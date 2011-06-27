Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD for Sale Near Me
- $25,900Great Deal | $4,135 below market
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT101,026 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nels Gunderson Chevrolet - Osseo / Wisconsin
WE ARE FULLY OPEN FOR WALK IN TRAFFIC, BY APPOINTMENT AND AT HOME TEST DRIVES AND DELIVERIES. AT NELS GUNDERSON CHEV, OUR EMPLOYEES ARE TAKING EVERY PRECAUTION TO MAINTAIN A CLEAN AND SAFE ENVIRONMENT DURING YOUR VISIT. Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, ebony Leather. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT DRW You'll Feel at Home!! www.osseoauto.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTJK33608F120261
Stock: 74357A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $20,800
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1181,045 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Coughlin Automotive Group - London / Ohio
2008 GMC SIERRA 3500HD- 6.6L DURAMAX TURBO DIESEL ENGINE- ALLISON TRANSMISSION- 4 WHEEL DRIVE- 181K MILES, FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL OR STOP IN, ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME AND FINANCING IS AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTJK33658F200946
Stock: G19085B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-02-2019
- $15,999
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1290,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Murdock Hyundai of Lindon - Lindon / Utah
***3500 HD SLE1**6.6L TURBO DIESEL**TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR**CRUISE CONTROL**ELECTRIC BRAKE ASSIST**4WD**HIGH MILES BUT DRIVES GREAT**Summit White Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony/Light Cashmere Cloth, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjust/Manual-Fold Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Skid Plate Package, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Speed control. Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic***NEW TRADE-IN VEHICLE!!!*** WE DON'T SPECIALIZE IN THESE OLDER/HIGHER MILEAGE VEHICLES... THIS CAR BEING MADE AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC AS-IS BEFORE WE SEND IT OUT FOR AUCTION... OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE!!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK33688F174812
Stock: BC3329C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $20,978
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1164,204 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Julian Foy Motors - Many / Louisiana
Summit White 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel *LOCAL TRADE*, 6 Speaker Audio System, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Door Locks, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjust/Manual-Fold Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Skid Plate Package, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass. At Foy Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, our entire team works together to provide you with the ultimate Buick, Chevrolet, GMC shopping experience. We are here to exceed your expectations, deliver the best service possible, and make car shopping fun again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity, Towing Hitch.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK33608F178823
Stock: 6G20095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $29,991
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT62,720 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sewell Buick GMC - Dallas / Texas
Sewell Buick GMC is proud to offer this 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD equipped with dual rear wheels, a diesel engine, 2WD, park assist, Bose sound system, tow package, remote start, 17' wheels, and more that was recently traded in for a new vehicle. If you have been searching for a quality trade-in at a great value, then this is the Sierra 3500HD for you. Every Value Vehicle at Sewell Buick GMC is a local trade in and has passed a vehicle safety inspection, so feel free to call us at 214-350-8000 and make a reservation to come see this Sierra 3500HD SLT today! This Sierra 3500HD is being sold as-is and our internet price has been reduced to ensure a quick and hassle-free buying experience. If you have been waiting for a great deal dont miss this opportunity to purchase a dealer trade-in at a value price. Also, please note, we take great care to keep our online inventory up to date, however our inventory changes daily so not all of our inventory may be online. If you do not see what you are looking for then please call. We look forward to providing you with the best customer service as we begin our next century of inspired service. Buy with confidence, Sewell has been serving our customers since 1911.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTJC33648F177155
Stock: 5081557A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $14,995
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck177,516 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Denver Collection - Denver / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK33K88F113697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $35,919
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT74,908 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Akins Ford of Winder - Winder / Georgia
Black 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Power-Adjust/Manual-Fold Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Remote keyless entry, XM Satellite Radio.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTJK33688F194611
Stock: TF194611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $23,183
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT202,700 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Murdock Chevrolet GMC Buick - Logan / Utah
2008 Summit White GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4D Crew Cab 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel As-Is Cash & Carry vehicle. Instead of sending these cars directly to the auction, we provide the public the opportunity to purchase them at auction prices! No warranties, no inspections, no refunds and no exchanges. Call 435-752-6801 for an appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK33638F177164
Stock: CM774A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- New Listing$21,998
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT203,725 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lum's Buick GMC - McMinnville / Oregon
Equipment An off-road package is equipped on it. This model has satellite radio capabilities. This GMC Sierra is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. This 1 ton pickup is painted with a sleek and sophisticated black color. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this vehicle is easy with the climate control system. The GMC Sierra is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this unit and drive with confidence. This vehicle has a 6.6 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this 2008 GMC Sierra 3500. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. This 1 ton pickup is equipped with front air bags. The rear entertainment system includes wireless headphones. The vehicle has an automatic transmission. Easily set your speed in the vehicle with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Packages ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE; REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER: with LCD display and 2 sets of wireless headphones. CONVENIENCE PACKAGE: includes (JF4) adjustable power pedals; (AP3) remote vehicle starter system and (UD7) Rear Parking Assist. Z71 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE: includes (Z71) Off-Road Suspension Package; (G80) heavy-duty automatic locking rear differential and (NZZ) Skid Plate Package. EZ-LIFT TAILGATE PACKAGE: includes (A60) locking tailgate and (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate. SKID PLATE PACKAGE; FRAME-MOUNTED SHIELDS: includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member; protecting front underbody; oil pan; differential case and transfer case. BATTERY: HEAVY-DUTY DUAL 730 COLD-CRANKING AMPS; MAINTENANCE-FREE. PEDALS: POWER-ADJUSTABLE FOR ACCELERATOR AND BRAKE. REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM. REAR PARKING ASSIST: ULTRASONIC. SUNROOF: POWER. UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE. MIRRORS: OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL CAMPER MANUAL-FOLDING AND EXTENSION; BLACK. ALTERNATOR: DUAL; 125 AMPS EACH. SWITCH: HIGH IDLE. TRAILERING EQUIPMENT: HEAVY-DUTY. BRAKE CONTROLLER: INTEGRATED TRAILER. ENGINE BLOCK HEATER. LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT. CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK33658F180616
Stock: 1394A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- New Listing$25,991
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT170,695 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kocourek Chevrolet - Wausau / Wisconsin
Onyx Black 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4D Crew Cab LOCAL TRADE, HEATED SEATS, REMOTE START, 17' x 6.5' 8-Lug Painted Steel Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, a 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery for those cold mornings, Driver 10-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Engine Block Heater, Front Passenger 10-Way Power Seat Adjuster, High Idle Switch, Power Sunroof w/Express-Open, Speed control, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist. Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 4WD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTJK33688F117530
Stock: 1870FA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- New Listing$16,999
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2207,938 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
De Queen Ford - De Queen / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTJK33648F138536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$24,634
2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE296,146 milesDelivery available*
Gordie Boucher Mazda of Janesville - Janesville / Wisconsin
* Fresh Arrival! Photos & descriptions coming soon but if you want the first shot at this, please call us and ask for a pre-owned salesperson. We would be happy to answer any questions or send you photos, a video or whatever you need.* This Silver Birch Metallic 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 has been thoroughly inspected by our Boucher Ford Lincoln Mazda of Janesville ASC Factory Certified Technicians! *Prices exclude tax, title, license and service fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK39638E128138
Stock: 20FE0812A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $29,995
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE182,315 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.**6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL**ALLISON TRANSMISSION**4X4**DUALLY**CREW CAB**WHITE**GRAY INTERIOR**MUST SEE AND DRIVE**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**NO PRIOR ACCIDENTS**Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, **Power Sun Roof, **Exhaust Brake, **Spray On Bedliner, **Tow Package, **Dually, 6 Speaker Audio System, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bright Metal Rings w/Chrome Center Caps, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Convenience Package, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, EZ-Lift Tailgate, EZ-Lift Tailgate Package, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Locking Tailgate, Power Door Locks, Power Sunroof w/Express-Open, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjust/Manual-Fold Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Skid Plate Package, SLE1 Audio Package, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, XM Satellite Radio. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 DRW DRW 4D Crew Cab SLE1 4WD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity, Towing Hitch.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTJK33657F562659
Stock: 25834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2019
- $16,995
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck259,642 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lakeside Auto Brokers - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Welcome to Lakeside Auto Brokers, your source for used autos in the Colorado Springs area. We have everything you could ever ask for including brands like Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Nissan, Jeep, Toyota, Volkswagen, Honda, and many, many more. Dont take our word for it. Browse through the hundreds of options that we have in our online inventory right now. When you want a used car, truck, or SUV, make Lakeside Auto Brokers your first stop and we may just be your last stop! At Lakeside Auto Brokers, we pride ourselves on customer service, and we are proud to be able to serve the Colorado Springs area. With three locations, we are sure to be near you. We can also serve all the surrounding areas, and with our unique selection of vehicles, we attract customers from all around. You can browse through everything that we have to offer online, or come to see one of our locations in person today. Either way, we know that you will be impressed with everything we can do
