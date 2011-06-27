2004 GMC Sierra 3500 Review
- Powerful drivetrains, roomy interiors, numerous available amenities.
- Spotty build quality, cheap interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its numerous powertrain and cab configurations and stout towing and hauling capacities, the Sierra 3500 is a hard truck to beat for those who need maximum functionality and capability from their work truck.
2004 Highlights
For 2004, a single-rear-wheel 4WD version is available in all body styles. Additionally, GMC has slotted in a value-priced Work Truck trim level below the base model. Base models pick up a chrome grille and bumpers, along with cruise control, while SLE models get foglights and can be equipped with leather upholstery. New accessories include a lockable storage area under the rear seat, and a choice between a soft tonneau bed cover and a hard locking cover.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Carlos Fernandez,05/08/2004
This was the worst vehicle i ever had. It broke down right as i was pulling out of the dealership. The dealership then actually charged me for towing it the 10 feet to the service area!! Turns out the axle was faulty. They also found that the radiator leaked too.
mikep16,12/24/2013
4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
It is no wonder GMC's cannot compete with Ford any longer. I was sent an email to update this -12/29/17. Not sure why! Still the same title for sure but now worse, entire dashboard is not functional, speedo does not work, all other gages peg out when starting the truck. At least it is running-mostly. I have to hand pump the diesel filter to get the truck to start. Happens about once a month or so. (no it is not standar maintenance issue). Replacing the batteries annually now (seems something is draining them when I am not looking!) I have received a call from Cust support about the dealer charge offering to reimburse some payment. I would have even considered changing my review if he would have helped. Then he disappeared! From the Dealer using my truck to tow the owners horse trailer (when turned in for maintenance) and adding 100 miles to it...to the more than $3000 I had to put into the electrical within 3 months-to the instrument panel stopping to work (speedo, then oil pressure, then battery-which comes and goes) $900 fix it so I just use a GPS for my speedo-to the rattle in the steering because of design issue always going out....to the electric seat positioning clicking 7-8 times before settling into place-to now the heater/AC blower stopped working and a cost of $750 to fix it at PEP Boys. Thanks to youtube the heater fix will only cost me $150 in parts. (my friend just had the same thing happen to his Tahoe and had to pay $750) The heater went out again in a couple of weeks. replace resistor again, heater stopped again! Either this truck is a lemon OR my favorite GMC's are on their way out of business. (I am in Quality management and would not have allowed anything close to this happening where I work)
BigIron,05/11/2004
I haul a 11'6" Lance Legend camper and pull a 8'x12' trailer with it loaded with ATV's and a motorcycle and the truck does all I want it to. I traded a Powerstroke in and I am pleased that I did. It's quite and rides and handles a lot better then my old Ford. I am getting around 12mpg at freeway speeds with this load.
Pilot,04/18/2008
I've had this truck for almost 4 years, and I have nothing but good to say. I have a 37' 5th wheel, which when loaded is right at 16300 lbs and it pulls it great. Now I'm not going to tell you that I don't know the 5th wheel is back there, but this truck is a joy to drive while pulling. She'll be paid for in a couple of months, and I plan to keep her for a long time.
Features & Specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
