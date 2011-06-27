  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,572$8,256$9,722
Clean$5,132$7,599$8,942
Average$4,250$6,285$7,381
Rough$3,369$4,971$5,820
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,191$10,429$12,198
Clean$6,622$9,599$11,219
Average$5,485$7,939$9,261
Rough$4,348$6,279$7,302
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,370$11,986$13,963
Clean$7,708$11,032$12,842
Average$6,384$9,125$10,601
Rough$5,060$7,217$8,359
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,562$10,920$12,757
Clean$6,964$10,051$11,733
Average$5,768$8,313$9,685
Rough$4,572$6,575$7,637
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,203$9,107$10,694
Clean$5,712$8,382$9,836
Average$4,731$6,933$8,119
Rough$3,750$5,483$6,402
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,429$12,064$14,052
Clean$7,763$11,104$12,924
Average$6,430$9,184$10,668
Rough$5,097$7,264$8,412
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,490$10,826$12,649
Clean$6,898$9,964$11,634
Average$5,713$8,241$9,603
Rough$4,529$6,518$7,572
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,025$11,532$13,450
Clean$7,390$10,614$12,370
Average$6,121$8,779$10,211
Rough$4,852$6,944$8,052
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,878$11,339$13,231
Clean$7,255$10,437$12,169
Average$6,009$8,632$10,045
Rough$4,763$6,827$7,921
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,170$11,724$13,667
Clean$7,524$10,791$12,570
Average$6,232$8,925$10,376
Rough$4,940$7,059$8,182
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,551$10,907$12,742
Clean$6,954$10,039$11,719
Average$5,760$8,303$9,673
Rough$4,566$6,568$7,628
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,952$10,110$11,837
Clean$6,402$9,306$10,886
Average$5,303$7,697$8,986
Rough$4,203$6,087$7,086
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,319$11,914$13,880
Clean$7,661$10,966$12,766
Average$6,346$9,070$10,538
Rough$5,030$7,174$8,309
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,979$10,147$11,880
Clean$6,427$9,340$10,926
Average$5,324$7,725$9,019
Rough$4,220$6,110$7,112
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,383$9,350$10,972
Clean$5,879$8,606$10,091
Average$4,869$7,118$8,330
Rough$3,860$5,630$6,568
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,631$11,013$12,861
Clean$7,028$10,136$11,828
Average$5,821$8,384$9,764
Rough$4,614$6,631$7,699
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,053$11,569$13,492
Clean$7,416$10,649$12,409
Average$6,142$8,807$10,243
Rough$4,869$6,966$8,077
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,110$11,646$13,578
Clean$7,469$10,719$12,489
Average$6,186$8,866$10,309
Rough$4,903$7,012$8,129
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,641$9,695$11,365
Clean$6,116$8,924$10,453
Average$5,065$7,381$8,628
Rough$4,015$5,838$6,804
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,495$9,500$11,142
Clean$5,981$8,744$10,247
Average$4,954$7,232$8,459
Rough$3,927$5,720$6,670
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,962$10,124$11,853
Clean$6,412$9,319$10,902
Average$5,311$7,707$8,999
Rough$4,210$6,096$7,096
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,055$10,248$11,993
Clean$6,497$9,432$11,030
Average$5,381$7,801$9,105
Rough$4,265$6,170$7,179
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,796$11,231$13,110
Clean$7,180$10,337$12,057
Average$5,947$8,550$9,953
Rough$4,714$6,762$7,848
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,301$10,575$12,365
Clean$6,724$9,734$11,373
Average$5,569$8,051$9,388
Rough$4,414$6,367$7,402
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,673$11,068$12,924
Clean$7,066$10,187$11,887
Average$5,853$8,426$9,812
Rough$4,639$6,664$7,737
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,833$9,952$11,657
Clean$6,293$9,160$10,722
Average$5,212$7,576$8,850
Rough$4,132$5,992$6,979
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,641$15,519$18,185
Clean$9,799$14,284$16,725
Average$8,116$11,814$13,806
Rough$6,434$9,345$10,886
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,178$10,411$12,179
Clean$6,610$9,582$11,202
Average$5,475$7,926$9,246
Rough$4,340$6,269$7,291
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,053$19,045$22,319
Clean$12,021$17,530$20,528
Average$9,956$14,499$16,945
Rough$7,892$11,467$13,361
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,850$8,631$10,151
Clean$5,387$7,944$9,336
Average$4,462$6,570$7,707
Rough$3,537$5,197$6,077
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,010$10,188$11,925
Clean$6,456$9,377$10,968
Average$5,347$7,756$9,054
Rough$4,239$6,134$7,139
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,727$10,923$12,672
Clean$7,116$10,054$11,655
Average$5,894$8,315$9,620
Rough$4,672$6,577$7,586
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,946$11,368$13,238
Clean$7,318$10,463$12,176
Average$6,061$8,654$10,050
Rough$4,804$6,845$7,925
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,312$11,911$13,879
Clean$7,655$10,963$12,765
Average$6,340$9,067$10,537
Rough$5,026$7,172$8,309
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,830$11,275$13,160
Clean$7,211$10,378$12,104
Average$5,972$8,584$9,991
Rough$4,734$6,789$7,878
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,305$10,580$12,370
Clean$6,727$9,738$11,377
Average$5,572$8,054$9,391
Rough$4,417$6,370$7,405
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,864$9,995$11,705
Clean$6,322$9,200$10,766
Average$5,236$7,609$8,887
Rough$4,150$6,018$7,007
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,687$9,756$11,435
Clean$6,158$8,980$10,517
Average$5,101$7,427$8,681
Rough$4,043$5,874$6,845
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,331$11,936$13,908
Clean$7,672$10,986$12,791
Average$6,355$9,086$10,559
Rough$5,037$7,187$8,326
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,658$11,048$12,902
Clean$7,052$10,168$11,866
Average$5,841$8,410$9,795
Rough$4,630$6,652$7,723
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,190$10,428$12,197
Clean$6,621$9,598$11,218
Average$5,484$7,938$9,260
Rough$4,347$6,279$7,302
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,797$12,546$14,597
Clean$8,101$11,548$13,425
Average$6,710$9,551$11,082
Rough$5,319$7,554$8,738
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,528$10,877$12,708
Clean$6,933$10,012$11,688
Average$5,742$8,281$9,648
Rough$4,552$6,549$7,608
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,632$12,330$14,353
Clean$7,949$11,349$13,201
Average$6,584$9,387$10,896
Rough$5,219$7,424$8,592
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,665$9,728$11,401
Clean$6,138$8,954$10,486
Average$5,084$7,405$8,656
Rough$4,030$5,857$6,825
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,999$11,498$13,411
Clean$7,366$10,583$12,335
Average$6,101$8,753$10,182
Rough$4,836$6,923$8,029
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,340$9,293$10,906
Clean$5,839$8,553$10,031
Average$4,836$7,074$8,280
Rough$3,833$5,595$6,529
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,326$9,273$10,884
Clean$5,826$8,535$10,011
Average$4,825$7,059$8,263
Rough$3,825$5,584$6,516
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,681$12,665$14,843
Clean$7,994$11,657$13,652
Average$6,621$9,641$11,269
Rough$5,249$7,626$8,886
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,132 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,599 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500 Classic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,132 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,599 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,132 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,599 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic ranges from $3,369 to $9,722, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 GMC Sierra 3500 Classic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.