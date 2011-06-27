Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,572
|$8,256
|$9,722
|Clean
|$5,132
|$7,599
|$8,942
|Average
|$4,250
|$6,285
|$7,381
|Rough
|$3,369
|$4,971
|$5,820
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,191
|$10,429
|$12,198
|Clean
|$6,622
|$9,599
|$11,219
|Average
|$5,485
|$7,939
|$9,261
|Rough
|$4,348
|$6,279
|$7,302
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,370
|$11,986
|$13,963
|Clean
|$7,708
|$11,032
|$12,842
|Average
|$6,384
|$9,125
|$10,601
|Rough
|$5,060
|$7,217
|$8,359
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,562
|$10,920
|$12,757
|Clean
|$6,964
|$10,051
|$11,733
|Average
|$5,768
|$8,313
|$9,685
|Rough
|$4,572
|$6,575
|$7,637
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,203
|$9,107
|$10,694
|Clean
|$5,712
|$8,382
|$9,836
|Average
|$4,731
|$6,933
|$8,119
|Rough
|$3,750
|$5,483
|$6,402
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,429
|$12,064
|$14,052
|Clean
|$7,763
|$11,104
|$12,924
|Average
|$6,430
|$9,184
|$10,668
|Rough
|$5,097
|$7,264
|$8,412
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,490
|$10,826
|$12,649
|Clean
|$6,898
|$9,964
|$11,634
|Average
|$5,713
|$8,241
|$9,603
|Rough
|$4,529
|$6,518
|$7,572
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,025
|$11,532
|$13,450
|Clean
|$7,390
|$10,614
|$12,370
|Average
|$6,121
|$8,779
|$10,211
|Rough
|$4,852
|$6,944
|$8,052
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,878
|$11,339
|$13,231
|Clean
|$7,255
|$10,437
|$12,169
|Average
|$6,009
|$8,632
|$10,045
|Rough
|$4,763
|$6,827
|$7,921
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,170
|$11,724
|$13,667
|Clean
|$7,524
|$10,791
|$12,570
|Average
|$6,232
|$8,925
|$10,376
|Rough
|$4,940
|$7,059
|$8,182
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,551
|$10,907
|$12,742
|Clean
|$6,954
|$10,039
|$11,719
|Average
|$5,760
|$8,303
|$9,673
|Rough
|$4,566
|$6,568
|$7,628
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,952
|$10,110
|$11,837
|Clean
|$6,402
|$9,306
|$10,886
|Average
|$5,303
|$7,697
|$8,986
|Rough
|$4,203
|$6,087
|$7,086
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,319
|$11,914
|$13,880
|Clean
|$7,661
|$10,966
|$12,766
|Average
|$6,346
|$9,070
|$10,538
|Rough
|$5,030
|$7,174
|$8,309
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,979
|$10,147
|$11,880
|Clean
|$6,427
|$9,340
|$10,926
|Average
|$5,324
|$7,725
|$9,019
|Rough
|$4,220
|$6,110
|$7,112
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,383
|$9,350
|$10,972
|Clean
|$5,879
|$8,606
|$10,091
|Average
|$4,869
|$7,118
|$8,330
|Rough
|$3,860
|$5,630
|$6,568
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,631
|$11,013
|$12,861
|Clean
|$7,028
|$10,136
|$11,828
|Average
|$5,821
|$8,384
|$9,764
|Rough
|$4,614
|$6,631
|$7,699
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,053
|$11,569
|$13,492
|Clean
|$7,416
|$10,649
|$12,409
|Average
|$6,142
|$8,807
|$10,243
|Rough
|$4,869
|$6,966
|$8,077
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,110
|$11,646
|$13,578
|Clean
|$7,469
|$10,719
|$12,489
|Average
|$6,186
|$8,866
|$10,309
|Rough
|$4,903
|$7,012
|$8,129
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,641
|$9,695
|$11,365
|Clean
|$6,116
|$8,924
|$10,453
|Average
|$5,065
|$7,381
|$8,628
|Rough
|$4,015
|$5,838
|$6,804
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,495
|$9,500
|$11,142
|Clean
|$5,981
|$8,744
|$10,247
|Average
|$4,954
|$7,232
|$8,459
|Rough
|$3,927
|$5,720
|$6,670
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,962
|$10,124
|$11,853
|Clean
|$6,412
|$9,319
|$10,902
|Average
|$5,311
|$7,707
|$8,999
|Rough
|$4,210
|$6,096
|$7,096
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,055
|$10,248
|$11,993
|Clean
|$6,497
|$9,432
|$11,030
|Average
|$5,381
|$7,801
|$9,105
|Rough
|$4,265
|$6,170
|$7,179
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,796
|$11,231
|$13,110
|Clean
|$7,180
|$10,337
|$12,057
|Average
|$5,947
|$8,550
|$9,953
|Rough
|$4,714
|$6,762
|$7,848
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,301
|$10,575
|$12,365
|Clean
|$6,724
|$9,734
|$11,373
|Average
|$5,569
|$8,051
|$9,388
|Rough
|$4,414
|$6,367
|$7,402
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,673
|$11,068
|$12,924
|Clean
|$7,066
|$10,187
|$11,887
|Average
|$5,853
|$8,426
|$9,812
|Rough
|$4,639
|$6,664
|$7,737
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,833
|$9,952
|$11,657
|Clean
|$6,293
|$9,160
|$10,722
|Average
|$5,212
|$7,576
|$8,850
|Rough
|$4,132
|$5,992
|$6,979
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,641
|$15,519
|$18,185
|Clean
|$9,799
|$14,284
|$16,725
|Average
|$8,116
|$11,814
|$13,806
|Rough
|$6,434
|$9,345
|$10,886
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,178
|$10,411
|$12,179
|Clean
|$6,610
|$9,582
|$11,202
|Average
|$5,475
|$7,926
|$9,246
|Rough
|$4,340
|$6,269
|$7,291
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,053
|$19,045
|$22,319
|Clean
|$12,021
|$17,530
|$20,528
|Average
|$9,956
|$14,499
|$16,945
|Rough
|$7,892
|$11,467
|$13,361
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,850
|$8,631
|$10,151
|Clean
|$5,387
|$7,944
|$9,336
|Average
|$4,462
|$6,570
|$7,707
|Rough
|$3,537
|$5,197
|$6,077
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,010
|$10,188
|$11,925
|Clean
|$6,456
|$9,377
|$10,968
|Average
|$5,347
|$7,756
|$9,054
|Rough
|$4,239
|$6,134
|$7,139
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,727
|$10,923
|$12,672
|Clean
|$7,116
|$10,054
|$11,655
|Average
|$5,894
|$8,315
|$9,620
|Rough
|$4,672
|$6,577
|$7,586
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,946
|$11,368
|$13,238
|Clean
|$7,318
|$10,463
|$12,176
|Average
|$6,061
|$8,654
|$10,050
|Rough
|$4,804
|$6,845
|$7,925
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,312
|$11,911
|$13,879
|Clean
|$7,655
|$10,963
|$12,765
|Average
|$6,340
|$9,067
|$10,537
|Rough
|$5,026
|$7,172
|$8,309
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,830
|$11,275
|$13,160
|Clean
|$7,211
|$10,378
|$12,104
|Average
|$5,972
|$8,584
|$9,991
|Rough
|$4,734
|$6,789
|$7,878
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,305
|$10,580
|$12,370
|Clean
|$6,727
|$9,738
|$11,377
|Average
|$5,572
|$8,054
|$9,391
|Rough
|$4,417
|$6,370
|$7,405
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,864
|$9,995
|$11,705
|Clean
|$6,322
|$9,200
|$10,766
|Average
|$5,236
|$7,609
|$8,887
|Rough
|$4,150
|$6,018
|$7,007
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,687
|$9,756
|$11,435
|Clean
|$6,158
|$8,980
|$10,517
|Average
|$5,101
|$7,427
|$8,681
|Rough
|$4,043
|$5,874
|$6,845
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,331
|$11,936
|$13,908
|Clean
|$7,672
|$10,986
|$12,791
|Average
|$6,355
|$9,086
|$10,559
|Rough
|$5,037
|$7,187
|$8,326
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,658
|$11,048
|$12,902
|Clean
|$7,052
|$10,168
|$11,866
|Average
|$5,841
|$8,410
|$9,795
|Rough
|$4,630
|$6,652
|$7,723
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,190
|$10,428
|$12,197
|Clean
|$6,621
|$9,598
|$11,218
|Average
|$5,484
|$7,938
|$9,260
|Rough
|$4,347
|$6,279
|$7,302
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,797
|$12,546
|$14,597
|Clean
|$8,101
|$11,548
|$13,425
|Average
|$6,710
|$9,551
|$11,082
|Rough
|$5,319
|$7,554
|$8,738
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,528
|$10,877
|$12,708
|Clean
|$6,933
|$10,012
|$11,688
|Average
|$5,742
|$8,281
|$9,648
|Rough
|$4,552
|$6,549
|$7,608
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,632
|$12,330
|$14,353
|Clean
|$7,949
|$11,349
|$13,201
|Average
|$6,584
|$9,387
|$10,896
|Rough
|$5,219
|$7,424
|$8,592
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,665
|$9,728
|$11,401
|Clean
|$6,138
|$8,954
|$10,486
|Average
|$5,084
|$7,405
|$8,656
|Rough
|$4,030
|$5,857
|$6,825
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,999
|$11,498
|$13,411
|Clean
|$7,366
|$10,583
|$12,335
|Average
|$6,101
|$8,753
|$10,182
|Rough
|$4,836
|$6,923
|$8,029
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,340
|$9,293
|$10,906
|Clean
|$5,839
|$8,553
|$10,031
|Average
|$4,836
|$7,074
|$8,280
|Rough
|$3,833
|$5,595
|$6,529
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,326
|$9,273
|$10,884
|Clean
|$5,826
|$8,535
|$10,011
|Average
|$4,825
|$7,059
|$8,263
|Rough
|$3,825
|$5,584
|$6,516
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,681
|$12,665
|$14,843
|Clean
|$7,994
|$11,657
|$13,652
|Average
|$6,621
|$9,641
|$11,269
|Rough
|$5,249
|$7,626
|$8,886