268-8055.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT524CG0BZ134604
Stock: 114451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
