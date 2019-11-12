Used 2010 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Panama City - Panama City / Florida

Engine; Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8; B20-Diesel Compatible Transmission; Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Slt Convenience Package Leather Seats Rearview Camera System Tire; Spare Lt235/80R17E Highway Skid Plate Package; Frame-Mounted Shields Engine Block Heater Bluetooth Connection Lamps; Smoked Amber Roof Marker Trailering Wiring Provisions; For Camper; Fifth Wheel And Gooseneck Trailer Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Battery; Heavy-Duty Dual 730 Cold-Cranking Amps; Maintenance-Free Customer Dialogue Network Ebony; Leather-Appointed Front Seat Trim Exhaust Brake Gvwr; 13;000 Lbs. (5897 Kg) Mirror; Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Moldings; Bodyside; Body-Colored Paint; Solid Pedals; Power-Adjustable For Accelerator And Brake Pickup Box; Wideside Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Rear Parking Assist; Ultrasonic Seats; Front Bucket Slt Preferred Equipment Group Summit White Suspension Package; Handling/Trailering; Heavy-Duty Tailgate; Ez-Lift Tailgate; Locking Tires; Lt235/80R17E All-Season Highway; Blackwall Universal Home Remote Wheels; 17" (43.2 Cm) Painted Steel This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this GMC Sierra 3500HD DRW SLT. Well-known by many, the Sierra 3500HD has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the GMC Sierra 3500HD DRW SLT. This wonderfully maintained GMC Sierra 3500HD is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this GMC Sierra 3500HD plus much, much more. More information about the 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD: The Sierra range perennially continues to be one of GM's biggest sellers. This means GM continually works hard to innovate and improve the truck's design. As a result, the consumer wins--whether hauling equipment to a job site, working a farm or towing a boat, the Sierra 2500 and 3500 are built for tough work, and are some of the best-designed trucks available from any manufacturer. Made in either short or long bed form, with 2- or 4-wheel drivetrain, optional dual rear wheels and with a choice of several impressively powerful engines, the Sierra can be set up do just about anything asked of it. The 2500, even simply configured, is capable of towing over 10,000 pounds and base prices start around $28,000. Strengths of this model include powerful engine lineup, class-leading design, Superior heavy-duty towing and hauling capability, wide variety of configurations, and available 4-wheel drive Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Sierra 3500HD DRW SLT. With all records included, drive away confidently knowing the complete history of this GMC Sierra 3500HD DRW SLT. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This GMC Sierra 3500HD is so immaculate it is practically new. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GT424C86BF116789

Stock: BF116789

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020