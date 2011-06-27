Vehicle overview

GMC's modern full-size pickup has been around in one form or another since the early '60s. Now into its sixth generation, the Sierra, as it's now called, boasts classic styling and some of the most powerful drivetrains available anywhere. A perennial competitor to the full-size offerings from Ford and Dodge, GMC positions itself as the "professional grade" truck in GM's lineup. Although its sales numbers are far below those of its competitors, when combined with its sister vehicle, the Chevrolet Silverado, the GM trucks sell in competitive numbers to Ford's F-Series.

Often first to market with exclusive features, the Sierra continues that tradition with options like XM Satellite Radio and Bose audio systems. GMC trucks also offer the OnStar communications system that provides the convenience of 24-hour on-call assistance for everything from tow truck requests to dinner reservations. Between its potent Duramax diesel and strong gas V8s, the Sierra one-ton can tackle just about any hard-core towing and hauling duties you could throw at it. Combine this with sharp styling on the outside and plenty of available features on the inside, and the Sierra 3500 presents a compelling package for anyone in the market for a no-holds-barred work truck.

As capable as it is, the Sierra is starting to show its age while its competition has been slowly upgrading its offerings. Both Dodge and Ford offer more powerful engine options as well as more refined interiors. Needless to say, it's worth shopping around before settling on the Sierra.