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK73609F188616
Stock: P13696A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $27,599
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE104,880 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows - Lone Tree / Colorado
Engine; Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 Transmission; Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled Convenience Package Seats; Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench; 3-Passenger; Driver And Front Passenger Manual Reclining Sle Preferred Package Rearview Camera System Trailering Equipment; Heavy-Duty Tire; Spare Lt265/75R16E On-/Off-Road; Blackwall Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible 6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer Seat Adjuster; Driver 6-Way Power Suspension Package; Off-Road Window; Power; Rear Sliding Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Vertical Camper Manual-Folding And Extension; Black Trailer Brake Controller; Integrated Bluetooth Skid Plate Package; Frame-Mounted Shields Fog Lamps; Front; Halogen Steering Wheel Controls; Mounted Audio Controls Tailgate; Locking Engine Block Heater Bluetooth Connection Covers; Radiator Grille And Front Bumper Openings Trailering Wiring Provisions; For Camper; Fifth Wheel And Gooseneck Trailer Air Conditioning; Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Battery; Heavy-Duty Dual 730 Cold-Cranking Amps; Maintenance-Free Customer Dialogue Network Dark Titanium/Light Titanium; Premium Cloth Seat Trim Gvwr; 9900 Lbs. (4490 Kg) Mirror; Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Paint; Solid Pedals; Power-Adjustable For Accelerator And Brake Pickup Box; Wideside Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Rear Parking Assist; Ultrasonic Remote Vehicle Starter System Silver Birch Metallic Sle Preferred Equipment Group Tailgate; Ez-Lift Universal Home Remote Wheels; 4-16" X 7.0" (40.6 Cm X 17.8 Cm) 8-Lug Steel (Single Rear Wheel) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This GMC includes: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B5-Diesel Diesel Fuel 8 Cylinder Engine Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This GMC Sierra 3500HD has been loved by its original owner as CARFAX shows it to be a one-owner. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. Clean interior? How about flawless. This GMC Sierra 3500HD looks like has never been used. More information about the 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD: The 2009 GMC Sierra HD lineup has the segment-best gross combined weight rating of up to 18,500 pounds, and the segment-best trailer weight rating of 13,000 pounds--both important numbers considering their intended duty as heavy haulers and commercial rigs. And with extensive noise-reduction measures, it has one of the quietest interiors among heavy-duty trucks. Strengths of this model include Professional grade tool for work, versatility, a plethora of choices., and durability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK83609F173684
Stock: 9F173684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- New Listing$36,990
2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT66,640 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capitol Chevrolet Salem - Salem / Oregon
Recent Arrival!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. This 2007 Pewter GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony Leather, 12-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 12-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible 6-Disc CD, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium Speaker System, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Floor Console w/Storage Compartment, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear audio controls, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Ultrasoft Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Ebony Leather.Your way on the parkway!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK336X7F529297
Stock: T292037A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $12,995
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT282,898 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
George Gee Buick GMC - Liberty Lake / Washington
*Bluetooth* *Satellite Radio* *CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLE* *Automatic* *Leather Seats* *Security System* *Popular Color* *Call 866-640-8859 to confirm availability, and schedule a hassle free Test Drive.* * All of our vehicles are researched and priced regularly using LIVE MARKET PRICING TECHNOLOGY to ensure that you always receive the best overall market value. ASK US FOR THE VALUE REPORT ON THIS VEHICLE!* We are located at 21502 E George Gee Ave, Liberty Lake, WA 99019.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK99K09E101979
Stock: 133463A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- New Listing$22,697
2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE75,540 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Valentine Buick GMC - Fairborn / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2009 Onyx Black GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4WD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic This GMC Sierra 3500HD has many features and is well equipped including, Local Trade In, 16 x 7 8-Lug Chrome-Clad Steel Wheels, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 3-Passenger Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seat, 4 Speaker Audio System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, a 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery for those cold mornings, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Bed Liner, Bumpers: chrome, Color-Keyed Carpeted Floor Covering, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Sliding Visors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual 125-Amp Alternators, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Vertical Camper Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjust/Manual-Fold Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 3SA, Provision for Cab Roof Mounted Lamp/Beacon, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Skid Plate Package, Snow Plow Prep Package, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, XM Radio.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 1 YEAR OF FREE OIL CHANGES!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GTHK84649F122509
Stock: 7962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020