Vehicle overview

The 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD is designed to feel right at home in the most demanding towing and hauling situations. If you need a workhorse that brings maximum brute force to the job, this could very well be your next truck. To wit, the Sierra 3500HD has a maximum payload rating of 6,111 pounds and a maximum towing capacity of 23,200 pounds. Those numbers are slightly different this year, as GMC has adopted the SAE J2807 trailering standard, but one thing's for certain; that's a massive amount of capability by just about anyone's standards.

Fresh off last year's redesign, the Sierra 3500HD gets a number of useful upgrades for 2016, including standard xenon headlights and LED daytime running lights, available wireless phone charging, a remote locking tailgate and improved IntelliLink infotainment systems with faster processors and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. One thing that hasn't changed is the 3500HD's agreeable driving character, enhanced on pricier models this year by a Digital Steering Assist system designed to improve both precision and maneuverability. With two burly engines and a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive, plus three body styles, two available bed lengths and four different trim levels, the Sierra 3500HD can be configured for a wide variety of business and personal applications.

Then again, so can its virtually identical twin, the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD, as well as the Ford F-350 Super Duty and the Ram 3500, all three of which are excellent alternatives. It's also worth considering the 2500-level trucks if you're not absolutely sure you need the extra brawn. But if nothing less than the toughest heavy-duty pickup truck will do, the 2016 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a must-drive based on its refined nature, beefy powertrains and industrial-grade skill set.