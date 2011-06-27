  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500
  4. Used 2005 GMC Sierra 3500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2005 GMC Sierra 3500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Multiple drivetrain configurations, substantial towing and hauling capacities, compliant ride quality.
  • Interior design is showing its age, spotty build quality, cheap interior materials.
Other years
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
GMC Sierra 3500 for Sale
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$5,160 - $9,407
Used Sierra 3500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the Sierra still has the capacity to tackle just about any job, its newer competition manages a slight edge when it comes to refinement and maximum towing power.

2005 Highlights

On extended and crew cab models, a power sunroof is a new option, and includes a HomeLink universal transmitter and deluxe overhead console.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 GMC Sierra 3500.

5(62%)
4(38%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best of breed
Crusty Codger,09/15/2009
Except for the cruise control switch that failed early on and the really poor tires that were provided I have had zero problems with my GMC 3500 long bed duramax allison crew cab dually that I purchased in 2005. My GMC has largely been used for hauling trailers, including my 35 foot fifth wheel, a car hauler and a 20 foot box trailer. The diesel never falters, even on fairly sharp inclines. And compared to Ford or Dodge the engine remains quite quiet.
'05 GMC Sierra Dually
drew,04/12/2005
Great truck! Traded in '01 F350 7.3L for the GMC. The GMC is much more driver friendly with comfort and a more car like feel. Power from the Duramax is very good as compared to the "chipped out" F350. On the downside, the truck, although a softer feel overall, is a bit more bouncy than the Ford. Interior room is much smaller in the front and rear of the crew-cab.
GMC 3500
ronshoney,06/06/2005
It's a beautiful truck, feels like your riding in luxury. We have the TV/DVD package and that works great for our 4 kids who fit comfortably in the back on long trips. Good on gas for something that size, always runs and drives great. Have also used it to pull out the tractor when it got buried plowing the field, was not a problem it came right out and the truck barely had to try. Also pulled out a boat hauler that was stuck in a field, no limit to this truck.
My 2005 3500 Xtend Cab 4x4 SRW 8.1L
Dale,02/03/2005
Ride seems very smooth. Some wind noise through the extended cab doors. Very powerful with the 8.1L V-8
See all 8 reviews of the 2005 GMC Sierra 3500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2005 GMC Sierra 3500 features & specs
More about the 2005 GMC Sierra 3500

Used 2005 GMC Sierra 3500 Overview

The Used 2005 GMC Sierra 3500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 3500 Crew Cab, Sierra 3500 Regular Cab, Sierra 3500 Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 GMC Sierra 3500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 GMC Sierra 3500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 GMC Sierra 3500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 GMC Sierra 3500.

Can't find a used 2005 GMC Sierra 3500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 3500 for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,361.

Find a used GMC for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,615.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 3500 for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,930.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,875.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 GMC Sierra 3500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Sierra 3500 lease specials

Related Used 2005 GMC Sierra 3500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles