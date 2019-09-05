Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me
- 156,240 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$20,995
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
***RUST FREE SOUTHERN TRCUK*** THIS 6.6L DURAMAX 4X4 2012 GMC SIERRA 3500 IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT! INCLUDES 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! RIDES AND DRIVES LIKE A NEW SIERRA! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! HURRY IN BEFORE THIS GREAT DEAL IS GONE! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS FINE VEHICLE VISIT US AT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN, ZACK, OR TROY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT423C81CF149520
Stock: 14312
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 195,222 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,995
Vallery Ford - Waverly / Ohio
Come in and check out this 2012 GMC Sierra 3500 HD Crew Cab. A SLT edition with 4x4. Also a local trade-in with leather and a moonroof. Stop in today for a test drive or give us a call. Thanks for looking.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424EG0CF202413
Stock: P5914A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,917
Weston Buick GMC Kia - Gresham / Oregon
CARFAX One-Owner. 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT Silver One Owner, Fresh Oil Change, No Accident on Carfax, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Emergency communication system, Front fog lights, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver & Passenger Express-Down, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/Auxiliary Input Jack, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Speed control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424C82CF131517
Stock: GY0003B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 184,497 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$31,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
This stellar 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT Crew Cab in Summit White is a proven workhorse that will exceed your expectations. Powered by a brawny 6.6 Liter Duramax Turbo Diesel V8 that pounds out 397hp while paired with a sophisticated 6 Speed Allison 1000 Automatic transmission. Our Sierra 3500HD can handle your toughest job with ease and efficiency and is built strong with a payload of 7,222 pounds and towing capacity up to 23,100 pounds. With an independent front suspension and a heavy duty trailering package, this GMC is designed specifically for the constant grind of heavy duty use and offers an exceptionally comfortable ride along with unparalleled performance. Our Crew Cab has a tough stance with tinted windows, fog lights, heated mirrors and 18-inch alloy wheels. You'll appreciate a well designed SLT cabin that was built with your hectic lifestyle in mind with keyless entry, full power accessories, a trip computer, and a convenient center console. Amp up the style with heated leather seats with power adjustments, a leather steering wheel, a Bose sound system and Bluetooth technology that lets you listen to your favorite tunes and stay safely connected as you get the job done in this sturdy truck. Of course safety is always number one and we supply OnStar, anti-lock disc brakes, stability control, hill-start control and trailer sway control to keep you safe and secure. This GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT is an impressive, powerful choice. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424C83CF213417
Stock: 18868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 170,866 miles
$25,908
Toyota of Cool Springs - Franklin / Tennessee
Clean CARFAX. 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic White Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT423C86CF208609
Stock: X239018B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 129,339 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,995
Stone Road Auto - Ontario / New York
About This Vehicle: No accidents or damage reported 2 OwnersExtensive Service history First purchased in: Schenectady NY 6.0L V8 F OHV 16VPremium chrome-styled wheels 4X4 Automatic headlights fog lights Power windows locks mirrors seats Media and Cruise controls mounted to steering wheel Dual Climate Zones AM/FM CD AUX USB BedlinerRunning Boards Review From Edmunds.com:In the General Motors family GMC is positioned as the truck division. And although the brand's models are essentially twins to their Chevrolet Silverado relatives GMC's Sierra pickups are nonetheless heavy hitters. The 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD in particular is a slugger among some very tough competitors. Although it may not look as if the Sierra has changed much since 2007 it has been upgraded steadily over the years. Last year brought a number of substantial improvements that included a stronger fully boxed frame a revised suspension a more powerful turbodiesel engine option and a new Allison transmission. They all added up to a more comfortable ride better performance and handling dynamics and higher hauling/towing capacities. Speaking of that turbodiesel it's rated at an impressive 397 horsepower and 765 pound-feet of torque. That translates into serious work potential including a maximum payload of 6635 pounds and a maximum towing capacity of nearly 22000 pounds (with a fifth-wheel connection). Put wheel-to-wheel against its rivals the 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD (and Chevy Silverado twin) can't quite match the Ford F-350 Super Duty in terms of all-out hauling and towing capacities nor in the lower trims match the Ram 3500 in terms of upscale cabin ambience. But the GMC boasts the best all-around performance and feels the most composed while towing a very heavy load thanks to its more precise steering and arrow-straight tracking. None of these heavy-duty pickups represents a clear winner or loser. It's like trying to pick among Babe Ruth Ted Williams and Willie Mays. In the end choosing the 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD over the rest could come down to something as small as styling preference or brand allegiance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GD524EG0CZ218996
Stock: 4541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 240,669 miles
$16,999
Decosky Cadillac - Mount Vernon / Ohio
*FOUR WHEEL DRIVE*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GD422CLXCF143676
Stock: 20413AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 122,461 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$28,544
Spearfish GMC - Spearfish / South Dakota
Blending unsurpassed power and comfort, our 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE crew cab long box in stunning Fired Red is a proven workhorse that will exceed your expectations. Under the hood is a brawny 6.6 Liter Duramax Turbo Diesel V8 that pounds out 397hp while paired with a sophisticated 6 Speed Allison automatic transmission. Our 4WD Sierra can handle your toughest job with ease and efficiency. With an independent front suspension and the Z71 Off-Road Suspension package, this Sierra is designed specifically for the constant grind of heavy duty use and offers an exceptionally comfortable ride along with unparalleled performance. Our Sierra 3500HD SLE has a tough stance with tinted windows, foglights, heated mirrors and 18-inch polished aluminum wheels. You'll appreciate a well-designed cabin that was built with your hectic lifestyle in mind with keyless entry, full power accessories, a trip computer and a convenient center console. Power up the comfort with heated seats and a dual zone climate control. Of course safety is always number one and we supply OnStar, anti-lock disc brakes, stability control and trailer sway control to keep you safe and secure. This GMC Sierra 3500HD is an impressive, powerful choice. Our sales consultants are ready to answer any question you may have about this Sierra. We are here to help you get in a vehicle you will be happy with. We pride ourselves in constantly exceeding customers expectations. Call or come in today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT423C84CF217258
Stock: 9204A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 75,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,400
Bayer Motor Company - Comanche / Texas
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Summit White 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck Hay Spear Bed 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, dark titanium Cloth. Call us directly at 1-844-695-6060! Delivery available upon request! Odometer is 64379 miles below market average! WE PUT CUSTOMERS FIRST!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GD422CLXCF187466
Stock: F22080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-09-2019
- 126,198 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,900
OConnor Auto Park - Augusta / Maine
Please call for more information!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424C80CF226111
Stock: 405388A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 84,602 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,900
Terry's Auto Sales - Somerset / Pennsylvania
Brand new flat bed just installed and serviced!! Low miles and all stock!!! This vehicle is a Powerhouse. Great for towing. A real stump puller!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GD322CLXCF118000
Stock: 18PC4126A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,231 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,900
Valley Sales of Hastings - Hastings / Minnesota
Valley Buick GMC is pumped up to offer this fantastic-looking 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HDSLTinStealth Gray Metallic Beautifully equipped with Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA (Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Bluetooth? For Phone, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bose Premium Speaker System, Chrome Grille w/Chrome Surround, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Floor Console w/Storage Compartment, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated Vertical Camper Outside Mirrors, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/Driver & Passenger Express-Down, Rear Access Door Power Windows, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, and Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls), SLT Convenience Package (EZ-Lift Tailgate, Locking Tailgate, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, and Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist), Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, dark titanium light titanium Leather, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Oval Chromed Tubular Assist Steps, 7 Speakers, a 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery for those cold mornings, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 CD/DVD/Navigation, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver 10-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Exhaust Brake, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Passenger 10-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated f
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT524C8XCZ290921
Stock: G10031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,997
Columbiana Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Columbiana / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424C84CF109907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,858 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,500
Safeway Automotive - Grant / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT426E8XCF151734
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,103 miles
$27,529
Berlin City Toyota - Gorham / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT323C85CF201047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 216,789 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,990
Granite City Motor Car - St. Cloud / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT424C8XCF155242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,052 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$23,000
B & B Auto Sales - Brookings / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT423CG6CF128993
Stock: 12448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 187,321 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,000
Stanley Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT - Brownwood / Texas
Summary**CLEAN AUTOCHECK**, 4WD, LEATHER, HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS, POWER DRIVER'S SEAT, POWER PASSENGER SEAT, PARK ASSIST, BLUETOOTH for Hands-Free Phone, REAR VIEW CAMERA, HEAVY DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, BOSE AUDIO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE STARTVehicle DetailsWhy Buy Stanley?CONSIDER IT COVERED: We offer a 3 month/3,000 mile limited warranty with each and every vehicle. Take on the road, not the stress. (Excludes vehicles over 10 years and/or 130,000 milesNot all Vehicles will qualify, please see dealership for the complete list of Eligible Vehicles details.)SERVICE: Our technicians run a rigorous 172-point inspection and all factory recalls are performed before sale.LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Know exactly what you want but don’t see it at your closest Stanley dealership? Don’t let that stop you; we will ship any vehicle at one of our other locations to your hometown Stanley dealership. Start shopping the entire inventory at stanleyautogroup.com.FINANCE FINESSE: Find the perfect financing fit you’re comfortable with through a wide range of various banks that meet all credit needs. Want warranty, GAP, or added aftermarket parts & upgrades? Pick our brain until you know all of the ins and outs. WANT TO SAVE TIME? Of course you do, who doesn’t? Fill out our online credit application and get pre-approved!MORE BANG FOR YOUR BUCK: Do you have a trade in? WE WANT IT! Let us give you top dollar for your vehicle to get you one step closer to your dream car.BECOME A PART OF THE FAMILY: Our staff is ready to serve you, providing outstanding customer service to fit your every need to exceed your expectations from beginning to end. EquipmentSee what's behind you with the back up camera on it. Engulf yourself with the crystal clear sound of a BOSE sound system in this vehicle. The GMC Sierra is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this vehicle. This GMC Sierra features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. This GMC Sierra has satellite radio capabilities. Greater towing safety becomes standard with the installed trailer brake. Keep safely connected while in this vehicle with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. This GMC Sierra has four wheel drive capabilities. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in the vehicle is easy with the climate control system. This 2012 GMC Sierra 3500 has an elegant black exterior finish. This 1 ton pickup has a 6.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine.PackagesENGINE BLOCK HEATER. BATTERY: HEAVY-DUTY DUAL 730 COLD-CRANKING AMPS; MAINTENANCE-FREE. TRAILERING WIRING PROVISIONS: FOR CAMPER; FIFTH WHEEL AND GOOSENECK TRAILER. EXHAUST BRAKE. LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE. LPO: ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT426C84CF186983
Stock: F186983T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
