Vehicle overview

In the General Motors family, GMC is positioned as the truck division. And although the brand's models are essentially twins to their Chevrolet Silverado relatives, GMC's Sierra pickups are nonetheless heavy hitters. The 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD, in particular, is a slugger among some very tough competitors.

Although it may not look as if the Sierra has changed much since 2007, it has been upgraded steadily over the years. Last year brought a number of substantial improvements that included a stronger, fully boxed frame, a revised suspension, a more powerful turbodiesel engine option and a new Allison transmission. They all added up to a more comfortable ride, better performance and handling dynamics and higher hauling/towing capacities.

Speaking of that turbodiesel, it's rated at an impressive 397 horsepower and 765 pound-feet of torque. That translates into serious work potential, including a maximum payload of 6,635 pounds and a maximum towing capacity of nearly 22,000 pounds (with a fifth-wheel connection).

Put wheel-to-wheel against its rivals, the 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD (and Chevy Silverado twin) can't quite match the Ford F-350 Super Duty in terms of all-out hauling and towing capacities nor, in the lower trims, match the Ram 3500 in terms of upscale cabin ambience. But the GMC boasts the best all-around performance and feels the most composed while towing a very heavy load, thanks to its more precise steering and arrow-straight tracking.

None of these heavy-duty pickups represents a clear winner or loser. It's like trying to pick among Babe Ruth, Ted Williams and Willie Mays. In the end, choosing the 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD over the rest could come down to something as small as styling preference or brand allegiance.