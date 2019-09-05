Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me

Stanley Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT - Brownwood / Texas

Summary**CLEAN AUTOCHECK**, 4WD, LEATHER, HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS, POWER DRIVER'S SEAT, POWER PASSENGER SEAT, PARK ASSIST, BLUETOOTH for Hands-Free Phone, REAR VIEW CAMERA, HEAVY DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, BOSE AUDIO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE STARTVehicle DetailsEquipmentSee what's behind you with the back up camera on it. Engulf yourself with the crystal clear sound of a BOSE sound system in this vehicle. The GMC Sierra is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this vehicle. This GMC Sierra features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. This GMC Sierra has satellite radio capabilities. Greater towing safety becomes standard with the installed trailer brake. Keep safely connected while in this vehicle with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. This GMC Sierra has four wheel drive capabilities. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in the vehicle is easy with the climate control system. This 2012 GMC Sierra 3500 has an elegant black exterior finish. This 1 ton pickup has a 6.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine.PackagesENGINE BLOCK HEATER. BATTERY: HEAVY-DUTY DUAL 730 COLD-CRANKING AMPS; MAINTENANCE-FREE. TRAILERING WIRING PROVISIONS: FOR CAMPER; FIFTH WHEEL AND GOOSENECK TRAILER. EXHAUST BRAKE. LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE. LPO: ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GT426C84CF186983

Stock: F186983T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020