Vehicle overview

Aside from the few crossover SUVs in its current lineup, GMC is synonymous with trucks. And not compact city trucks, either. We're talking heavy-duty trucks for people who build things. And when it comes to heavy-duty pickups, the 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a standout performer among some very tough competitors.

This year the heavy-duty Sierra receives plenty of improvements to help it keep up with -- and in some instances, prevail over -- its competition. A new frame, which GMC says is considerably more rigid than before, contributes to increased towing and hauling capacities. In addition GMC has bolted in some revised suspension components that give the truck not only more load capacity but also a more comfortable ride.

With these new heavier loads to pull, a new, optional 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel enters service with some fairly impressive stats. Output is rated at 397 horsepower and an eye-bulging 765 pound-feet of torque (a jump of 105 lb-ft of torque over last year's turbodiesel). This increase doesn't come at the expense of the environment or pocketbook, either. According to GMC, this new diesel works with a heavy-duty six-speed Allison 1000 transmission to deliver fuel economy that's 11 percent better than the previous diesel powertrain.

On the outside, only a few changes will be apparent to the savvy shopper. A new louvered hood, a revised grille and a chrome front bumper with an opening for added cooling round out the cosmetic changes. Behind the steering wheel, you might notice a smoother ride thanks to more isolation from hydraulic body mounts and a revised independent front suspension with more heavy-duty components yet a pavement-friendly calibration. The new Denali model should be noticed by all, though, as it brings GMC's upscale nameplate and distinctive styling elements to the heavy-duty truck line for the first time.

These changes for the 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD and its Chevy Silverado twin are meant to keep this GM truck in the game with the newly revised lineup of Ford Super Duty pickups. In terms of towing and hauling capabilities, the 2011 Ford F-350 is in a virtual dead heat with the Sierra (with the GMC winning by only a few hundred pounds), with the 2011 Ram 3500 bringing up the rear. However, in our heavy-duty pickup comparison test, the GMC Sierra 3500 boasted the best all-around performance and felt the most composed while towing a very heavy load, thanks to its more precise steering and arrow-straight tracking.

To be fair, the Ford offers more in the way of work-solution options, while the Dodge earns high marks for its uncommonly upscale interior. None of these choices really represents a winning or losing decision, as each pickup delivers plenty of power and utility. In the end, the choice of the 2011 GMC Sierra 3500HD over the rest will likely come down to personal preference.