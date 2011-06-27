  1. Home
2003 GMC Sierra 3500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful drivetrains, roomy interiors, numerous available amenities.
  • Spotty build quality, cheap interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

One of the biggest, most powerful pickups you can drive without going to trucking school.

2003 Highlights

The Sierra gets a revised look this year that includes a new front fascia, revised side moldings and optional multifunction, fold-away mirrors. On the inside, GMC has added new seats, a more comprehensive driver information center, a redesigned instrument panel and optional dual-zone climate control and satellite steering wheel controls. On the hardware side, the standard 6.0-liter V8 gets electronic throttle control as well as the ability to run exclusively on compressed natural gas (CNG) or a mix of CNG and gasoline. Other upgrades include an improved Insta-Trac part-time four-wheel-drive system for reduced service costs, a more efficient starter for the 8.1-liter V8 and a revised headlight switch that allows drivers to turn off the daytime running lamps.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 GMC Sierra 3500.

4.3
4 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Shoulda kept my FORD
Bob Sutliff,01/04/2003
Truck looks great! Fuel mileage (non towing) is not bad for a ton dually at 13 mpg. Towing is another story. Six (6) miles per gallon is the average for this 6.0L engine. Tow mileage is terrible and the truck is at its maximum performance on the interstate at 70mph. It absolutely has no power left.
Great Truck
tdorsett_1,03/03/2003
Hauling hay and horses has never been so easy, power to spare, better on fuel mileage that I would have though. Pulling a small 2-horse slant load trailer with two 1200 lb. horses or a twenty-foot trailer loaded with three round bails of hay, I get an average of 18 miles per gallon. Without pulling, I get between 21 and 25 miles per Gallon. (Highway)
Proffessional truck!!!!
truckinisfun,11/20/2002
I love the tramendous performance of my sierra at a ropping 325hp and 370foot lbs. of tourque.I also love the way it steers with my camper hooeked to the back,anyone who likes trucks should deffinetly at least check it out.
WHAT CAN YOU SAY....?
Big Money,02/20/2003
Extremely Satisfied with Fllet Manager Diane Ford, Ironic working for GM with that Name. Excellent Truck! 230K MILES On the Last One and going for 430k On the Duramax/Allison Combonation.
See all 4 reviews of the 2003 GMC Sierra 3500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
More about the 2003 GMC Sierra 3500

Used 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 Overview

The Used 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 3500 Crew Cab, Sierra 3500 Regular Cab, Sierra 3500 Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

