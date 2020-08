Close

Sewell Buick GMC - Dallas / Texas

Sewell Buick GMC is proud to offer this 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD equipped with dual rear wheels, a diesel engine, 2WD, park assist, Bose sound system, tow package, remote start, 17' wheels, and more that was recently traded in for a new vehicle. If you have been searching for a quality trade-in at a great value, then this is the Sierra 3500HD for you. Every Value Vehicle at Sewell Buick GMC is a local trade in and has passed a vehicle safety inspection, so feel free to call us at 214-350-8000 and make a reservation to come see this Sierra 3500HD SLT today! This Sierra 3500HD is being sold as-is and our internet price has been reduced to ensure a quick and hassle-free buying experience. If you have been waiting for a great deal dont miss this opportunity to purchase a dealer trade-in at a value price. Also, please note, we take great care to keep our online inventory up to date, however our inventory changes daily so not all of our inventory may be online. If you do not see what you are looking for then please call. We look forward to providing you with the best customer service as we begin our next century of inspired service. Buy with confidence, Sewell has been serving our customers since 1911.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GTJC33648F177155

Stock: 5081557A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020