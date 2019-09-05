Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE in Silver
    used

    2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE

    156,240 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,995

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in Black
    used

    2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    195,222 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in Silver
    used

    2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    62,648 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $45,917

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in White
    used

    2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    184,497 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,975

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE in White
    used

    2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE

    170,866 miles

    $25,908

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in White
    used

    2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    129,339 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck

    240,669 miles

    $16,999

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE in Red
    used

    2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE

    122,461 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,544

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck in White
    used

    2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck

    75,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,400

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    126,198 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,900

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck in Red
    used

    2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck

    84,602 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,900

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in Gray
    used

    2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    112,231 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,900

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT
    used

    2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,997

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali
    used

    2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali

    128,858 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,500

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE in White
    used

    2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE

    63,103 miles

    $27,529

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT in Silver
    used

    2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT

    216,789 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,990

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE
    used

    2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE

    95,052 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $23,000

    Details
  • 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali in Black
    used

    2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali

    187,321 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,000

    Details

