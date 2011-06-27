2005 GMC Sierra 3500 Review
- Multiple drivetrain configurations, substantial towing and hauling capacities, compliant ride quality.
- Interior design is showing its age, spotty build quality, cheap interior materials.
List Price Estimate
$5,160 - $9,407
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although the Sierra still has the capacity to tackle just about any job, its newer competition manages a slight edge when it comes to refinement and maximum towing power.
2005 Highlights
On extended and crew cab models, a power sunroof is a new option, and includes a HomeLink universal transmitter and deluxe overhead console.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Crusty Codger,09/15/2009
Except for the cruise control switch that failed early on and the really poor tires that were provided I have had zero problems with my GMC 3500 long bed duramax allison crew cab dually that I purchased in 2005. My GMC has largely been used for hauling trailers, including my 35 foot fifth wheel, a car hauler and a 20 foot box trailer. The diesel never falters, even on fairly sharp inclines. And compared to Ford or Dodge the engine remains quite quiet.
drew,04/12/2005
Great truck! Traded in '01 F350 7.3L for the GMC. The GMC is much more driver friendly with comfort and a more car like feel. Power from the Duramax is very good as compared to the "chipped out" F350. On the downside, the truck, although a softer feel overall, is a bit more bouncy than the Ford. Interior room is much smaller in the front and rear of the crew-cab.
ronshoney,06/06/2005
It's a beautiful truck, feels like your riding in luxury. We have the TV/DVD package and that works great for our 4 kids who fit comfortably in the back on long trips. Good on gas for something that size, always runs and drives great. Have also used it to pull out the tractor when it got buried plowing the field, was not a problem it came right out and the truck barely had to try. Also pulled out a boat hauler that was stuck in a field, no limit to this truck.
Dale,02/03/2005
Ride seems very smooth. Some wind noise through the extended cab doors. Very powerful with the 8.1L V-8
Features & Specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
