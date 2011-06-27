2003 GMC Sierra 3500 Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Powerful drivetrains, roomy interiors, numerous available amenities.
- Spotty build quality, cheap interior materials.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$3,647 - $7,285
Used Sierra 3500 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
One of the biggest, most powerful pickups you can drive without going to trucking school.
2003 Highlights
The Sierra gets a revised look this year that includes a new front fascia, revised side moldings and optional multifunction, fold-away mirrors. On the inside, GMC has added new seats, a more comprehensive driver information center, a redesigned instrument panel and optional dual-zone climate control and satellite steering wheel controls. On the hardware side, the standard 6.0-liter V8 gets electronic throttle control as well as the ability to run exclusively on compressed natural gas (CNG) or a mix of CNG and gasoline. Other upgrades include an improved Insta-Trac part-time four-wheel-drive system for reduced service costs, a more efficient starter for the 8.1-liter V8 and a revised headlight switch that allows drivers to turn off the daytime running lamps.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 GMC Sierra 3500.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bob Sutliff,01/04/2003
Truck looks great! Fuel mileage (non towing) is not bad for a ton dually at 13 mpg. Towing is another story. Six (6) miles per gallon is the average for this 6.0L engine. Tow mileage is terrible and the truck is at its maximum performance on the interstate at 70mph. It absolutely has no power left.
tdorsett_1,03/03/2003
Hauling hay and horses has never been so easy, power to spare, better on fuel mileage that I would have though. Pulling a small 2-horse slant load trailer with two 1200 lb. horses or a twenty-foot trailer loaded with three round bails of hay, I get an average of 18 miles per gallon. Without pulling, I get between 21 and 25 miles per Gallon. (Highway)
truckinisfun,11/20/2002
I love the tramendous performance of my sierra at a ropping 325hp and 370foot lbs. of tourque.I also love the way it steers with my camper hooeked to the back,anyone who likes trucks should deffinetly at least check it out.
Big Money,02/20/2003
Extremely Satisfied with Fllet Manager Diane Ford, Ironic working for GM with that Name. Excellent Truck! 230K MILES On the Last One and going for 430k On the Duramax/Allison Combonation.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 3500
Related Used 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana