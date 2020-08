Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me

Stone Road Auto - Ontario / New York

About This Vehicle: No accidents or damage reported 2 OwnersExtensive Service history First purchased in: Schenectady NY 6.0L V8 F OHV 16VPremium chrome-styled wheels 4X4 Automatic headlights fog lights Power windows locks mirrors seats Media and Cruise controls mounted to steering wheel Dual Climate Zones AM/FM CD AUX USB BedlinerRunning Boards Review From Edmunds.com:In the General Motors family GMC is positioned as the truck division. And although the brand's models are essentially twins to their Chevrolet Silverado relatives GMC's Sierra pickups are nonetheless heavy hitters. The 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD in particular is a slugger among some very tough competitors. Although it may not look as if the Sierra has changed much since 2007 it has been upgraded steadily over the years. Last year brought a number of substantial improvements that included a stronger fully boxed frame a revised suspension a more powerful turbodiesel engine option and a new Allison transmission. They all added up to a more comfortable ride better performance and handling dynamics and higher hauling/towing capacities. Speaking of that turbodiesel it's rated at an impressive 397 horsepower and 765 pound-feet of torque. That translates into serious work potential including a maximum payload of 6635 pounds and a maximum towing capacity of nearly 22000 pounds (with a fifth-wheel connection). Put wheel-to-wheel against its rivals the 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD (and Chevy Silverado twin) can't quite match the Ford F-350 Super Duty in terms of all-out hauling and towing capacities nor in the lower trims match the Ram 3500 in terms of upscale cabin ambience. But the GMC boasts the best all-around performance and feels the most composed while towing a very heavy load thanks to its more precise steering and arrow-straight tracking. None of these heavy-duty pickups represents a clear winner or loser. It's like trying to pick among Babe Ruth Ted Williams and Willie Mays. In the end choosing the 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD over the rest could come down to something as small as styling preference or brand allegiance.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



VIN: 1GD524EG0CZ218996

Stock: 4541

Certified Pre-Owned: No