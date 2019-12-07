Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 155,800 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$30,995$2,150 Below Market
Route 21 Auto Sales - Canal Fulton / Ohio
SOUTHERN - RUST FREE - 2013 GMC SIERRA 3500 - DENALI PACKAGE - 6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL - CREW CAB - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - DUAL REAR WHEELS - 4WD - NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGE REPORTED TO AUTO CHECK ......CALL 330-854-5380 OR GOOGLE US @ R21MOTORSPORTS.COM.....ASK ABOUT OUR DIESEL TRUCK FINANCING PROGRAM & NATIONWIDE DIESEL TRUCK EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACTS ....IF R21 MOTORSPORTS HAS THE OPPORTUNITY TO HELP YOU IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES ...WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO PROVIDE YOU FAIR, HONEST AND STRAIGHT FORWARD TRANSACTION ....LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU AND PLEASE TAKE CARE..REDUCED FROM $32,995...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT426C86DF124244
Stock: 18696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,029 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,999
Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! 6.6 Liter V8 Duramax Diesel, LML Engine with 397 Horsepower, Full Four Door Crew Cab, Long Box 8 Foot Longbox, Dual Rear Wheel Dually DRW, Denali Package, 6 Speed Automatic Allison Transmission with Optional Manual Tap Shift, Turn Dial 4x4 Four Wheel Drive 4WD, Factory GPS Navigation System, Power Sunroof Moonroof Sun Roof Moon Roof, Reverse Backup Camera Rearview Camera, Onstar System, Non Smoker, Dual Power Air Conditioned Ventilated and Heated Seats, Black Ebony Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Memory Driver's Seat, Soft Tonneau Cover, Full Towing Package with Receiver Trailer Hitch, Wiring and Transmission Cooler Tow Package, Factory Brake Controller, Fifth Wheel Bedrails 5th Wheel , Factory Exhaust Brake, Telescopic Tow Power Mirrors with Built-in Directional Signals, 3.73 Gears with Automatic Locking Differential Limited Slip Differential, Polished Aluminum Rims Premium Wheels, Four Wheel Disc Brakes, Factory Chromed Stepbars, Drop-in Bedliner, Bedrail Covers, Clearance Lights, Fog Lights, Reverse Sensors, Locking Tailgate, Chrome Trimmed Grill, Keyless Entry with Factory Remote Start, Rear Window Defroster, Adjustable Height Seatbelts, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, L.A.T.C.H. Child Safety System, Woodgrain Trimmed Heated Steering Wheel with Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Homelink System with Three Programmable Buttons for Garage Doors, Lighting Systems & Security Systems, Compass, Outside Temperature Display and Mileage Display, Power Adjustable Pedals, Weathertech Floormats, Woodgrain Dash And Door Trim, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights Autolamp, Onyx Black, CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest 2013 GMC Sierra 3500 crewcab longbox duallie diesels on our lot! Make your move before this super clean 4wd is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee.,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT426C80DF115233
Stock: 10933A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 117,097 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,999
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
One Owner / Clean Car-Fax, Four Wheel Drive / 4WD *, Towing Package *, Spray-In Bedliner *, Full Power: Window & Locks *, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Dark Titanium w/Cloth Seat Trim.Tim's Truck Capital is pleased to offer this beautiful 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck in Quicksilver Metallic Beautifully equipped with Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA (Power Door Locks and Remote Keyless Entry), Skid Plate Package, Snow Plow Prep Package (Provision for Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp/Beacon), Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Dark Titanium w/Cloth Seat Trim, 18" Painted Steel Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 3-Passenger Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System, 6 Speakers, a 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery for those cold mornings, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual 125-Amp Alternators, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exhaust Brake, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Radiator Grille & Front Bumper Opening Cover, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Remote keyless entry, Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lamps, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Seat Trim, and Voltmeter!Let Tim's Truck Capital Assist you with your Financing Needs. We can Offer a Finance Program that is Custom Tailored for you through our large Auto Financing Provider Network.As with any Used Vehicle, you may find some Minor Imperfections in keeping with the Age and Mileage of the Vehicle. We do everything we can to Recondition & Restore our Vehicles to as High a Standard as can be Expected.We Strive to Offer only the Best Vehicles possible at a Reasonable Price. If you have a Specific Question about any of our Vehicles, don't Hesitate to Call and Ask for a ' Live Description ' and Personal Vehicle " Walk-Around " from our Sales Staff.Tim's Truck Capital: 904 Suncook Valley Highway Epsom, New Hampshire. Please feel free to Visit our Website: www.timstruckcapital.com or Call us Direct with Any Questions and to Confirm Availability: 888-710-0774.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT422C82DF197815
Stock: ZC1074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2019
- 121,752 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,999
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, dark titanium Cloth.Tim's Truck Capital is honored to offer this attractive-looking 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck in Onyx Black Beautifully equipped with Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Skid Plate Package, Snow Plow Prep Package (Provision for Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp/Beacon), 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, dark titanium Cloth, 160 Amps Alternator, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 3-Passenger Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, 4 Speaker Audio System, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo, Bumpers: chrome, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear step bumper, Speed control, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Seat Trim, and Voltmeter!Let Tim's Truck Capital Assist you with your Financing Needs. We can Offer a Finance Program that is Custom Tailored for you through our large Auto Financing Provider Network.As with any Used Vehicle, you may find some Minor Imperfections in keeping with the Age and Mileage of the Vehicle. We do everything we can to Recondition & Restore our Vehicles to as High a Standard as can be Expected.We Strive to Offer only the Best Vehicles possible at a Reasonable Price. If you have a Specific Question about any of our Vehicles, don't Hesitate to Call and Ask for a ' Live Description ' and Personal Vehicle " Walk-Around " from our Sales Staff.Tim's Truck Capital: 904 Suncook Valley Highway Epsom, New Hampshire. Please feel free to Visit our Website: www.timstruckcapital.com or Call us Direct with Any Questions and to Confirm Availability: 888-710-0774.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT322CG3DZ129119
Stock: ZC1533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 72,516 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,900
Nexcar - Spring / Texas
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck Crew Cab 4WD **ONE OWNER****CLEAN CARFAX****NO ACCIDENTS**V8 Turbo Diesel 6.6 Liter, Auto 6-Spd Allison w/OD, 4WD, ABS (4-Wheel), AM/FM Stereo, Air Bags: Dual Front, Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bed Liner, CD: MP3 (Single), Cruise Control, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Rear Wheels, Keyless Entry, Mirrors: Heated, Mirrors: Power, Power Door Locks, Power Steering, Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls: Audio, Theft Recovery System, Tilt Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tires: Oversize Off-Road, Towing Pkg, Towing Pkg: 5th Wheel/Gooseneck, Traction Control, Wheels: Aluminum/Alloy, Work TruckYOUR NEXCAR IS HERE!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT422C80DF124281
Stock: DF124281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 38,817 miles
$40,995
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... CLEAN CAR-FAX! 2 owner! 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD 6.6L Turbocharged V8 4WD Crew Cab. This truck is in top condition! ONLY 38,000 Miles! Clean body! This truck is loaded with options including premium aftermarket wheels, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, leather seats, spray in bed liner, back up camera, cruise control, towing package, and more. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424E89DF159877
Stock: 159877
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 112,281 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$38,985
Reiselman Buick GMC - Springfield / Tennessee
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali BlackNAVIGATION!, ENTERTAINMENT/DVD PLAYER!, DIESEL WORKHORSE!, LOW MILEAGE!, BLUETOOTH!, Sierra 3500HD Denali, 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT426E86DF119252
Stock: 1139966B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 291,675 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,987
Johnson Auto of Laramie - Laramie / Wyoming
2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT Heritage Blue Metallic 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed AutomaticAllison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, dark cashmere light cashmere Leather, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium Speaker System, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Chrome Grille w/Chrome Surround, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Driver 10-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Emergency communication system, Floor Console w/Storage Compartment, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front Passenger 10-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Vertical Camper Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Illuminated entry, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver & Passenger Express-Down, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, dark cashmere light cashmere Leather.CARFAX One-Owner.Come to www.johnsonautolaramie.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at (307) 314-2651 For help with any of our departments!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424E82DF107975
Stock: 1130Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-12-2020
- 37,266 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,995
Highline Motor Cars - Southampton / New Jersey
CLEAN CARFAX. SATELLITE RADIO. HEATED SEATS. POWER LOCKS. POWER WINDOWS. POWER MIRRORS. POWER SEATS. POWER MEMORY SEATS. SUNROOF. OWNERS MANUAL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424C88DF166032
Stock: 166032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 172,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$28,989$444 Below Market
Community Motor Cadillac - Cedar Falls / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT426E86DF127433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,863 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,801
Laramie Auto Center - Laramie / Wyoming
This GMC Sierra 3500HD makes saving on a used truck easy. Even with a few plus years on it, this truck looks like new. It's a 8 cylinder Summit White truck that helps finish the job. With 166,863 miles and priced at $34,801.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at LARAMIE GM AUTO CENTER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT426C87DF203292
Stock: 3424Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2020
- 114,999 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,890
Alpine Motors - Ponderay / Idaho
Strong Running GMC Sierra 3500HDthat has been taken very good care of the vehicle inside and out. This vehicle has a clean carfax with no accidents or damage.This truck is a work horse with the 8ft bed. This Vehicle has the following options: 6.0 Liter V8 engine Auto transmission Four wheel drive Tow package Cloth seats Cruise control Power options Here at Alpine Motors Buick GMC we believe in giving you an Experience above all others! *Free vehicle cleaning for life *Free courtesy vehicle for life *Full tank of fuel before you leave *Free oil change And if you need to buy a car but are too busy to get away from work. That's no problem with our unique mobile test drive. Where we bring our dealership experience to you. Just one more part of the Alpine Advantage. 50 Years in Ponderay Idaho!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT523CGXDZ220242
Stock: 80590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 93,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,888
Craig Smith Auto Group - Galion / Ohio
***NO COST TO YOU POWER TRAIN WARRANTY FOREVER ON EVERY VEHICLE WITH LESS THAN 100K MILES*** Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony Leather. 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Onyx Black Welcome to our showroom! Make us your choice when it comes to buying your next new or used car, truck, or SUV. Or if you are in the market for a Buick vehicle, you will find a good selection of both, value priced. We offer the Camaro, Corvette, Cruze, Impala, Malibu, and Spark to the Mansfield, OH area. Or when it comes to an SUV, the Equinox, Traverse, and Suburban are some of America's most popular. And nothing is more reliable and tough than a truck. Choose from the Colorado, Silverado 1500, or the Heavy Duty Silverado. Or if a pre-owned vehicle is what you are looking for, you will find a great selection of vehicles right here. We're confident that you'll find the perfect vehicle at the best price at our Galion Buick and Chevrolet dealership. We are easily accessible off Route 19 in Galion, just roughly 20 mins from Bucyrus and 30 minutes from Mansfield. So stop by today. We serve Shelby Chevrolet and Buick customers as well.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424E87DF243244
Stock: U12922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 20,635 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,586
Corporate Fleet Sales - Pittsburg / California
utility truck. CARFAX One-Owner. 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Utility Truck Summit White RWD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVTThe Intelligent Alternative to New.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, 8ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GD312CG2DF126258
Stock: 204585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 81,370 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$45,970
Southern Auto Imports - Stone Mountain / Georgia
2013 GMC SIERRA 3500 HD 4WD CREW CAB DENALI**CALL US TODAY AT 7709825550 TO GET THIS TRUCK HOME TODAY**BACK UP CAMERA w/PARKING SENSORS. NAVIGATION SYSTEM. LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS. REAR HEATED SEATS. LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS w/CRUISE CONTROL. HDD MEDIA STORAGE. PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM. PWR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRORS AND SEATS. SUNROOF. RUNNING BOARDS/SIDE STEPS. FOG LAMPS. BED LINER. DUAL AND SIDE AIRBAGS. DUAL A/C. SATELLITE RADIO. BLUETOOTH CONNECTION. CD PLAYER. AM/FM RADIO. MEMORY SEATS. TRACTION CONTROL. STABILITY CONTROL. AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS AND MORE PREMIUM OPTIONS CALL US NOW!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT426C80DF115720
Stock: 115720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,990
Laramie Auto Center - Laramie / Wyoming
This used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD in Laramie, WYOMING allows you to save money on a quality vehicle. This truck doesn't look like it has a few plus years on it. It's a 8 cylinder Quicksilver Metallic truck that performs and entertains. With 76,750 miles and priced at $34,990.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at LARAMIE GM AUTO CENTER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424C85DF113899
Stock: 3740P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 138,367 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,995
Chevrolet of Twin Falls - Twin Falls / Idaho
CARFAX 1-Owner. Work Truck trim. AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 C TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AU 4x4, Turbo Charged Engine, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, WITH 2 TRANSMIT WINDOWS, LOCKS AND MIRRORS, POWER, DE CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE 4x4 4-Wheel ABS, Vinyl Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B20-Diesel compatible (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm, 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm), TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode. Includes (KNP) external transmission oil cooler. WINDOWS, LOCKS AND MIRRORS, POWER, DELETES REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY Provides power driver and passenger front side windows with uplevel door panels on a base trim level vehicle. Includes RPO (DL8) outside heated power-adjustable manual folding mirrors, RPO (AU3) power door locks and RPO (UQ3) speaker system. T/K***43-53 models include rear door power windows and locks. Power mirrors can be upgraded to SEO (6P3) camper, power-adjustable glass, manual extendable, heated mirrors. (Remote Keyless Entry becomes optional on all models and SEO (AU0) Remote Keyless Entry must be ordered and priced if desired.), DIFFERENTIAL, HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, WITH 2 TRANSMITTERS AND PANIC BUTTON Optional on all models when SEO (5B5) power windows, locks and mirrors is ordered, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 COMPATIBLE CD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume and TheftLock. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER At Chevrolet of Twin Falls Price does not include taxes, title, license and $399 Dealer Doc Fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GD322C87DF224207
Stock: DF224207U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 128,996 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,950
Platte Valley Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram - Lexington / Nebraska
www.plattevalleyauto.com Come by today to see this one in person.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT422CG1DF189874
Stock: UT89874
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Sierra 3500HD searches:
Related GMC Sierra 3500HD info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Focus ST 2017
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2014
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2018
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2012
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2013
- Used Kia Rio 2014
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2015
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2010
- Used Honda Fit 2010
- Used Audi RS 5 2014
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 2016
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2016
- Used Audi SQ5 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
- Used Kia Sorento
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used Acura ILX
- Used Subaru Tribeca
- Used Volkswagen Routan
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
- Used Dodge Viper
- Used BMW 5 Series
- Used Chrysler 200
Shop used models by city
- Used GMC Envoy Decatur GA
- Used GMC Terrain Allentown PA
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Tampa FL
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Springfield IL
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Tucson AZ
- Used GMC Envoy Tampa FL
- Used GMC Safari Naperville IL
- Used GMC Terrain New Germany MN
- Used GMC Terrain Eugene OR
- Used GMC Envoy Knoxville TN
Shop used model years by city
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2012 Corona CA
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2017 Lafayette LA
- Used GMC Terrain 2014 Santa Monica CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Seltos
- Chevrolet Equinox 2019
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- 2021 Kia K5 News
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 LC 500
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 News
- 2019 Lexus RX 350
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee