  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500
  4. Used 2004 GMC Sierra 3500
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2004 GMC Sierra 3500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful drivetrains, roomy interiors, numerous available amenities.
  • Spotty build quality, cheap interior materials.
Other years
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
GMC Sierra 3500 for Sale
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$4,440 - $8,469
Used Sierra 3500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its numerous powertrain and cab configurations and stout towing and hauling capacities, the Sierra 3500 is a hard truck to beat for those who need maximum functionality and capability from their work truck.

2004 Highlights

For 2004, a single-rear-wheel 4WD version is available in all body styles. Additionally, GMC has slotted in a value-priced Work Truck trim level below the base model. Base models pick up a chrome grille and bumpers, along with cruise control, while SLE models get foglights and can be equipped with leather upholstery. New accessories include a lockable storage area under the rear seat, and a choice between a soft tonneau bed cover and a hard locking cover.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 GMC Sierra 3500.

5(57%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(14%)
1(15%)
3.9
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Piece of crap
Carlos Fernandez,05/08/2004
This was the worst vehicle i ever had. It broke down right as i was pulling out of the dealership. The dealership then actually charged me for towing it the 10 feet to the service area!! Turns out the axle was faulty. They also found that the radiator leaked too.
I will never own a GMC product again
mikep16,12/24/2013
4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
It is no wonder GMC's cannot compete with Ford any longer. I was sent an email to update this -12/29/17. Not sure why! Still the same title for sure but now worse, entire dashboard is not functional, speedo does not work, all other gages peg out when starting the truck. At least it is running-mostly. I have to hand pump the diesel filter to get the truck to start. Happens about once a month or so. (no it is not standar maintenance issue). Replacing the batteries annually now (seems something is draining them when I am not looking!) I have received a call from Cust support about the dealer charge offering to reimburse some payment. I would have even considered changing my review if he would have helped. Then he disappeared! From the Dealer using my truck to tow the owners horse trailer (when turned in for maintenance) and adding 100 miles to it...to the more than $3000 I had to put into the electrical within 3 months-to the instrument panel stopping to work (speedo, then oil pressure, then battery-which comes and goes) $900 fix it so I just use a GPS for my speedo-to the rattle in the steering because of design issue always going out....to the electric seat positioning clicking 7-8 times before settling into place-to now the heater/AC blower stopped working and a cost of $750 to fix it at PEP Boys. Thanks to youtube the heater fix will only cost me $150 in parts. (my friend just had the same thing happen to his Tahoe and had to pay $750) The heater went out again in a couple of weeks. replace resistor again, heater stopped again! Either this truck is a lemon OR my favorite GMC's are on their way out of business. (I am in Quality management and would not have allowed anything close to this happening where I work)
Duramax Power
BigIron,05/11/2004
I haul a 11'6" Lance Legend camper and pull a 8'x12' trailer with it loaded with ATV's and a motorcycle and the truck does all I want it to. I traded a Powerstroke in and I am pleased that I did. It's quite and rides and handles a lot better then my old Ford. I am getting around 12mpg at freeway speeds with this load.
2004 3500 Duramax 6.6 SLT DRW Crew Cab
Pilot,04/18/2008
I've had this truck for almost 4 years, and I have nothing but good to say. I have a 37' 5th wheel, which when loaded is right at 16300 lbs and it pulls it great. Now I'm not going to tell you that I don't know the 5th wheel is back there, but this truck is a joy to drive while pulling. She'll be paid for in a couple of months, and I plan to keep her for a long time.
See all 7 reviews of the 2004 GMC Sierra 3500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 features & specs
More about the 2004 GMC Sierra 3500

Used 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 Overview

The Used 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 3500 Crew Cab, Sierra 3500 Regular Cab, Sierra 3500 Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 GMC Sierra 3500?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 GMC Sierra 3500s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 GMC Sierra 3500.

Can't find a used 2004 GMC Sierra 3500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Sierra 3500 for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,921.

Find a used GMC for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,777.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Sierra 3500 for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,432.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,554.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 GMC Sierra 3500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Sierra 3500 lease specials

Related Used 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles